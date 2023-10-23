✕ Close Donald Trump says civil fraud trial is going ‘very well’

Donald Trump’s apparent comments about Melania Trump and classified government information has come to light in newly-leaked audio.

A trove of secret recordings of Australian Billionaire Anthony Pratt speaking about his interactions with Mr Trump were obtained by the Australian “60 Minutes” show in a joint investigation with The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age, and also shared with The New York Times.

In one clip, the Mar-a-Lago member claims Mr Trump told Melania to walk around the Palm Beach club in a bikini to show his friends “what they were missing”.

The leaked audio also shines new light on the claims that Mr Trump shared highly classified information with Mr Pratt.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Mr Trump disclosed highly classified information about American nuclear-powered submarines to Mr Pratt.

The Australian billionaire then reportedly passed this information onto others including foreign officials and journalists.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump’s former lawyer Kenneth Chesebro struck a plea deal with prosecutors in Fulton County, Georgia, on Friday in the election interference case. On Thursday, Sidney Powell also pleaded guilty. Both could now testify against the former president.