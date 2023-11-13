Donald Trump Jr praises his ‘artist’ father’s properties at New York fraud trial: Live updates
Donald Trump Jr back on the stand as defence team begins argument in New York civil case today
Donald Trump Jr gives thumbs up leaving court during family fraud trial
Donald Trump’s attorneys have begun to present their defence argument in New York State’s Supreme Court in Lower Manhattan with a second round of testimony from his son Donald Trump Jr.
It comes after the former president was given a standing ovation from a Madison Square Garden crowd on Saturday night as he entered the arena to watch UFC 295.
But amongst the applause, cameras captured actress Nia Renee Hill, the wife of comedian Bill Burr, appear to flash two middle fingers at the former president.
Mr Trump was accompanied by former Fox News host Tucker Carlson and UFC president Dana White as he made his way ringside after the preliminary bouts were over. Don Jr and Kid Rock were also among the 19,000-strong crowd.
Earlier in the day he delivered a speech in Claremont, New Hampshire, where he once again mistakenly claimed that Barack Obama was the current president.
Over on Saturday Night Live, actor James Austin Johnson played Trump in the sketch show’s cold open as he gatecrashed the Republican presidential debate.
Johnson mocked his rivals for the GOP presidential nomination as they remained frozen behind him — just as they are in the polls.
‘QAnon Shaman’ wants to run for Congress after Jan 6 prison release
The infamous Capitol rioter known as the “QAnon Shaman,” whose real name is Jacob Chansley, intends to run for Congress in Arizona in 2024 after pleading guilty to a felony charge.
Years after the fur headdress, horns, and face paint from January 6 have been taken off, the Arizona resident filed a statement of interest last Thursday, according to the Associated Press.
He indicated he wants to run as a Libertarian in Arizona’s 8th Congressional District election.
Kelly Rissman reports.
‘QAnon Shaman’ Jacob Chansley wants to run for Congress after Jan 6 prison release
Years after the fur headdress, horns, and face paint from January 6 have been taken off, the Arizona resident filed a statement of interest to run for office
Trump continues to rail against trial as Don Jr testifies for defence
The latest from the former president on Truth Social:
Nobody can believe this Political Witch Hunt Trial is still going on. No Victims, No Witnesses (their witness recanted his FAKE story, and said he Lied!), No Defaults, No Jury, No Nothing, only happy Banks etc. There was FRAUD, however, but by the Judge and the A.G., in saying that Mar-a-Lago was worth only $18,000,000, when they knew it was worth many times that amount. They just wanted to make me look bad - All a big SCAM by the New York A.G. in order to get elected, and then to run for Governor, unsuccessfully. The Trump Hating Judge MUST WITHDRAW his “bull….” early ruling (before the trial even started. HE KNEW NONE OF THE FACTS!). He is devastated by the TRUTH, but just can’t let it go. He is OBSESSED! Any other Judge but this one would have dismissed this ridiculous lawsuit years ago. He asked me to settle for a MUCH LOWER AMOUNT, at a settlement conference, but I said NO, I DID NOTHING WRONG! Businesses will NEVER come back to New York if this HOAX is not dismissed & forgotten!
Donald Trump Jr’s history of the Trump Organization has reached 2012 and the Trump National Doral golf club deal, which is notably within the timeframe of the New York Attorney General’s case against the company.
Alex Woodward reports from the courtroom:
We’re shown a $1.3bn valuation of Doral from Newmark from February 2022.
The New York Attorney General’s office objects to its inclusion, citing relevance. It falls outside the timeline under scrutiny for making those false statements.
Judge Engoron inclines to agree but notes there’s likely not any prejudice for its inclusion.
This feels like the longest Trump defence attorneys Christopher Kise and Alina Habba have been quiet over the course of this trial. I don’t think they’ve said anything in nearly three hours.
The court breaks for lunch.
Hawaii hotel ditches Trump name as Don Jr testifies about it
Don Jr has been testifying about the Trump International Hotel in Waikiki, where there was “never anything built” to his father’s “standard”.
The hotel recently announced it’s ditching the Trump name. It’s joining Hilton and will be called Wakea Waikiki Beach.
