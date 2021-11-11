✕ Close Nurse reveals chaos of Astroworld in detailed eye-witness account

Travis Scott’s lawyer has criticised what he called “finger-pointing” and “inconsistent messaging” by Houston police and officials in the wake of the deadly tragedy at Astroworld, instead urging them to get on with investigating Friday’s incident so that repeats in future can be avoided.

It comes after Houston’s police chief told a news conference that officials didn’t have the power to stop Scott’s performance as the disaster unfolded and that the “ultimate authority to end the show is with the production and the entertainer”.

Meanwhile, TikTok was struggling to control viral conspiracy theories falsely claiming that the deaths were part of a Satanic ritual.

Two criminal investigations and more than 30 lawsuits are now probing what went wrong at the Astroworld festival in Houston, Texas on Friday night, when a crowd surge killed at least people and injured hundreds more.

A nine-year-old boy is in a medically induced coma following his injuries, and a 22-year-old student has been declared brain dead.

Astroworld founder and headliner Travis Scott, who was performing when the crush happened, has said he is “devastated”.

