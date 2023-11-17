Trump fraud trial gag order paused by appeals court judge: Live
Associate Justice David Friedman agreed to temporarily lift gag order after oral arguments in the case on Thursday afternoon
Trump suggests using DOJ and FBI to indict political rivals
Thursday was another intense day in Donald Trump’s legal quagmire, with a New York appeals court judge pausing the gag order imposed on the former president by Justice Arthur Engoron in his civil fraud trial.
Meanwhile, New York Attorney General Letitia James noted a “demonstrable lack of urgency” to respond to defence requests for a mistrial over “spurious allegations” of bias.
In Washington, DC, Mr Trump’s federal election interference trial attorneys asked the court to strike a filing by Special Counsel Jack Smith that said the former president was responsible for the events of January 6. They also asked for the case to be halted over the question of presidential immunity.
Down in Florida, Judge Aileen Cannon agreed to move a Mar-a-Lago classified documents court date that clashed with a hearing in the Mr Trump’s New York hush money criminal case. In Manhattan, DA Alvin Bragg urged the court to reject an attempt to dismiss that case and move it to trial.
Finally, in Fulton County, Georgia, Judge Scott McAfee entered a protective order for discovery materials after a video leak and set a date for a hearing to possibly revoke the bond of a Trump co-defendant.
George Santos mocked for claiming he didn’t know what OnlyFans was
A resurfaced clip shows George Santos denying any knowledge of the content platform OnlyFans, despite an ethics report detailing he spent campaign finance money on the platform in the months before. In the interview from 30 March 2023, Fox News anchor Lisa Montgomery asked Mr Santos if he had an account. “I just discovered what OnlyFans was about three weeks ago,” he said. “I was oblivious.” The damning report, released on 16 November, found “grave and pervasive campaign finance violations” during his 2022 election campaign, including a personal subscription to the influencer platform. The Republican New York Representative has announced he won’t seek re-election in 2024.
The US just avoided a government shutdown... now what happens?
The Senate passed the funding package put forward by the House, sending the bill to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature and setting up two new deadlines early next year.
The funding package, which passed the Senate against the opposition of one Democrat and 10 Republicans, keeps parts of the government up and running until early next year. The bill extends funding for military construction, veterans’ affairs, transportation, housing and the Department of Energy until 19 January and the rest of the government until 2 February.
House Republicans pushed for the two-pronged measure in the hope that it would block the passing of a massive “omnibus” funding package – which typically includes all 12 major spending bills – as they believe the omnibus procedure prevents spending cuts.
The continuing resolution passed by both chambers doesn’t include any aid to either Israel or Ukraine, which were important issues for Democrats.
Here’s what happens next:
The US just avoided a government shutdown. What happens now?
Democratic senator says there’s an ‘overwhelming bipartisan majority in favour of aid to Ukraine, aid to Israel, aid to Taiwan’
Trump co-defendant’s attorney confesses to Fulton County witness videos leak
The source of the leak of several witness proffer videos in Donald Trump’s sweeping RICO election interference case in Georgia has now been revealed.
Jonathan Miller, an attorney for one of Mr Trump’s co-defendants Misty Hampton, confessed in a court hearing on Wednesday that he was responsible for the leak.
Mr Miller told Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee that he was coming clean so that he could “sleep well tonight” and to prevent anyone else from shouldering the blame – after legal teams for Mr Trump and co-defendant Rudy Giuliani sought to pin the leak on District Attorney Fani Willis’ office.
Trump calls Kim Kardashian world’s ‘most overrated celebrity’
Former President Donald Trump took a break from bashing public officials in his New York civil fraud case and his 2024 rivals to take on Kim Kardashian.
In a rambling Truth Social rant, the former president called the reality TV star-turned-social justice campaigner the “World’s most overrated celebrity.”
His criticism comes as Jonathan Karl writes in his new book, Tired of Winning: Donald Trump and the End of the Grand Old Party, how the reality star leveraged her celebrity to urge the then-president to commute certain prison sentences.
Read the full response from the former president:
Trump rants that Kim Kardashian is world’s ‘most overrated celebrity’
Ex-president wrote that he helped ‘with prisoner commutation,’ but ‘much more so for Kanye West than for Kim’
Hunter Biden’s team wants to subpoena Trump and DOJ officials
Attorneys for Hunter Biden have asked a judge to subpoena Donald Trump and several former US Department of Justice officials in a case surrounding his felony gun charges.
A filing from the legal team for President Joe Biden’s son lists Mr Trump’s “incessant, improper, and partisan pressure” campaign to investigate Hunter, his “incendiary” rhetoric, and a “sustained, almost-nonstop public pressure campaign” from Mr Trump and his allies in Congress who have criticised the Justice Department’s handling of the case.
The proposed subpoenas also seek testimony from former US Attorney General Bill Barr, former deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, and former US Attorney Richard Donoghue.
