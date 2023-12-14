Trump federal election case paused pending presidential immunity appeal: Live
Earlier an appeal court ruled Trump cannot use presidential immunity to stop E Jean Carroll’s defamation lawsuit against him
Trump gives away pieces of suit worn in famous mug shot with $4600 collectable cards
Judge Tanya Chutkan has officially stayed all deadlines in Donald Trump’s federal election interference case, pending resolution of his appeal on presidential immunity.
Deadlines in the case are not being vacated, meaning the trial is technically still scheduled for 4 March 2024. Mr Trump is accused of unlawfully trying to overturn his loss in the 2020 presidential election.
The Supreme Court has agreed to a request from special counsel Jack Smith to hear the immunity case on an expedited basis.
While that is argued, an appeals court ruling earlier on Wednesday states Mr Trump cannot assert presidential immunity from a defamation lawsuit by writer E Jean Carroll, who accused him of rape, dealing the former president a legal setback.
The ruling upholds a federal judge’s decision to reject his claim of immunity, finding Mr Trump had waited too long to raise it as a defence. The trial will now go ahead on 16 January 2024. His lawyer Alina Habba said they are prepared for court.
These latest legal developments come as Mr Trump’s civil fraud trial has wrapped up and while his ex-lawyer Rudy Giuliani’s defamation trial is underway in Washington, DC.
Refusing to sit for deposition, Hunter Biden slams ‘shameless’ House GOP
Hunter Biden gave a defiant speech on Capitol Hill as he refused to sit for a closed-door deposition in House Republicans’ impeachment inquiry into his father, President Joe Biden.
In a statement to reporters upon his arrival at the Capitol complex Wednesday morning, he said he would only testify publicly as he explained he had come there “to make sure that the House committee’s illegitimate investigations of my family did not proceed on distortions, manipulated evidence and lies” and “to acknowledge that I’ve made mistakes in my life and wasted opportunities and privileges I was afforded”.
“For that I’m responsible for that. I’m accountable for that. I’m making amends,” he said.
He added that he was also at the Capitol “to correct how the Maga right” was portraying him for political purposes and said the GOP does not want an “open process where Americans can see their tactics”.
Hunter Biden slams ‘shameless’ House GOP as he refuses to sit for deposition
‘There is no fairness or decency in what these Republicans are doing,’ Mr Biden says
Kimmel mocks Trump for ‘shameless’ move to flog mug shot suit
Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel tore into Donald Trump on Tuesday night after he made moves to flog the suit he wore in his now infamous mug shot.
On Tuesday, the former president offered fans the chance to buy a “historic” gift for loved ones this Christmas – a piece of the suit worn when he surrendered for arrest in Georgia – for the bargain price of $4,600.
The offer came as part of Mr Trump’s new series of digital trading cards, titled “The Mugshot Edition”, featuring various patriotic pop art depictions of Mr Trump at $99 a pop.
When customers purchase 47 of the digital trading cards in a single transaction, they will receive a special physical card including a strip of material taken from the suit.
Customers will also be invited to a special gala dinner with Mr Trump at his Mar-A-Lago residence in Florida.
Jimmy Kimmel mocks Trump for ‘shameless’ move to flog suit he wore in mug shot
On Tuesday, the former president released a new series of digital trading cards, titled ‘The Mugshot Edition’
Giuliani defamation trial — Day two: Election worker left afraid for her life by his lies
Life for Shaye Moss turned upside down after Rudy Giuliani made life hell for her family.
Three years after spreading a lie that the election worker in Georgia manipulated ballots to rig the 2020 presidential election, Donald Trump’s former attorney listened to her in person for the first time as she described the abuse she endured, the pain she lives with, and the overwhelming anxiety she continues to experience.
She testified from the witness stand in a federal courtroom on Tuesday as part of a jury trial that will determine how much Mr Giuliani owes Ms Moss and her mother Ruby Freeman for his defamatory statements in the volatile aftermath of the 2020 election.
