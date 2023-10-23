Trump news – today: Anthony Pratt audio shows comments on Melania and classified info
Mar-a-Lago member claims Mr Trump told Melania to walk around the Palm Beach club in a bikini
Donald Trump says civil fraud trial is going ‘very well’
Donald Trump’s apparent comments about Melania Trump and classified government information has come to light in newly-leaked audio.
A trove of secret recordings of Australian Billionaire Anthony Pratt speaking about his interactions with Mr Trump were obtained by the Australian “60 Minutes” show in a joint investigation with The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age, and also shared with The New York Times.
In one clip, the Mar-a-Lago member claims Mr Trump told Melania to walk around the Palm Beach club in a bikini to show his friends “what they were missing”.
The leaked audio also shines new light on the claims that Mr Trump shared highly classified information with Mr Pratt.
Earlier this month, it was reported that Mr Trump disclosed highly classified information about American nuclear-powered submarines to Mr Pratt.
The Australian billionaire then reportedly passed this information onto others including foreign officials and journalists.
Meanwhile, Mr Trump’s former lawyer Kenneth Chesebro struck a plea deal with prosecutors in Fulton County, Georgia, on Friday in the election interference case. On Thursday, Sidney Powell also pleaded guilty. Both could now testify against the former president.
Liz Cheney could enter the race against Trump
One of the GOP’s most prominent Trump critics could enter the race against him for the Republican nomination in 2024.
In an interview with Jake Tapper on CNN’s State of the Union on 22 October, she described Mr Trump, the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican nomination, as “the single most dangerous threat that we face” and pledged to spend the next year “helping to elect serious people, helping to elect sane people” from both parties.
She said she has not ruled out entering the race.
Liz Cheney admits she has not ruled out running for president
The former congresswoman faced the GOP’s wrath for condemning Trump and 2020 election lies
ICYMI: Trump distances himself from Sidney Powell after guilty pleas in Georgia
Sidney Powell is the latest Trumpworld figure to be publicly rejected by Donald Trump after she pleaded guilty to election interference charges in Georgia in a case with the former president at its centre.
This week’s surprise guilty pleas from Ms Powell and Kenneth Chesebro – the architect of a fraudulent scheme to replace state electors with Trump loyalists – appeared to have caught the former president off-guard, as two of the biggest names yet from his former inner circle agreed to cooperate with Fulton County prosecutors and testify in upcoming trials.
Their new roles as cooperating witnesses in Georgia’s sweeping criminal case targeting Mr Trump and a dozen others could pose a significant legal threat to the former president as he enters several criminal and civil proceedings while he campaigns for the 2024 Republican nomination.
More on Trump’s latest legal peril:
Trump distances himself from Sidney Powell after guilty pleas in Georgia
Former president faces legal peril after two surprise guilty pleas from ex-members of his inner circle
ICYMI: Judge agrees to temporarily lift gag order in Trump’s 2020 election interference case
The federal judge overseeing Donald Trump’s 2020 election interference case has agreed to temporarily lift a narrow gag order on the former president.
US District Judge Tanya Chutkan had put the order in place to limit Mr Trump’s public statements about the federal criminal case, in which he is accused of illegally attempting to undo his 2020 loss.
The Friday ruling allows Mr Trump’s lawyers time to prove why his comments should not be restricted as the case heads toward trial.
The Independent’s Mike Bedigan has more:
Judge agrees to temporarily lift gag order in Trump’s 2020 election interference case
US District Judge Tanya Chutkan put order in place to limit public statements about federal criminal case
GOP scrambles for House speaker as candidate deadline passes: ‘I don’t care, just pick someone’
A fresh batch of Republicans in the House of Representatives put themselves forward for speaker as the noon deadline to enter the race passed on Sunday.
Frustrations are growing, even among leading Republicans, as the branch of Congress enters its third week without a Speaker of the House and in a state of legislative paralysis.
The Independent’s Ariana Baio has more on the chaos, just weeks away from another government shutdown:
GOP scrambles for House speaker as candidate deadline passes
Nearly three weeks have passed since Kevin McCarthy was ousted from Speaker leaving the House in legislative paralysis
Liz Cheney: Trump and his supporters are fuelling domestic threats against lawmakers during House Speaker chaos
While Republican lawmakers scramble to vote for a new House Speaker three weeks after ousting Kevin McCarthy and repeatedly failing to rally around a successor, Liz Cheney is pinning the blame on the former speaker.
Mr McCarthy was “looking the other way in the face of the kind of assault on our democracy that we’ve seen from Donald Trump and his allies in the House, including Jim Jordan,” she told CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday.
Mr Jordan was among the most prolific and vocal Republican lawmakers supporting efforts to overturn 2020 election results. He repeatedly failed this week to rally support among his GOP colleagues for House Speaker.
Domestic threats against lawmakers during the chaos are “absolutely being driven by Donald Trump and, unfortunately, some of his supporters,” she told CBS Face the Nation.
Trump, GOP candidates and Republican lawmakers don’t want Gaza refugees in the US
House Republicans and GOP candidates for the 2024 presidential nomination want the US to deny entry to Palestinians fleeing the crisis in Gaza, but decades-long international agreements have already complicated the resettlement process for many Palestinians, and the US does not intend to change course.
Hundreds of thousands of people have fled their homes and are sheltering in the south of Gaza while others are stranded in its north following a barrage of Israeli strikes and a “complete siege” that has cut off food, water and fuel.
A group of House Republicans have introduced legislation to block them from coming into the US, and Donald Trump and other candidates for the Republican nomination in 2024 have pledge to reject them.
Republican lawmakers and presidential candidates reject Gaza refugees
Many Palestinians are already ineligible, but new proposals and pledges from candidates would refuse all
Just in: Trump’s fraud trial faces one-day delay
The fourth week of Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial will be delayed by at least one day due to Covid-19 exposures. The trial will pause on Monday and resume on Tuesday, according to New York Attorney General Letitia James.
The trial is expected to hear testimony this week from former Trump attorney Michael Cohen, a star witness for Ms James’s team. His testimony was delayed last week following an unrelated medical procedure.
Last week, Mr Trump was fined $5,000 for violating Judge Arthur Engoron’s gag order that blocked all parties from disparaging court staff. Though he deleted a post on his Truth Social insulting a court clerk, which initially prompted the gag order, Mr Trump had kept a copy of the post on his website.
