Trump gag order reinstated as he gets confused at Iowa rally: Live

✕ Close Trump claims he wasn’t referring to clerk when he violated fraud trial gag order

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The judge in Donald Trump’s federal election interference case has reinstated a gag order on the former president.

US District Judge Tanya Chutkan issued a gag order in the case in early October, banning Mr Trump from making statements about prosecutors and potential witnesses in the case.

The order was briefly paused on 20 October before being reinstated on Sunday.

Mr Trump lashed out at the ruling on Truth Social fuming that it is “NOT CONSTITUTIONAL!”

This came the same night that the former president spoke at a rally in Sioux City, Iowa, where he confused his location.

“Hello to a place where we’ve done very well, Sioux Falls. Thank you very much,” he said, mixing up the city in South Dakota.

Over the weekend, Mr Trump also urged his former vice president Mike Pence to endorse him in the 2024 race after Mr Pence dropped out of the race.

On Monday, a trial will begin in Colorado over a lawsuit seeking to block Mr Trump from the 2024 presidential ballot based on the 14th Amendment and its ban on insurrectionists running for office.