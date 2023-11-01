Trump fraud trial resumes as 14th amendment case threatens 2024 bid: Live
US District Judge Tanya Chutkan reinstated gag order on Mr Trump in federal case, as 2024 disqualification trial gets underway in Colorado and New York fraud trial enters fifth week
Trump claims he wasn’t referring to clerk when he violated fraud trial gag order
While Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial continues in New York another potentially more significant Trump trial is underway in Colorado.
A lawsuit seeking to block Mr Trump from the 2024 presidential ballot based on the 14th Amendment and its ban on insurrectionists running for office is being heard by Denver District Court Judge Sarah B Wallace throughout the week.
Similar efforts are underway in other states and on Tuesday the former president filed a lawsuit to keep his name on the ballot in Michigan.
Back in New York, Mr Trump’s sons Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump will testify in the fraud trial this week, with the former president and Ivanka Trump taking the stand the following week.
Meanwhile, the judge in the federal election interference case brought by special counsel Jack Smith has reinstated a gag order on Mr Trump. US District Judge Tanya Chutkan issued the ruling in early October, banning him from making statements about prosecutors and potential witnesses but it was paused on appeal.
Finally, in the federal classified information case, the former president is reported to be reviewing sensitive documents entered as evidence at a secure location in Miami.
In depth: Trump allies are finally admitting election lies were all made up. But the conspiracies still fuel US politics
They were some of the most prominent personalities at the heart of a campaign to toss out millions of Americans’ votes.
Sidney Powell promoted debunked conspiracy theories about voting machines flipping votes for Donald Trump. Kenneth Chesebro pushed a scheme to replace electors with Trump loyalists. Jenna Ellis joined a failed legal effort to overturn election results in states he lost.
In quick succession this month, all three pleaded guilty to crimes connected to a sprawling investigation in Georgia targeting the former president and 18 others who joined an alleged criminal enterprise to illegally reject the state’s presidential election results in 2020.
Their plea deals – among the first from the former president’s one-time inner circle of attorneys – could shape the trajectory of his upcoming criminal trial in the state. All three defendants have agreed to cooperate with prosecutors and testify.
Those former Trump-allied attorneys also admitted that the dubious and conspiracy theory-fuelled legal arguments at the heart of their efforts were wrong.
That campaign may have fallen apart, but the lies behind it are still alive.
Alex Woodward reports.
Trump election lies still fuel US politics – even after Georgia allies flip
Lawyers who tried to overturn 2020 results knew they were wrong. They will have to testify against the former president, but their conspiracy theories are still fuelling Republican politics, legal experts tell Alex Woodward
‘You’re setting a BAD precedent for yourself, Joe'
Donald Trump appeared to suggest that President Joe Biden may face retribution for the investigations into him launched by the Department of Justice.
“Why didn’t Crooked Joe Biden tell his Injustice Department to file the lawsuits and Indictments against me 3 years ago, instead of right in the middle of my campaign for President?” Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social shortly before 1am on Monday.
“You’re setting a BAD precedent for yourself, Joe. The same can happen to you,” Mr Trump warned. “These Third World Biden Indictments, which should never have been filed, would have been tried and over with years ago. My SleazeBag Opponent shouldn’t be able to do this during my campaign, OR BEFORE THE ELECTION!”
Mr Trump’s ominous post came just hours after he made similar statements attacking Mr Biden during a campaign event in Iowa on Sunday.
Report: Trump to view classified documents case evidence at secure facility
Donald Trump will review evidence shared by Jack Smith as part of the classified documents case the special counsel brought against the former president today at a special facility in Miami on Tuesday, according to a report.
Sources familiar with the matter told ABC News that Mr Trump and his attorneys will visit a Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility (SCIF) in Miami on Tuesday to conduct a review of the highly classified materials at the heart of the investigation into the former president.
This will reportedly include those seized by the FBI during the search of Mr Trump’s Palm Beach home, Mar-a-Lago, in August 2022.
Trump to view classified documents evidence at secure facility today, report says
Former president to conduct first known review of classified papers at centre of federal case against him
Ty Cobb predicts Trump will be jailed over gag order breach
A lawyer who formerly represented Donald Trump has made a stunning prediction: his former client may well be jailed over violations of his gag orders.
