Trump attacks fraud trial judge as Ivanka ordered to testify: Live
The former president railed against Judge Engoron in a series of Truth Social posts after he was fined $10,000 in New York civil fraud trial
Trump claims he wasn’t referring to clerk when he violated fraud trial gag order
Donald Trump attacked the judge in his New York civil fraud trial after he was hit with a $10,000 fine for violating the gag order in the case.
This comes as his daughter Ivanka Trump was ordered by the judge on Friday to testify in the trial. Attorneys for Mr Trump previously rejected a subpoena from the New York attorney general’s office seeking his daughter’s testimony in the civil fraud trial that threatens Mr Trump’s business empire.
In a dramatic day in court in lower Manhattan on Wednesday, Mr Trump appeared on the witness stand for the first time in his multitude of civil and criminal trials.
The former president was called to testify about remarks he made outside the courtroom in a break from the trial. New York Judge Arthur Engoron determined that Mr Trump had indeed broken the gag order, branded his testimony “not credible” and fined him $10,000.
On Thursday, the former president railed against Judge Engoron in a series of four Truth Social posts where he branded him a “fully biased Trump Hater” who “should be ashamed of himself”.
Lawyer Alina Habba pays Trump’s $15,000 in fines after he violates fraud trial gag order
Donald Trump’s attorney Alina Habba has paid his $5,000 and $10,000 fines for violating the fraud trial gag order.
The payments to the New York Lawyers’ Fund for Client Protection came out of her firm’s trust account.
Court proceedings to hear arguments to remove Trump from ballots
Two cases will go to court next week handling the question if Donald Trump is eligible to run for president again following his actions in relation to the January 6, 2021 insurrection.
On Monday in Denver, Colorado, a hearing lasting a week will include witnesses and legal experts to determine if January 6 qualifies as an insurrection, proceedings which could block Mr Trump from appearing on the ballot in the state, The Washington Post reports.
And on Thursday, the Minnesota Supreme Court is set to hear arguments if a lesser-known part of the Constitution may keep Mr Trump off the ballot.
Courts all over the US could hold similar proceedings in the upcoming weeks.
Both conservatives and liberals are pushing the notion that Mr Trump could be removed from the ballot, but the use of the theory is unprecedented, and its supporters not that it’s an uphill climb.
The theory is based on a provision of the 14th Amendment put in place after the Civil War. Section three states that people cannot hold elected office if they have taken an oath to protect the Constitution and subsequently engaged in an insurrection or aided enemies of the state.
Trump lawyers appear to be pushing for rightwing Supreme Court to take on case
In a court motion arguing that Donald Trump should be shielded from prosecution because of presidential immunity, lawyers for the former president appeared to be urging the Supreme Court to take on the case.
“Although not yet resolved by the Supreme Court or any Circuit—because all prosecutors until now have respected Presidential immunity— the legal underpinnings and need for such protections are manifest,” they wrote.
‘The President must have the ability to make decisive—and often unpopular— decisions,’ lawyers argue
In a 27-page filing on Thursday, lawyers for Donald Trump argued that the former president should be shielded from prosecution because of presidential immunity.
“The President must have the ability to make decisive—and often unpopular— decisions regarding matters of public concern. Just as he cannot be constrained by fear of civil lawsuits, so too should he be protected from ... criminal prosecution,” they wrote.
The Special Counsel had slammed this argument previously, Scott MacFarlane of CBS News notes.
“The defendant is not above the law. He is subject to the federal criminal laws like more than 330 million other Americans, including Members of Congress, federal judges, and everyday citizens,” the special counsel wrote in a previous filing.
Scarborough says Trump ‘has the anti-democracy guy sitting in the speaker’s chair’
MSNBC Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough argued on Friday that newly elected Speaker Mike Johnson is in Donald Trump’s pocket.
“I wonder if we are going to see Biden-Trump fight two, in terms of a rematch. Well, what happens if it’s a close election? He’s the speaker. Will he try to stop the certification if Trump loses again?” Al Sharpton said, according to Mediaite. “We need to raise that. We need to let America know that January 6 won’t be outside this time if this guy is speaker.”
