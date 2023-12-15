Trump hits out at New York AG as Bidens’ Christmas video mocked: Live

✕ Close Trump gives away pieces of suit worn in famous mug shot with $4,600 collectable cards

Donald Trump has lashed out at New York attorney general Letitia James on Truth Social, calling her “politically biased and motivated” in her investigation of his financial statements, which he insists were really “undervalued”.

“I am worth Billions of Dollars more than is shown on my very Conservative Financial Statements, THE EXACT OPPOSITE OF THE A.G. WITCH HUNT!!!” the Republican presidential front-runner fumed.

The outburst came as Mr Trump lost his latest bid to overturn a gag order imposed on him in the civil fraud trial, which is supposed to prohibit him from attacking court staff.

Testimony in the trial wrapped earlier this week and Justice Arthur Engoron will next hear oral arguments on 11 January, after which he has said he aims to deliver his final judgement by the end of that month.

