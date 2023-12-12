Trump skips fraud court as Rudy Giuliani trial begins: Live

✕ Close Donald Trump claims there was ‘no fraud whatsoever’ at New York for trial

Donald Trump backed out of testifying in his New York civil fraud trial on Monday when he was expected to return to the stand as his legal team wraps up his defence in the case that threatens to topple the Trump Organization.

But, in an all-caps Truth Social rant on Sunday, the former president announced that he would no longer attend claiming he had already “VERY SUCCESSFULLY & CONCLUSIVELY TESTIFIED”.

Meanwhile, in the federal election interference case brought against Mr Trump by the special counsel, Jack Smith has asked the Supreme Court to immediately take up the former president’s claim that he’s immune from criminal prosecution.

The court has given Mr Trump until 20 December to respond to the special counsel’s petition and agreed to consider whether to take up the issue on an expedited basis.

Also in Washington, DC, the defamation trial of Trump lawyer and former mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani got underway following the selection of an eight-person jury.

A judge has already found Mr Giuliani liable for defaming Georgia election workers Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss by falsely claiming they committed election fraud.