He was already found liable for defaming the mother-daughter pair of election workers, whose lives were bombarded with racist threats and harassment fuelled by false claims amplified across social media and right-wing media networks.
Election worker targeted by Rudy Giuliani’s lies is afraid for her life
Shaye Moss told a jury about the abuse her family endured after Trump’s former attorney falsely claimed she trafficked votes for Joe Biden
CNN town hall: DeSantis hits Trump on ‘bravery’, border wall and debates
Ron DeSantis mocked Donald Trump for comparing his “bravery” in debating Hillary Clinton after the Access Hollywood tape scandal to the military service of Americans killed in conflicts.
The Florida governor went on the front foot and attacked the former president during a CNN town hall event in Iowa on Tuesday night.
“When he says that debating Hillary Clinton after Access Hollywood was like an example of bravery that some general told him was more significant than soldiers who fight and die in war that is offensive and wrong,” Mr DeSantis told the audience at Grand View University in Des Moines. The Access Hollywood tape revealing Mr Trump boasting about sexually assaulting women emerged in the run-up to the 2016 election and nearly derailed his campaign. He later dismissed his boasts as “locker-room talk”.
Mr DeSantis also slammed Mr Trump for avoiding any of the Republican debates held in 2023.
DeSantis hits Trump on ‘bravery’, border wall and debates in CNN town hall
Florida governor attacked the former president during a CNN town hall event in Iowa
Giuliani defamation trial — Day one: Case could cost former mayor millions
In a hearing in front of state lawmakers in Georgia on 11 December 2020, Rudy Giuliani baselessly accused a mother-daughter pair of election workers in the state of “quite obviously surreptitiously passing around USB ports as if they are vials of heroin or cocaine”.
He smeared Ruby Freeman and her daughter Shaye Moss as criminals whose workplaces and homes should be searched for evidence of voter fraud.
Donald Trump’s former attorney, who launched spurious lawsuits to overturn 2020 presidential election results, also appeared on podcasts and television shows to falsely claim those women wheeled a suitcase loaded with fraudulent ballots into a vote-counting centre and used a flash drive to manipulate the results to ensure Joe Biden’s victory.
Three years and one day after he introduced those bogus claims to Georgia lawmakers, Mr Giuliani sat with his attorneys for the first day of a civil trial in a federal courtroom in Washington DC, where an eight-member jury will determine how much he owes for defaming them.
Alex Woodward reports.
Rudy Giuliani’s lies about election workers are going to cost him
One of the highest-profile attempts yet to hold Trump’s inner circle accountable for 2020’s volatile aftermath is underway. His attorneys say it could be ‘the end’ of him
Earlier: Trump fraud trial judge jokes he’ll ‘miss’ the case as testimony ends
After 44 days across more than two months, witness testimony in a civil trial that could imperil Donald Trump’s real estate empire has concluded.
Final testimony on Wednesday morning closed a key chapter in a lawsuit that strikes at the heart of the former president’s persona as a successful businessman, a narrative that launched his presidential campaign and is now at the centre of a blockbuster lawsuit alleging a decade of fraud.
But the trial isn’t over just yet.
Lawyers for both parties will file their final briefs to the court by 5 January.
Closing arguments are scheduled for 11 January, and New York County Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron said he plans to issue a final ruling before the end of next month.
Alex Woodward watched the trial for The Independent and filed this story:
Trump fraud trial judge jokes he’ll ‘miss’ the case as testimony ends
A ruling is expected by the end of January in a case that threatens the former president’s business empire
Democrats call for Clarence Thomas to recuse himself from Trump’s SCOTUS hearing
A group of Senate Democrats are calling for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to recuse himself from ruling on Donald Trump‘s claims that he cannot be prosecuted for trying to overturn the 2020 election due to presidential immunity.
