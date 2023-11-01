Trump fraud trial resumes as 14th amendment case threatens 2024 bid: Live

✕ Close Trump claims he wasn’t referring to clerk when he violated fraud trial gag order

While Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial continues in New York another potentially more significant Trump trial is underway in Colorado.

A lawsuit seeking to block Mr Trump from the 2024 presidential ballot based on the 14th Amendment and its ban on insurrectionists running for office is being heard by Denver District Court Judge Sarah B Wallace throughout the week.

Similar efforts are underway in other states and on Tuesday the former president filed a lawsuit to keep his name on the ballot in Michigan.

Back in New York, Mr Trump’s sons Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump will testify in the fraud trial this week, with the former president and Ivanka Trump taking the stand the following week.

Meanwhile, the judge in the federal election interference case brought by special counsel Jack Smith has reinstated a gag order on Mr Trump. US District Judge Tanya Chutkan issued the ruling in early October, banning him from making statements about prosecutors and potential witnesses but it was paused on appeal.

Finally, in the federal classified information case, the former president is reported to be reviewing sensitive documents entered as evidence at a secure location in Miami.