Ty Cobb, a former White House attorney who defended Mr Trump during the Mueller investigation, told CNN that he believes Mr Trump will continue violating his gag orders in two ongoing trials unless either judge decides to jail him in response — a possibility he sees as likely.
Now a privately-practising attorney, Mr Cobb was a White House counsel from 2017-2018. He defended Mr Trump during the investigation into connections between his 2016 campaign and Russian operatives, a case whose merits he later defended despite Mr Trump deriding it as a “witch hunt”.
Referencing two recent gag order violations which resulted in civil penalties in Mr Trump’s New York civil fraud trial, Mr Cobb theorised on Monday that the judge in Mr Trump’s ongoing January 6 case in Washington DC would impose a more serious penalty.
John Bowden reports.
Ex-Trump White House lawyer predicts judge will jail him over gag order breach
Ex-president has twice been found in violation of New York gag order
Here he is... the most unpopular senator
West Virginia Democratic Senator Joe Manchin has been named as one of the most unpopular senators in the US.
Mr Manchin is part of a dying breed of politicians on either side of the aisle who are able to win statewide in states where the presidential nominee of the opposite party usually wins by a large margin. In 2020, former President Donald Trump received nearly 69 per cent of the vote in the state.
Mr Manchin, a former governor, has declined to say if he’ll run for senate re-election next year as the state’s popular current governor, Republican Jim Justice, is gearing up to take him on. Mr Manchin has also not ruled out an independent bid for president.
Chilling voicemail threats against Georgia prosecutors revealed
An Alabama man has been charged with making threatening voicemails to Fulton County officials in Georgia relating to Donald Trump’s Georgia election subversion case.
Arthur Ray Hanson II was indicted by a federal grand jury in Atlanta on 25 October on felony charges of transmitting interstate threats to injure Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat, according to the US Attorney’s office in the Northern District of Georgia.
According to US Attorney Ryan Buchanan, Mr Hanson, a resident of Huntsville, Alabama, called the Fulton County government customer service line twice in August and left voicemails in which he threatened violence against the officials.
Read more...
Trump fan’s chilling voicemail threats at Georgia prosecutors revealed
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and Sheriff Patrick Labat received phone threats via government service line
Melania Trump unites the nation in agreement...
She’s certainly not alone in thinking this.
Trump reveals cringe thing that Melania ‘hates’ at rally: ‘It’s not presidential’
Donald Trump danced his way off stage during a rally in Sioux City, Iowa yesterday (30 October), after revealing wife, Melania ‘hates’ it. The revelation came as he did his usual ‘transgender weightlifting’ routine, vowing to ban transgender people from competing in women’s sports. “She said, ‘Sir.’ She said, ‘Darling, I love you, I love you, but this is not presidential. You don’t dance off the stage. This is not presidential,’” he recalled. Later going against his wife’s wishes and jigging off stage, the former president added: “The country’s going to hell in a hand-basket. Let’s do a little dancing.”
How 14th amendment threatens Trump’s 2024 White House bid
As Donald Trump looks increasingly likely to be the 2024 Republican nominee for president, it continues to look more and more plausible that there could be a serious effort to keep him off the ballot entirely.
Following his presidency ending in a bloody battle on Capitol Hill, Mr Trump remains the de facto leader of the Republican Party, at least among its primary voting electorate.
Recent polls show the ex-president supported by as many as six in 10 of GOP primary voters nationally, while he also continues to hold commanding leads in early primary and caucus states like Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina.
But winning a primary election is one thing; winning a general election is another. And as Mr Trump consolidates his support within the GOP, some politicians and constitutional law experts alike are growing more vocal about the possibility of simply denying the Republican Party’s candidate from appearing on the ballot next November at all.
Trump files lawsuit to keep his name on 2024 Michigan ballot
Donald Trump filed suit against Michigan’s secretary of state on Monday as he hopes to thwart a growing left-leaning legal movement aimed at blocking him from appearing on the 2024 ballot.
The effort, which draws its legal grounds from the 14th Amendment’s ban on supporters of a rebellion or insurrection from taking part in elected office, is a historic effort which could seriously challenge Mr Trump’s ability to win the Electoral College were it to succeed in even a single state.
John Bowden has the latest.
Trump files lawsuit to keep his name on Michigan ballot in 2024
Ex-president faces 14th Amendment challenge in several states
