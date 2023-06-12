Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Pro-Trump supporters held a rally outside Trump National Doral to express support for the former president, who faces 37 charges related to his alleged unlawful retention of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida after leaving office in 2021.

The former GOP president is due to appear in federal court in Miami on Tuesday, 13 June, following the unsealing of his indictment on Friday.

Prosecutors are expected to charge Mr Trump with willful retention of national defence secrets in violation of the Espionage Act, conspiracy to obstruct justice, corruptly concealing documents, concealing documents in a federal investigation, and making false statements.

Mr Trump is expected to give a speech to his supporters in Florida later this evening.