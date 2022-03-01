Trucker convoy protest in Washington DC flops as no-one shows up

A trucker rally at the Washington Monument failed to materialise as just a handful of protesters showed up at the event.

The National Parks Service had given permission for the demonstration at the Sylvan Theater and organisers expected several thousand people would rally against Covid-19 mandates.

But in the end there was more press and police at the event than protesters, according to The Daily Beast.

“Where are the trucks?” organiser Kyle Sefcik asked during his speech.

Mr Sefcik is an MMA fighter and independent candidate for governor in Maryland, and also the organiser of Freedom Convoy USA 2022, which was due to arrive in DC on Tuesday but was scrapped when just five trucks showed up in Las Vegas.

“Where are the trucks? I know the ones that I had planned coming that are local friends and family, I know they’re not even allowed in because they need a commercial license and have proof of a checkoff today because of the checkpoints so they weren’t even able to stage and make it look cool here.

“But I still showed up, even if none of you did, I’d still be right here, because I keep my word.”

Several trucker convoys are still on their way to DC, to oppose Covid mandates, at a time when most restrictions have been been removed by US states.

Meanwhile, a security fence has been put in place around the US Capitol grounds as Joe Biden gives his first State of the Union address on Tuesday evening.