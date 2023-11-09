✕ Close ‘She was very much involved’: NY AG comments on Ivanka Trump ahead of testimony

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Ivanka Trump spent Wednesday in a Lower Manhattan courtroom testifying in Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial, becoming the fourth member of the family to do so following her father’s chaotic appearance on Monday, and testimony from her brothers Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump last week.

Across more than four hours of testimony, Ms Trump spoke softly and deliberately and flashed polite smiles from the witness stand, a stark contrast to her father’s meandering half-finished thoughts in his turbulent time on the stand.

Ms Trump distanced herself from the financial statements at the heart of the case, denying any involvement despite her apparent integral role in the Trump Organization’s real estate projects.

Following her testimony, and a brief cross-examination by Mr Trump’s defence attorney, the New York Attorney General’s office rested their case.

On Monday, the former president lashed out at both Judge Arthur Engoron and Attorney General Letitia James, calling her a “political hack”. He also fumed on Truth Social about each of his adult children being made to testify and still claims that there is no case to be answered.

Alex Woodward reported from inside the courtroom for The Independent.