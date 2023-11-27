Trump booed by college football fans as he tries to upstage Nikki Haley: Live

✕ Close Related Video: Trump claims he wasn’t referring to clerk when he violated fraud trial gag order

Donald Trump was booed by a crowd of South Carolina football fans on Saturday when he made an appearance at Clemson University for the Palmetto Bowl. While there was a sizeable contingent of Trump fans in the crowd, several videos captured the overwhelming jeers aimed at the former president upon his arrival at the alma mater of his GOP primary rival Nikki Haley.

In what was bizarrely named a “Happy Thanksgiving” post on Truth Social, the former president unleashed once again on what he described as “the Racist & Incompetent Attorney General of New York State, Letitia ‘Peekaboo’ James”, “the Radical Left Trump Hating Judge, a ‘Psycho,’ Arthur Engoron” and “his Politically Biased & Corrupt Campaign Finance Violator, Chief Clerk Alison Greenfield”.

Hours earlier, a court security official said Mr Trump’s violation of his fraud trial gag order led to Justice Arthur Engoron and his staff facing hundreds of “serious and credible” threats.

“When Mr Trump violated the gag orders, the number of threatening, harassing and disparaging messages increased,” according to Wednesday’s filing, supporting the judge’s opposition to the gag order pause.

Many of the threats were antisemitic and came by phone, text, email, and social media, with transcriptions of voicemails delivered to Judge Engoron’s law clerk amounting to 275 pages, the filing noted.