Ivanka Trump will testify in Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial on Wednesday, becoming the fourth member of the family to take the stand after her father’s chaotic appearance on Monday, and the testimony of her brothers Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump last week.

The trial threatens to topple the family’s business empire — the Trump Organization — and the former president has angrily complained about the basis of the case against him, blaming President Joe Biden.

While the former president’s 2024 campaign tried to fundraise off the back of his appearance in court, he ranted: “I spent the whole day in Manhattan Court, compliments of my Political Opponent, Crooked Joe Biden. Legal Scholars agree that this is a case that should have never been brought, and it wouldn’t have if I wasn’t running (and winning!) for President. MAGA!”

On the stand, Mr Trump lashed out at both Judge Arthur Engoron and New York Attorney General Letitia James, calling her a “political hack”.

In court, the judge warned Mr Trump to stop using the courtroom as a “political rally” and urged his attorney “to control him”.

Alex Woodward reported from inside the courtroom for The Independent.