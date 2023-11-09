Trump bashes ‘weak and ineffective’ rivals as Ivanka gives evidence in New York: Live updates
After week of family testimony in New York, former president skipping Wednesday’s GOP debate to speak at rally in nearby Hialeah, Florida
‘She was very much involved’: NY AG comments on Ivanka Trump ahead of testimony
Ivanka Trump spent Wednesday in a Lower Manhattan courtroom testifying in Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial, becoming the fourth member of the family to do so following her father’s chaotic appearance on Monday, and testimony from her brothers Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump last week.
Across more than four hours of testimony, Ms Trump spoke softly and deliberately and flashed polite smiles from the witness stand, a stark contrast to her father’s meandering half-finished thoughts in his turbulent time on the stand.
Ms Trump distanced herself from the financial statements at the heart of the case, denying any involvement despite her apparent integral role in the Trump Organization’s real estate projects.
Following her testimony, and a brief cross-examination by Mr Trump’s defence attorney, the New York Attorney General’s office rested their case.
On Monday, the former president lashed out at both Judge Arthur Engoron and Attorney General Letitia James, calling her a “political hack”. He also fumed on Truth Social about each of his adult children being made to testify and still claims that there is no case to be answered.
Alex Woodward reported from inside the courtroom for The Independent.
How does Trump feel about his daughter being on witness stand?
In case you missed his Truth Social rant on Tuesday night, Rachel Sharp has you covered:
Donald Trump has fumed about his “beautiful daughter” Ivanka Trump being forced to give testimony at his civil fraud trial, as the former first daughter heads to New York for her day in court.
Taking to Truth Social on Tuesday night, Mr Trump once again lashed out at “corrupt” New York Attorney General Letitia James and “Trump hating” Judge Arthur Engoron as he said that calling his daughter to the stand is “sad”.
“Tomorrow my wonderful and beautiful daughter, Ivanka, is going to the Lower Manhattan Courthouse, at the direction of Letitia Peekaboo James, the Corrupt and Racist New York State Attorney General, who has allowed Murder and Violent Crime in New York to flourish, and a Trump Hating, out of control Clubhouse appointed Judge, Arthur Engoron, who viciously ruled against me before the trial even started, wouldn’t even consider a Jury, and said that Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Florida, is worth $18,000,000 when, in fact, it is worth 50 to 100 times that amount,” he said.
“Other properties likewise. Based on this information, which is so ridiculous, he said that I was a Fraud, when in fact it is Letitia James and the Judge who are Fraudulent for setting such LOW VALUATIONS in order to undermine and discredit my Financial Statements, thereby making me look bad - Election Interference!
“Now they are trying to bring Ivanka into the case, despite the Court of Appeals ruling that she cannot be charged. Sad!”
Ivanka Trump arrives to take stand in fraud trial as protesters chant ‘crime family’
Ivanka Trump arrived at court to take the stand in Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial on Wednesday 8 November. Protesters chanted “crime family” as the former US president’s daughter entered the building in New York. She has become the fourth member of the family to take the stand after her father’s chaotic appearance on Monday, and the testimony of her brothers Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump last week. The former president’s oldest daughter walked briskly into court on Wednesday morning in a dark suit and smiled as she entered a third-floor courtroom.
NY fraud trial: Smiling Ivanka grilled on Donald Trump’s net worth
Ivanka Trump is on the witness stand inside a lower Manhattan courtroom after exhausting her attempts to avoid testifying in a trial that threatens her family’s business and vast real-estate empire.
Donald Trump’s oldest daughter walked briskly into New York Supreme Court on Wednesday morning in a dark suit and smiled as she entered a third-floor courtroom.
She is the final witness presented by New York Attorney General Letitia James in the sixth week of a trial that could last until Christmas.
Her appearance comes a week after testimony from her brothers and two days after testimony from her father, who was scheduled to be the headlining final act for the attorney general’s case.
But Ivanka Trump’s failed appeals to block her testimony shifted the attorney general’s witness schedule, making her Ms James’s last chance to put a Trump family member on the stand.
Alex Woodward reports from the courtroom in Lower Manhattan.
Roseanne Barr attacks ‘Deep State b******t’ at Trump rally
Trump crowd boos congressman
The former president introduced Rep Carlos Gimenez to the crowd at his rally, who loudly booed the Republican lawmaker.
“Oh, you don’t like him? Whats going on Carlos? We gotta get that straightened out. Really? Wos,” said Mr Trump as the boos continued.
Trump says he will go after Biden
“Now that he indicted me, we’re allowed to look at him. But he did real bad things,” said Mr Trump at his rally.
Christie blames Trump ‘poison’ for GOP election losses
Former New Jersey governor and 2024 GOP hopeful Chris Christie has blamed Donald Trump’s “poison” for the Republican party’s disappointing results in the off-year elections.
Mr Christie, Mr Trump’s onetime staunch ally turned sworn nemesis, pointed out that the former president had endorsed Daniel Cameron in the Kentucky’s gubernatorial race – and that Mr Cameron then landed a major defeat in the red state.
“Cameron was a rising star in the Republican party until he decided to throw his lot in with Donald Trump,” he told CNN on Tuesday night.
“Let’s face it, Donald Trump is political and electoral poison down ballot.”
Rachel Sharp reports.
Trump bashes Republican rivals at debate
“You have about 7 or 8 candidates left. I think they are at a debate tonight no one is talking about it, everyone is watching…it’s 61 per cent for your favourite president - me- 10 per cent for Ron DeSanctimonious and 7 per cent for bird brain (Haley),” said Mr Trump.
“Our nation is in very serious trouble and it is time for the Republican establishment to stop wasting time and resources trying to push weak and ineffective RINOs and Never Trumpers that nobody wants and nobody is going to vote for.
“I watched these guys coming in and they are not watchable. The last debate was the lowest-rated debate in the history of politics, so do you think we did the right thing by not participating? “
And he added: “I’m standing in front of tens of thousands of people and it’s on television, that’s a hell of a lot harder to do than a debate.”
‘Insurrection’ lawsuit to keep Trump from primary tossed by Minnesota court
The Minnesota Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a lawsuit seeking to bar former president Donald Trump from the state’s 2024 presidential primary ballot.
The challenge, from a bipartisan group of state voters, sought to block Mr Trump’s campaign under a 14th Amendment provision forbidding candidates who “engaged in insurrection.”
The state appellate court held in a brief ruling that the Civil War-era measure did not apply to the Minnesota primary process, which it argued was a fundamentally local process outside the purview of the US Constitution.
“There is no state statute that prohibits a major political party from placing on the presidential nomination primary ballot, or sending delegates to the national convention supporting, a candidate who is ineligible to hold office,” the ruling reads.
Josh Marcus reports on how the Trump campaign responded.
