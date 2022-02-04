✕ Close Related Video: Trump calls for ‘biggest protest ever’ if prosecutors investigating him do ‘anything illegal’

It has emerged that Pro-Trump conspiracy theorists including MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell sent Republican senators a memo advocating the use of top-secret communications intercepts to bolster former president Donald Trump’s unfounded claims of election fraud. The memo is now in the hands of the House select committee investigating the 6 January 2021 attack on the US Capitol.

The former president has decried the “unselect committee” investigating the riot for not looking into non-existent mass voter fraud instead of going after “those who were protesting its result”.

He also again blamed the Capitol riot on Nancy Pelosi, falsely claiming that it was her supposed failure to secure the building that enabled the attack on it even though she does not have control of the Capitol Police.

Mr Trump has also attempted to turn the tables on accusations against him and his loyalists, wildly claiming that he was the victim of an attempted coup.

Meanwhile, the ex-president’s former deputy continues to defend himself against Mr Trump’s attacks. Reports say that Mike Pence will use a speech to Federalist Society members in Florida on Friday to insist he did the right thing by refusing to overthrow the 2020 election result on 6 January 2021 (something he was not technically empowered to do anyway).