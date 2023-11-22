Trump accountant breaks down in tears on stand at NY fraud trial: Live

✕ Close Fani Willis appears in court to argue Trump co-defendant’s bond should be revoked

Donald Trump’s former accountant broke down in tears on the witness stand as he gave testimony at the New York civil fraud trial on Tuesday.

Jeffrey McConney testified about his 35-year tenure at the Trump Organization, before sobbing as he told how he “gave up” on the job due to the company’s escalating legal troubles.

“I just wanted to relax and stop being accused of misrepresenting assets for the company that I loved working for. I’m sorry,” he testified.

The emotional testimony came the same day that one of Mr Trump’s co-defendants in the sprawling Fulton County election subversion case in Georgia escaped having his bond revoked over tweets that Judge Scott McAfee did not deem amounted to harassment of witnesses in the case under the current terms.

District Attorney Fani Willis, leading the prosecution case, had asked for Harrison Floyd to be jailed. The defence and prosecution teams are now meeting to clarify the terms of the bond.

In other developments in former president Trump’s world of legal woes, on Monday, his lawyers were in federal court in Washington DC for oral arguments concerning the partial gag order in his federal election interference case.