Senator Dick Durbin, the Judiciary Committee chair, and other Democratic allies are arguing that Mr Thomas should recuse himself because of his wife Ginni’s outspoken support for Mr Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election had been stolen from him.
“There are so many unanswered questions about the relationship of the justice and his family with the Trump administration that I think in the interests of justice, he should recuse himself,” Mr Durbin said, according to The Hill.
He said he had concerns that the conservative-leaning Supreme Court would rule in Mr Trump’s favour, effectively making any action he took while president potentially subject to an immunity claim.
“If we say certain people are above the law, I believe it diminishes values in this country,” he said.
Democrats call for Clarence Thomas to recuse himself from Trump’s immunity case
Mr Thomas’s wife, Ginni, accused Joe Biden and ‘the left’ of attempting the ‘greatest Heist of our History’
Additionally, a state Senate subcommittee is looking into the problem-plagued Fulton County Jail, where Trump and his co-defendants were booked and processed shortly after they were indicted. One co-defendant, Harrison William Prescott Floyd, spent several days at the jail after failing to negotiate a bond agreement before surrendering.
Some Republicans have placed some of the blame for overcrowding at the jail on Willis, suggesting she is expending too many resources on the Trump prosecution and neglecting other cases.
“They don’t know what they’re talking about in terms of the facts of the jail, nor do they understand the process,” Willis said. She said a vast majority of those who are arrested are given bonds within 72 hours. She noted that the law says anyone held more than 90 days without being indicted is entitled to a bond.
The jail is under the control of the sheriff, not the district attorney, and Willis agreed that it needs to be replaced. She said county officials have “sat on their hands” for too long, not wanting to invest in the jail “and now the chickens are coming home to roost.”
She said state senators should instead focus on the violent and understaffed state prison system, which is under their jurisdiction.
The Justice Department has opened investigations into detention conditions in both Fulton County and the state prison system.
The case is one of four criminal prosecutions brought against Trump this year, and it has significant overlap with the indictment brought in Washington by Smith.
Willis would not say whether her office had been in contact with Smith, but she seemed to indicate that she had no reason to seek help from him.
“A woman in Georgia is able to get evidence, look at the evidence and make charging decisions, and we can actually do it all here in the state of Georgia,” said Willis, a Democrat who is up for reelection next year.
Some Republicans have suggested that her case against Trump is politically motivated.
She has been involved in a caustic back-and-forth with US Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee and a close Trump ally. Jordan has demanded that Willis turn over documents, including any communications with the Justice Department or federal executive branch officials related to her investigation.
Closer to home, legislators in Georgia passed a law this year creating a commission to discipline and remove state prosecutors. Willis said she finds it “very interesting” that while the law was framed as a way to go after prosecutors who were improperly refusing to prosecute certain crimes, some Republicans tried to use it to target her, “someone who actually did their job, that did bring forth cases.”
Georgia’s Supreme Court last month refused to approve rules for the commission, preventing it from acting, for now.
Willis and her team have said they want to have a single trial for the rest of the defendants. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee, who is presiding over the case, has expressed skepticism about the idea of trying too many people at once. He said earlier this month that even 12 people at once could be a stretch.
Willis disagrees with the judge on that. “My answer would be it’s whittled down now to a size we can try, but I don’t know that all 15 will be at the table once they get through the process,” she said.
Prosecutors and defense attorneys have been exchanging evidence. Pretrial motions for most of the defendants are due early next month.
As they sift through that evidence and once the judge rules on what is permissible for trial, some defense lawyers may advise their clients that a negotiated plea is in their best interest, Willis said.
Asked whether she expects that Trump will spend time behind bars in Georgia once the case runs its course, Willis declined to speak about any particular defendant. But she noted that the indictment includes serious charges, including alleged violations of the state’s anti-racketeering law, that carry significant prison time.
“You can look at the statutes that we charged. It’s a very serious case,” she said. “And there are consequences to violating serious laws.”