“Why do you think Trump fought [Speaker nominee Tom Emmer] so much? Because he didn’t go along with a lie,” Mr Scarborough said. “So yeah, I mean, these things are decided in the House. So Donald Trump has his guy. He has the anti-democracy guy sitting in the speaker’s chair. I mean, I saw some press conference, just a clip where a reporter asked a question, but he started screaming. I actually, I almost said a word that I’ve said on this air a couple of times. I’ll just say, what fools. Who do they think we are? Do they think Americans are that stupid?”
“They’re all election deniers up there. And they’re mad at the press for bringing up the fact that Donald Trump now has his tool to move us towards an autocratic state where democratic elections don’t matter,” he added. “He’s already done it. He led the charge to overturn a presidential election. So, yeah, we know what’s going to happen, and we know all of these presidential elections end up in the House. Donald Trump’s thinking, ‘I got this.’”
Mary Trump reacts to judge ordering Ivanka to testify
Donald Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, reacted to the news that Ivanka Trump has been ordered to testify in his civil fraud trial.
“It’s nice to know that even though money might get you an invitation to Kim Kardashian’s birthday party, it’s not going to get you out of testifying against your dad,” she wrote.
Trump lawyers point to 1824 election as they argue for presidential immunity
Lawyers for Mr Trump wrote in their Thursday filing in the DC election interference case that “in the 1824 election, Andrew Jackson’s supporters accused President John Quincy Adams of effecting a ‘corrupt bargain’ with Henry Clay by appointing him Secretary of State in exchange for using his influence as Speaker of the House to deliver the election”.
Trump lawyers cite Nixon’s ‘Saturday night massacre'
In a filing on Thursday in the federal election interference case, lawyers for Mr Trump wrote: “Pres. Nixon was widely accused of criminal obstruction of justice for the exercise of his official duties in the so-called ‘Saturday Night Massacre,’ when he ordered three subsequent Attorneys General to fire the Watergate Special Prosecutor.”
Mr Nixon was pardoned by his successor, Gerald Ford. Mr Trump has not been pardoned.
Ivanka Trump must testify in father’s civil fraud trial, judge rules
Ivanka Trump must testify in a civil fraud trial stemming from a blockbuster lawsuit targeting her father, adult brothers and the Trumps’ business empire.
Ms Trump, who was dropped from the lawsuit earlier this year, recently tried to quash a subpoena for her testimony in the case, noting that she is no longer a defendant and no longer lives in the state. She formerly lived at Trump Park Avenue.
After hearing arguments from Donald Trump’s attorneys and counsel from the office of New York Attorney General on 27 October, Judge Arthur Engoron ruled from the bench that the the former president’s oldest daughter must testify, finding that she still conducts business and owns property in the state and has failed to show any evidence disputing that.
In a court filing on 26 October, New York Attorney General Letitia James argued that Ms Trump “remains financially and professionally intertwined” with the Trump Organization and “can be called as a person still under their control.”
Six more of Trump’s Georgia co-defendants may be looking at plea deals
Another six Trump co-defendants in the Georgia election subversion case have reportedly discussed plea deals with Fulton County prosecutors following the guilty pleas of former Trump lawyers Sidney Powell and Jenna Ellis.
The aim of the office of District Attorney Fani Willis is seemingly to try to get as many co-defendants as possible to flip on former President Donald Trump.
Robert Cheeley, a pro-Trump lawyer, was offered a plea deal, but his lawyer told CNN he chose to decline it.
Attorney Richard Rice told the network, “To say that we are currently in discussions with the DA’s office would be an inaccurate representation of what is going on. They made us an offer some time ago and we declined it”.
Misty Hampton, a former elections supervisor in Coffee County, Georgia, and Mike Roman, a former Trump campaign official, have also spoken to prosecutors about possible plea deals, according to CNN.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies