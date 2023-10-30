Trump gag order reinstated as he gets confused at Iowa rally: Live
US District Judge Tanya Chutkan reinstated gag order on Mr Trump, the same day he confused Sioux City, Iowa, and Sioux Falls, South Dakota, in a speech on Sunday
Trump claims he wasn’t referring to clerk when he violated fraud trial gag order
The judge in Donald Trump’s federal election interference case has reinstated a gag order on the former president.
US District Judge Tanya Chutkan issued a gag order in the case in early October, banning Mr Trump from making statements about prosecutors and potential witnesses in the case.
The order was briefly paused on 20 October before being reinstated on Sunday.
Mr Trump lashed out at the ruling on Truth Social fuming that it is “NOT CONSTITUTIONAL!”
This came the same night that the former president spoke at a rally in Sioux City, Iowa, where he confused his location.
“Hello to a place where we’ve done very well, Sioux Falls. Thank you very much,” he said, mixing up the city in South Dakota.
Over the weekend, Mr Trump also urged his former vice president Mike Pence to endorse him in the 2024 race after Mr Pence dropped out of the race.
On Monday, a trial will begin in Colorado over a lawsuit seeking to block Mr Trump from the 2024 presidential ballot based on the 14th Amendment and its ban on insurrectionists running for office.
Trump gag order reinstated in Jan 6 case
The judge in Donald Trump’s federal election interference case has reinstated a gag order on the former president.
US District Judge Tanya Chutkan issued a gag order in the case in early October, banning Mr Trump from making statements about prosecutors and potential witnesses in the case.
The order was briefly paused on 20 October as Mr Trump’s attorneys appealed the decision.
Special counsel Jack Smith’s team urged the judge to lift the stay last week, after Mr Trump was fined $10,000 for breaking a gag order in his New York civil fraud trial.
The judge reinstated the ruling on Sunday evening.
Trump lawyers appear to be pushing for right wing Supreme Court to take on case
In a court motion arguing that Donald Trump should be shielded from prosecution because of presidential immunity, lawyers for the former president appeared to be urging the Supreme Court to take on the case.
“Although not yet resolved by the Supreme Court or any Circuit—because all prosecutors until now have respected Presidential immunity— the legal underpinnings and need for such protections are manifest,” they wrote.
Trump launches nasty rant at fraud trial judge: ‘CRAZED in his hatred of me’
Donald Trump lashed out yet again against the judge in his civil fraud trial on his Truth Social platform on Saturday.
It comes a day after Judge Arthur Engoron ruled from the bench that the former president’s oldest daughter Ivanka Trump must testify in the trial that stems from a blockbuster lawsuit targeting her father, adult brothers and the Trumps’ business empire.
Read more:
Trump launches nasty rant at fraud trial judge: ‘CRAZED in his hatred of me’
The former president has repeatedly railed against the case - and paid the price for it
‘The President must have the ability to make decisive—and often unpopular— decisions,’ lawyers argue
In a 27-page filing on Thursday, lawyers for Donald Trump argued that the former president should be shielded from prosecution because of presidential immunity.
“The President must have the ability to make decisive—and often unpopular— decisions regarding matters of public concern. Just as he cannot be constrained by fear of civil lawsuits, so too should he be protected from ... criminal prosecution,” they wrote.
The Special Counsel had slammed this argument previously, Scott MacFarlane of CBS News notes.
“The defendant is not above the law. He is subject to the federal criminal laws like more than 330 million other Americans, including Members of Congress, federal judges, and everyday citizens,” the special counsel wrote in a previous filing.
VOICES: Did Republicans just sacrifice their majority by voting for Johnson?
During the fight this past month about whether to make Rep Jim Jordan (R-OH) speaker of the House, I asked Rep Juan Ciscomani (R-AZ) if he would support Mr Jordan.
Mr Jordan, of course, is a hard-right ideologue who defended Donald Trump at every turn, whereas Mr Ciscomani was one of 18 Republicans who represent districts that voted for Joe Biden in 2020.
But the Arizona Republican – whom Republicans wanted to present as a new face of the GOP as a Mexican-born citizen of the United States – remained tight-lipped about whom he would support.
“What I’ve told my constituents is that I don’t work for the speaker, I work with the speaker, whoever the speaker is,” he told me. I was surprised when he and fellow Biden district Republican Marc Molinaro of New York announced they’d support Mr Jordan for the coveted role.
Mr Molinaro’s support also came as a surprise not just because he represented a Biden district but because of the fact that his fellow New York Republican Reps Mike Lawler, Anthony D’Esposito, Andrew Garbarino and Nick LaLota all opposed Mr Jordan. When I caught Mr Lawler after Mr Jordan’s humiliation and ultimate withdrawal from the speaker’s race, he said he opposed Mr Jordan simply because Kevin McCarthy shouldn’t have been removed as speaker.
