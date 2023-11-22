Trump accountant breaks down in tears on stand at NY fraud trial: Live
Jeffrey McConney testified about his 35-year tenure at the Trump Organization the same day that Harrison Floyd escaped his bond being revoked in the Georgia election interference case
Fani Willis appears in court to argue Trump co-defendant’s bond should be revoked
Donald Trump’s former accountant broke down in tears on the witness stand as he gave testimony at the New York civil fraud trial on Tuesday.
Jeffrey McConney testified about his 35-year tenure at the Trump Organization, before sobbing as he told how he “gave up” on the job due to the company’s escalating legal troubles.
“I just wanted to relax and stop being accused of misrepresenting assets for the company that I loved working for. I’m sorry,” he testified.
The emotional testimony came the same day that one of Mr Trump’s co-defendants in the sprawling Fulton County election subversion case in Georgia escaped having his bond revoked over tweets that Judge Scott McAfee did not deem amounted to harassment of witnesses in the case under the current terms.
District Attorney Fani Willis, leading the prosecution case, had asked for Harrison Floyd to be jailed. The defence and prosecution teams are now meeting to clarify the terms of the bond.
In other developments in former president Trump’s world of legal woes, on Monday, his lawyers were in federal court in Washington DC for oral arguments concerning the partial gag order in his federal election interference case.
‘Propaganda’ Trump interview slammed by ex-Univision boss
Univision’s former president has joined the growing criticism of the Hispanic network over an interview with Donald Trump that was panned by journalists for softball questions.
Reporters at the network, which has US offices and merged with a Mexican media giant in 2022, have found themselves at the middle of a discussion over their network’s ability to cover the 2024 presidential race fairly and accurately after Mr Trump sat down with Enrique Acevedo for an interview that aired just over a week ago. Mr Trump did not face any difficult questions about his criminal prosecutions or policy positions in the interview, and was also able to spout unfounded claims about his immigration policies without accurate pushback from Acevedo.
The controversy has grown over the past several days as prominent Latino Americans such as comedian John Leguizamo have called for boycotts of the network in response.
John Bowden reports.
Ex-Univision boss slams network’s Trump interview as ‘propaganda’
Ex-president claimed in interview that Mexican soldiers assisted in border fence construction ‘free of charge’
Trump’s Truth Social sues 20 media outlets over financial loss reports
Donald Trump’s Truth Social platform has filed a lawsuit against 20 media organisations for making what it claims to be defamatory statements about the company’s financial losses.
In the lawsuit, filed in the 12th Judicial Court of Sarasota County, Florida, on Monday, Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) accuses the “reckless and malicious” outlets of falsely reporting that the company had lost $73m since its launch.
The company claims that the “false reporting” was part of a “seemingly coordinated effort to destroy TMTG and Truth Social”.
“This case is about an unprecedented and seemingly coordinated media campaign, by no less than 20 major media outlets, to attack Trump Media & Technology Group (“TMTG”) and its social media platform, Truth Social, by falsely reporting that TMTG had lost $73 million,” the lawsuit reads.
“This number was an utter fabrication. Each defendant, in apparent coordination, reported the exact same false number within approximately 24 hours of one another, each citing to a public Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filing, in which the mystery $73 million loss appears nowhere.”
Rachel Sharp has the details.
Trump’s Truth Social sues 20 media outlets over financial loss reports
Trump Media & Technology Group suffered a net loss of $31.6m between the organisation’s founding in February 2021 and 30 June 2023, SEC filing states
Trump to attend Palmetto Bowl college football clash this weekend
The Post & Courier reports:
Former President Donald Trump will attend the Clemson-South Carolina game this weekend, bringing the Republican front-runner to Williams-Brice Stadium for the state’s biggest college football spectacle of the year.
Trump’s presidential campaign confirmed the visit Nov. 21 to The Post and Courier after increasing levels of chatter, rumors and speculation peaked in recent days that he would take up supporter Gov. Henry McMaster’s standing invitation to attend a game.
Asked if Trump would be attending as McMaster’s guest, Trump’s spokesman Steven Cheung replied: “I believe McMaster will be a guest of POTUS.”
In addition to the governor, Trump is expected to be joined at the game by U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Lt. Gov. Pam Evette. All are members of the Trump campaign’s South Carolina leadership team.
2024 presidential debate dates announced
The dates and venues for the three 2024 presidential debates have been announced.
The debates, which will take place in September and October will be staged at US university campuses in the states of Texas, Virginia and Utah.
The news was announced by the nonpartisan, nonprofit Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD) on Monday.
The first debate will take place on 16 September at Texas State University in San Marcos. It will be followed by the second at Virginia State University in Petersburg on 1 October.
The final debate will take place just over a week later at The University of Utah, in Salt Lake City, on 9 October.
Mike Bedigan has further details:
Dates and venues for three 2024 presidential debates announced
The debates, which will take place in September and October, will be staged at university campuses in Texas, Virginia and Utah
Voices: The Maga release of the Jan 6 tapes is about vengeance
Eric Garcia writes:
On Friday, House Speaker Mike Johnson announced that he would release more than 44,000 hours of raw footage of the January 6 riot at the US Capitol.
The timing of the release was peculiar since he announced it on a Friday, when the House had already left after a protracted 10-week session and late in the afternoon, when most reporters were getting ready to pack it up. Furthermore, Mr Johnson made the announcement the week before the Thanksgiving holiday, when few people would be paying attention to the news in general.
But Mr Johnson’s actions, as well as the timing of the announcement, can be better understood in light of the response from some of the loudest voices on the Maga right amplifying the footage over the weekend. Their words and desire to rehash the January 6 riot at the US Capitol, instigated by the de facto head of the Republican PartyDonald Trump, might be a political loser, but it is about exacting revenge against Democrats and those they perceive as slighting them.
The Maga release of the Jan 6 tapes is about vengeance
Republicans know January 6 makes them look bad. So they want to change the narrative
What is truth and what is fiction? The rise and fall or George Santos
Congressman George Santos’ tenure has been anything but dull — his rise to power and fall from grace have been equally mired in controversy.
After less than two years in Congress, his list of lies and scandals appears to have finally grown too long for him to defend anymore, as he announced he wouldn’t seek re-election in 2024 after the release of a damning House Ethics Committee report.
The committee said it found “substantial evidence” that Mr Santos had broken federal laws after finding “additional uncharged and unlawful conduct,” which included using campaign funds to make purchases at Hermes, Sephora and OnlyFans.
In 2022, Mr Santos was elected as the Republican Party’s first openly gay, non-incumbent member of Congress, and touted himself as a living embodiment of the American dream.
But he has since been exposed as a serial fabricator, and now an accused criminal.
Here’s what we know about the rise and demise of George Anthony Devolder Santos.
The incredible rise and dramatic fall of George Santos
The GOP lawmaker and suspected fraudster’s murky and ever-changing biography makes it difficult to parse truth from fiction, Bevan Hurley reports
Analysis: Can Lachlan Murdoch rein in scandal-hit Fox as 2024 election looms?
Bevan Hurley writes:
As anointed son Lachlan Murdoch took the stage at Fox Corporation’s annual meeting in Los Angeles on Friday, he touted the potential windfall the company hoped to see from the 2024 US presidential election.
With national and local political races “heating up”, he told the gathering of execs including father Rupert, board members and shareholders that he expected next year’s pivotal election would drive “strong results across our news properties and local stations”.
The meeting rubber-stamped Lachlan’s takeover as chair of Fox Corporation, days after he officially took charge of the Murdochs’ publishing division News Corp as the chosen child.
Less than a year out from the 2024 presidential election, with the warning signs for democracy flashing red and Donald Trump declaring his authoritarian intentions if reelected, the 52-year-old arguably has the power to shape US politics more than any other executive in the country.
Capitol officer’s bodycam shows Jan 6 attacks ahead of his suicide
Newly released video footage has captured the cruel attacks and terrifying situation that a Capitol police officer endured just two weeks before he took his own life.
Officer Jeff Smith’s body camera footage reveals the harrowing reality of what unfolded in the halls of the Capitol building on January 6 2021.
In it, the officer is seen facing a barrage of physical and verbal attacks from rioters.
People are screaming and lining the walls of the monument as officers pass by.
One woman is seen telling Smith: “Get a real job. We don’t support y’all anymore.”
Outside, someone else is yelling repeatedly: “You stand with criminals! You stand with criminals!”
Kelly Rissman has the story.
Capitol officer’s bodycam shows Jan 6 attacks two weeks before suicide
Smith was one of four Capitol Police officers who took their own lives following the attack
More than 30 of Trump’s private messages shared with Jack Smith by X
Elon Musk’s X platform handed over 32 direct messages from Donald Trump’s account with the social media platform to special counsel Jack Smith as part of his election subversion probe.
The former president was a voracious user of his @realDonaldTrump as he tried to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory, but was suspended by the platform, formerly known as Twitter, in the wake of the January 6 attack “due to the risk of further incitement of violence.”
Last November, following Mr Musk’s $44bn purchase of the social media app, the billionaire said that banning Mr Trump had been a mistake. The former president, who has a financial stake in Truth Social, said that he would never return to Twitter, but in August posted there for the first time in two years.
But that has not stopped federal prosecutors from getting access to a string of Mr Trump’s private messages from the high-profile account, according to court filings.
Graeme Massie reports.
Twitter gives special counsel Jack Smith 32 of Trump’s private messages
Prosecutors have not given any detail about the nature of the messages handed over by Elon Musk’s platform
Liz Cheney scorns GOP senator for promoting latest Jan 6 conspiracy
The former co-chair of the January 6 investigation in the House brawled with Senator Mike Lee, a fellow Republican, on X, formerly Twitter, over the weekend after he resurfaced a conspiracy regarding the attack on the Capitol.
Mr Lee, a conservative on the right wing of the US Senate, pointed to recently released footage of Capitol Police officers having relatively peaceful interactions with riot participants as evidence that Donald Trump’s supporters were actually welcomed into the Capitol during the attack.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies