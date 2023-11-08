Trump trial live: Ivanka Trump to take stand after father’s chaotic fraud testimony
Former president’s daughter will be fourth family member to testify in case against Trump Organization
The Lincoln Project taunts Donald Trump ahead of daughter Ivanka Trump’s testimony in the Trump Organization civil fraud trial
Ivanka Trump will testify in Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial on Wednesday, becoming the fourth member of the family to take the stand after her father’s chaotic appearance on Monday, and the testimony of her brothers Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump last week.
The trial threatens to topple the family’s business empire — the Trump Organization — and the former president has angrily complained about the basis of the case against him, blaming President Joe Biden.
While the former president’s 2024 campaign tried to fundraise off the back of his appearance in court, he ranted: “I spent the whole day in Manhattan Court, compliments of my Political Opponent, Crooked Joe Biden. Legal Scholars agree that this is a case that should have never been brought, and it wouldn’t have if I wasn’t running (and winning!) for President. MAGA!”
On the stand, Mr Trump lashed out at both Judge Arthur Engoron and New York Attorney General Letitia James, calling her a “political hack”.
In court, the judge warned Mr Trump to stop using the courtroom as a “political rally” and urged his attorney “to control him”.
Alex Woodward reported from inside the courtroom for The Independent.
Why are the Trump children testifying and how important is their testimony?
The main focus on Donald Trump’s myriad of legal woes shifted to Lower Manhattan in October as his civil fraud case came to trial at New York state’s Supreme Court.
New York Attorney General Letitia James brought the case against the Trump Organization and maintains that between 2011 and 2021 the company falsified financial statements regarding the development of several real estate projects and artificially inflated Mr Trump’s net worth in order to get better financing terms from banks and insurance companies.
This was done by over-stating valuations of the former president’s most prestigious holdings including his triplex penthouse at Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue in Midtown Manhattan and his current home at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida.
Their entire New York real estate empire is already in peril after a pre-trial ruling included the cancellation of their business licences in the state.
As the prosecution’s case draws to a close, three of his adult children are taking the stand to testify under oath, which begs the question: how are they wrapped up in all this and why is their testimony important at the trial?
Why are Trump’s children testifying at New York civil fraud trial?
Former president Donald Trump’s three eldest children, Donald Jr, Eric, and Ivanka, are testifying in the civil fraud trial against the Trump Organization
Watch: Michael Cohen’s lawyer calls Trump testimony ‘bananas, bonkers, crazytown’
