Trump to give landmark testimony in New York civil fraud trial: LIVE

Donald Trump is headed for New York to give landmark testimony in the civil fraud trial that threatens to topple his business empire.

The former president is expected to take the stand in the case today, days after his adult sons Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr testified last week.

His daughter Ivanka Trump is slated to appear for testimony in court on Wednesday – hours before the third Republican primary debate.

Ahead of his appearance, Mr Trump reposted several of his past Truth Social posts where he attacked Judge Arthur Engoron and New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Last week, the judge expanded the gag order in the case to include Mr Trump’s atttorneys following repeated comments made about the court clerk.

In other Trumpworld news, the former president is requesting special counsel Jack Smith keeps it brief when submitting filings to a federal judge in the government’s 2020 election subversion and January 6 case.

In a filing to Judge Tanya Chutkan on Saturday, Mr Trump’s defence team asked that the judge prohibit Mr Smith’s prosecution team from exceeding the 45-page limit in an “oversized” filing that responds to Mr Trump’s attempt to have the case thrown out.