Donald Trump Jr has repeatedly referred to his father as an “artist” or his “artistry” using the real estate business as his “canvas”.
The New York Attorney General’s office hasn’t objected to anything in this slideshow timeline, until now, when Don Jr started talking about how the Trump Organization was ahead of the rest of the real estate industry.
NYAG counsel Colleen Faherty asked for testimony to just stick with the Trump Organization rather than “speculating” what role the company played in the rest of the industry.
“I’m not speculating, this is what happened, but,” Don Jr says.
Judge Arthur Engoron tells him to just stick with testimony about the company.
Trump attacks legal opponents with claims of ‘Trump derangement syndrome'
As his son testifies in the New York State Supreme Court, Donald Trump is lashing out on Truth Social at some of his opponents in his many legal dramas.
The former president wrote:
Deranged Jack Smith, Andrew Weissmann, Lisa Monaco, the “team of losers and misfits” from CREW, and all the rest of the Radical Left Zealots and Thugs who have been working illegally for years to “take me down,” will end up, because of their suffering from a horrible disease, TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME (TDS!), in a Mental Institution by the time my next term as President is successfully completed. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!
'The artistry comes to fruition over and over’
After a short break, Donald Trump Jr recommences his history of the Trump Organization and its various projects. We’re up to 1999 and he talks about Trump International Golf in West Palm Beach.
He took what was a “flat swamp” – “everyone looked at him perhaps like he was crazy” – and “now it’s one of the finest golf courses in the world,” he says.
“Again, that’s where the artistry comes in,” he adds.
Judge Engoron reminds him against using the forbidden word “again.”
Don Jr: “The artistry comes to fruition over and over.”
Voices: Tim Scott brought a whole new level of drama to the GOP campaign
Noah Berlatsky writes:
South Carolina Senator Tim Scott dramatically announced his exit from the Republican presidential primary last night. Scott made the announcement on former congressman Trey Gowdy’s show, apparently without even telling his campaign staff.
Gowdy, a longtime Scott friend and ally, was visibly surprised, and even argued with Scott, saying that he should stay in the race. “You have plenty of money,” he protested. “You have the highest approval numbers of any candidate.”
Scott’s high favorability ratings have fallen recently, which might explain why he exited. He’s also failed to gain ground in head-to-head polls, where he’s been at two percent or so, well behind Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, and former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley. And of course he’s far behind former President Donald Trump, who leads the field by 56 points.
Still, Gowdy’s distress is understandable. Scott had real strengths, and when he entered the race in May, he could reasonably argue he had as path to the presidency. His failure is less a referendum on his failures than it is a referendum on the failures of the Republican party in general—a party that, despite the former president’s obvious unsuitability for office and his escalating disqualifying legal troubles, appears to want to bathe in essence of Trump and in nothing but essence of Trump for all eternity.
Scott’s positive features are, as you’d expect, largely invisible to progressives and Democrats. The general consensus among is that Scott never had a chance and ran an embarrassing campaign.
Tim Scott brought a whole new level of drama to the election
Tim Scott may not have been a frontrunner - but he has paved the way for Donald Trump
Breaking: Maryanne Trump Barry, federal judge and sister of former president, dies aged 86
Maryanne Trump Barry, a former judge of the US Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit who was also the older sister of former president Donald Trump, has died.
Barry’s death at the age of 86 was reported by multiple outlets, indicating that she was found at her Manhattan home on Monday.
The former judge, who was first named to the US District Court for the District of New Jersey by then-president Ronald Reagan in 1983, was a graduate of Hofstra University Law School and a former federal prosecutor who rose to several senior roles in the US Attorney’s office for New Jersey when Reagan tapped her for a judgeship, reportedly at the behest of Roy Cohn, the late GOP fixer (and attorney to Donald Trump).
After 16 years on the bench as a trial court judge, Trump was elevated to the Third Circuit by then-president Bill Clinton in 1999.
Maryanne Trump Barry, former federal judge and sister of ex-president, dead at 86
A cause of death was not immediately announced
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies