Trump files motion demanding judge in election interference case recuse herself

DC district judge Tanya Chutkan has already sentenced at least 38 people convicted of Capitol riot-related crimes

Andrea Cavallier
Monday 11 September 2023 22:19
<p>Donald Trump speaks at a rally in South Dakota</p>

Donald Trump speaks at a rally in South Dakota

(Getty Images)

Attorneys for former President Donald Trump have filed a motion asking that federal district court judge Tanya Chutkan recuse herself from his  Jan 6 criminal case.

The motion states that Judge Chutkan has said in connection with other cases that Mr Trump should be prosecuted and imprisoned and argues that this disqualifies her from the case.

The attorneys asked the federal judge, who is presiding over his election subversion case in Washington, to recuse herself, saying her past public statements about the former president call into question whether she can be fair.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan is a former assistant public defender who was nominated to the bench by President Barack Obama.

She has stood out as one of the toughest punishers of Jan 6 defendants.