Hunter Biden seeks information “that goes to the heart of his defense that this is, possibly, a vindictive or selective prosecution arising from an unrelenting pressure campaign beginning in the last administration,” according to Mr Biden’s attorneys.
Read more:
Hunter Biden’s team wants to subpoena Trump and DOJ officials
Attorneys argue his felony gun case stems from ‘vindictive or selective prosecution’ and a pressure campaign directed by the former president
ICYMI: Trump called ‘loser’ by Biden for Nazi rhetoric
President Joe Biden slammed his predecessor Donald Trump’s aggressive rhetoric, including the use of the word “vermin” to describe opponents, which has been compared to that of fascist leaders Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini.
In a speech on Veterans Day, Mr Trump argued that his domestic opponents are more of a threat to the US than the likes of China, Russia and North Korea.
Mr Trump, 77, spoke in Claremont, New Hampshire, telling the crowd in his usual grievance-laden parlance: “We pledge to you that we will root out the communists, Marxists, fascists and the radical left thugs that live like vermin within the confines of our country that lie and steal and cheat on elections.”
The former president has refused to accept the results of the 2020 election and continues to lie, falsely claiming that it was stolen.
Giuliani and Ellis could testify in election workers’ defamation trial
Rudy Giuliani might be headed to the witness stand to testify in his own defence during a trial that will determine how much damage his false statements caused a mother-daughter pair of election workers at the centre of bogus conspiracy theories surrounding the 2020 election.
Donald Trump’s former attorney, who was found liable for defaming Georgia election workers Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, could be called to testify about his false statements as well as his team’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, according to a Tuesday filing with an outline of the case.
Jenna Ellis, among attorneys alongside Mr Giuliani who launched a spurious legal campaign to overturn election results, also is on the trial’s witness list, along with other Trump-connected figures Bernie Kerik and Christina Bobb, among others.
A trial is scheduled to begin on 11 December and will last up to four days.
Full story:
Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis could testify in election workers’ defamation trial
December trial will determine how much damage Trump’s ex-attorney caused two Georgia women
George Santos mocked for claiming he didn’t know what OnlyFans was
A resurfaced clip shows George Santos denying any knowledge of the content platform OnlyFans, despite an ethics report detailing he spent campaign finance money on the platform in the months before. In the interview from 30 March 2023, Fox News anchor Lisa Montgomery asked Mr Santos if he had an account. “I just discovered what OnlyFans was about three weeks ago,” he said. “I was oblivious.” The damning report, released on 16 November, found “grave and pervasive campaign finance violations” during his 2022 election campaign, including a personal subscription to the influencer platform. The Republican New York Representative has announced he won’t seek re-election in 2024.
Voices: Screw it. Let’s talk about the possibility of President Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson
Eric Garcia writes:
Finally, The Rock has come back to Capitol Hill.
Things have really gone downhill if the 10-time WWE world champion, former winner of the Royal Rumble and star of The Fast and Furious saga Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is the least violent man on the Hill this week. Indeed, if we are to believe Rep Tim Burchett (R-TN), the person who did deliver the sharpest elbow this week was former speaker Kevin McCarthy.
But senators somehow found time amid their scramble to vote to keep the government open to meet with Mr Johnson to talk about military recruitment.
(Much to her chagrin, Sen Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), who has a well-publicised crush on Mr Johnson, told me that she didn’t get to meet Mr Johnson when I asked her).
Inevitably, this only added to the speculation that Mr Johnson would run for president.
Read the full article:
Screw it. Let’s talk about the possibility of President Dwayne Johnson
The people’s champion could become the people’s president should he stage a White House run. Just look at some of the Jabronis we have now
NY fraud trial: This afternoon in court
Despite most attention being on the lifting of the gag order on former president Donald Trump and his lawyers, the afternoon session began with the testimony of defence witness Steven Laposa, PhD, an expert on property valuation.
He testified that the valuations of a property can differ widely. Asked how common it is for appraisers to disagree on a valuation he replied: “Very common.”
Mr Laposa gave the same response to how often non-appraisers differ in opinion.
After a short break, Judge Arthur Engoron overruled an objection from the Attorney General’s office seeking to limit Mr Laposa’s testimony.
“To me it’s not even close, objection overruled, there’s no jury. Given this guy’s experience...30 plus years...I want to hear what he has to say about valuation,” Justice Engoron says.
Mr Laposa refers to two valuation concepts: market value and investment value.
Market value is the price that an asset is currently being offered for in the marketplace, while investment value is what an investor is willing to pay for the asset. He concluded that the NY AG is using market value in its complaint which he said he considered “flawed” as it doesn’t take into account the potential investment value of the properties.
Giving the example of the 40 Wall Street skyscraper, A Capital One appraisal from 2012 gives it a value of $220m with a projection that it will rise to $260m by the end of 2015.
Another appraisal by Cushman & Wakefield in June of 2015 says the same property is worth $540m.
Court adjourns for the day. Mr Laposa will resume his testimony at 10am tomorrow.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies