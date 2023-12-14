✕ Close Trump gives away pieces of suit worn in famous mug shot with $4600 collectable cards

Judge Tanya Chutkan has officially stayed all deadlines in Donald Trump’s federal election interference case, pending resolution of his appeal on presidential immunity.

Deadlines in the case are not being vacated, meaning the trial is technically still scheduled for 4 March 2024. Mr Trump is accused of unlawfully trying to overturn his loss in the 2020 presidential election.

The Supreme Court has agreed to a request from special counsel Jack Smith to hear the immunity case on an expedited basis.

While that is argued, an appeals court ruling earlier on Wednesday states Mr Trump cannot assert presidential immunity from a defamation lawsuit by writer E Jean Carroll, who accused him of rape, dealing the former president a legal setback.

The ruling upholds a federal judge’s decision to reject his claim of immunity, finding Mr Trump had waited too long to raise it as a defence. The trial will now go ahead on 16 January 2024. His lawyer Alina Habba said they are prepared for court.