Trump reacts to being scorned by longtime ally
Donald Trump has a bone to pick with one of his longtime allies, who has thrown his weight behind rival 2024 candidate Nikki Haley.
Andrew Stein, a veteran New York City politician and Democrat who made headlines when he shared support for Mr Trump in 2016 (and again in 2020) penned an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal voicing strong criticism of the former president and his 2024 bid.
The scathing piece apparently came as a surprise to Mr Trump - as the pair have been friends for 50 years.
In a Truth Social post on Saturday, Mr Trump wrote: “When you ‘drop’ someone in politics, especially when I’m the one doing the dropping, you can be (almost!) certain that they will come back with a vengeance.
“Such is the case with Andrew Stein, a lightweight ‘gadfly’ who I have known and been kind to for years, but haven’t had the time or patience lately to see him, or take his calls…And then, as usual, it happens!
“He gives his meaningless endorsement to Birdbrain, who is losing to me by 50 Points, and WAY DOWN in the Polls to Crooked Joe (I am beating Biden in almost every Poll!). The Globalist, China Centric, and once influential Wall Street Journal, who picks up anything negative about me that they can, puts this ridiculous endorsement into its pages of bad RINO loving policy and misinformation. Use it well, Nikki, it’s all you’ve got!”
Ivanka Trump must testify in father’s civil fraud trial, judge rules
Ms Trump, who was dropped from the lawsuit earlier this year, recently tried to quash a subpoena for her testimony in the case, noting that she is no longer a defendant and no longer lives in the state. She formerly lived at Trump Park Avenue.
After hearing arguments from Donald Trump’s attorneys and counsel from the office of New York Attorney General on 27 October, Judge Arthur Engoron ruled from the bench that the the former president’s oldest daughter must testify, finding that she still conducts business and owns property in the state and has failed to show any evidence disputing that.
In a court filing on 26 October, New York Attorney General Letitia James argued that Ms Trump “remains financially and professionally intertwined” with the Trump Organization and “can be called as a person still under their control.”
Ron DeSantis offers contradictory gun views after Maine massacre
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis offered a seemingly contradictory position on gun rights and mental health on Sunday as he addressed the mass shooting in Maine that left nearly two dozen people dead last week.
Mr DeSantis was speaking to host Kristen Welker on NBC’s Meet the Press when he was asked to respond to a remark from the new Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson, arguing that access to guns was not the problem that should be addressed in the wake of the shooting that resulted in a days-long manhunt. The suspected killer was eventually found dead.
Watch below:
Ron DeSantis spins contradictory gun views after Maine shooting
Governor’s response to Maine shooting reveals contradictory views
Trump’s niece calls him a ‘toddler’ for storming out of fraud trial
Donald Trump‘s niece has branded him a “toddler” after he abruptly walked out of the courtroom during his fraud trial in New York City.
While speaking on “The Dean Obeidallah Show,” Mary Trump and Dean Obeidallah discussed the fraud trial in New York, during which the former president was slapped with a $10,000 fine after violating a gag orderfor a second time.
Watch below:
Trump’s niece calls him a ‘toddler’ for storming out of fraud trial
‘The reason he reacted so badly is because there have been very few, if any, circumstances in his entire life in which he didn’t have control of the room,’ Mary Trump opined
Mike Johnson and Jan 6: ‘I’ve prayed for each of you individually’
“This is a very weighty decision. All of us have prayed for God’s discernment. I know I’ve prayed for each of you individually,” the House’s newest Speaker, Mike Johnson, said the day before the Capitol riot, according to Politico.
He then argued that they should join him in voting against certifying the results.
Following the 3 November 2020 election, Mr Johnson led the legal effort to keep Mr Trump in office. Even as Mr Trump’s myriad legal challenges failed, Mr Johnson ploughed ahead.
Mr Johnson announced that he would support a Texas lawsuit against four states attempting to invalidate their results on 8 December 2020. The Louisiana Republican said he would back the effort with a brief signed by other members of Congress.
During this time, Mr Johnson often spoke to Mr Trump.
At the internal meeting on 5 January 2021, Reps Chip Roy and Don Bacon both slammed Mr Johnson’s plan, arguing that it would lead to a constitutional crisis.
“Let us not turn the last firewall for liberty we have remaining on its head in a bit of populist rage for political expediency,” Mr Roy said at the time, according to Politico.
Mr Roy and Mr Bacon both voted for Mr Johnson when he became speaker on Wednesday 25 October.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies