Trump attacks fraud trial judge as Ivanka ordered to testify: Live

Donald Trump attacked the judge in his New York civil fraud trial after he was hit with a $10,000 fine for violating the gag order in the case.

This comes as his daughter Ivanka Trump was ordered by the judge on Friday to testify in the trial. Attorneys for Mr Trump previously rejected a subpoena from the New York attorney general’s office seeking his daughter’s testimony in the civil fraud trial that threatens Mr Trump’s business empire.

In a dramatic day in court in lower Manhattan on Wednesday, Mr Trump appeared on the witness stand for the first time in his multitude of civil and criminal trials.

The former president was called to testify about remarks he made outside the courtroom in a break from the trial. New York Judge Arthur Engoron determined that Mr Trump had indeed broken the gag order, branded his testimony “not credible” and fined him $10,000.

On Thursday, the former president railed against Judge Engoron in a series of four Truth Social posts where he branded him a “fully biased Trump Hater” who “should be ashamed of himself”.