Trump news – live: Ex-president blames Pelosi for Jan 6 violence as Pence plans to defend himself in Florida
It has emerged that Pro-Trump conspiracy theorists including MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell sent Republican senators a memo advocating the use of top-secret communications intercepts to bolster former president Donald Trump’s unfounded claims of election fraud. The memo is now in the hands of the House select committee investigating the 6 January 2021 attack on the US Capitol.
The former president has decried the “unselect committee” investigating the riot for not looking into non-existent mass voter fraud instead of going after “those who were protesting its result”.
He also again blamed the Capitol riot on Nancy Pelosi, falsely claiming that it was her supposed failure to secure the building that enabled the attack on it even though she does not have control of the Capitol Police.
Mr Trump has also attempted to turn the tables on accusations against him and his loyalists, wildly claiming that he was the victim of an attempted coup.
Meanwhile, the ex-president’s former deputy continues to defend himself against Mr Trump’s attacks. Reports say that Mike Pence will use a speech to Federalist Society members in Florida on Friday to insist he did the right thing by refusing to overthrow the 2020 election result on 6 January 2021 (something he was not technically empowered to do anyway).
Mike Pence aides didn’t reveal direct conversation with Trump
Former vice president Mike Pence’s aides did not discuss their direct conversations with Donald Trump over several hours of questioning by the House select committee investigating the 6 January Capitol riot.
Three sources with knowledge of this were quoted as saying by CNN that Marc Short and Greg Jacob did not discuss their direct conversation with the former president because Mr Trump’s legal team had instructed them not to reveal presidential conversations.
Donald Trump’s lawyers believe this should be covered under executive privilege, CNN reported.
Former Israel envoy recalls 'embarrassing' meeting
Donald Trump had stunned his advisers and then-Israeli President Reuven Rivlin in Jerusalem in May 2017 by criticising former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu for being “unwilling to seek peace” while Mahmoud Abbas, the Palestinian leader, was “desperate” for a deal.
David Friedman, who was the US ambassador to Israel when Mr Trump was president, wrote in his new book How Breaking with the Past Brought Peace to the Middle East, about how the comment had “knocked everyone off their chairs.”
“Although the meeting was private and off the record, we all envisioned a headline tomorrow that Trump had praised Abbas and criticised Netanyahu – the worst possible dynamic for the president’s popularity or for the prospects of the peace process,” he wrote. “Fortunately, and incredibly, the event wasn’t leaked.”
Democrats ask Bill Barr to testify before 6 Jan committee
Democrats are asking former attorney general William Barr to testify before the 6 Jan select committee as they believe he “would have seen a lot of the actions that the former president [Donald Trump] took that were either crazy or illegal.”
Ted Lieu, Democrat representative from California, said: “Bill Barr would have seen a lot of the actions that the former president took that were either crazy or illegal. And I think Bill Barr needs to speak to the January 6 committee under oath.”
Jamie Raskin, the Democrat representative from Maryland, said that “after operating so closely with President Trump for a long time, something clearly soured former Attorney General Barr on him, and so I’m very interested in what the sequence of events was that essentially broke the camel’s back.”
Democrat representative Elaine Luria also said she would like to hear from Mr Barr as “someone who would have information” regarding the investigation.
State Department spokesperson clashes with reporter over ‘false flag’ Ukraine operation
State department spokesperson Ned Price clashed with a reporter after being asked about evidence to support the government’s claims that Russia was planning to make a “very graphic fake video of a Ukrainian attack” as a pretext for an invasion.
Associated Press reporter Matt Lee said: “You’ve made an allegation that they might do that. Have they actually done it?”
Mr Price responded: “What we know, Matt, is what I just said, that they have engaged in this activity. We told you a few weeks ago that we have information indicating Russia also has already pre-positioned a group of operatives to conduct a false-flag operation in eastern Ukraine. So that, Matt, to your question is an action that Russia has already taken.”
The journalist asked for evidence to support the claim and asked if there was any concrete proof. Mr Lee said: “This is like - crisis actors? Really? This is like Alex Jones territory you’re getting into now.”
The State Department spokesperson defended himself by saying: “If you doubt the credibility of the US government, of the British government, of other governments and want to, you know, find solace in information that the Russians are putting out, that is for you to do.”
Russia planning ‘false flag’ operation against Ukraine using ‘graphic video’
US officials claim to have evidence that proves Russia is planning to make a “very graphic fake video of a Ukrainian attack” as a pretext for an invasion.
Deputy national security adviser Jonathan Finer told MSNBC: “We don’t know definitively that this is the route they are going to take, but we know that this is an option under consideration.”
The Pentagon believes this plan has the Kremlin’s backing.
John Kirby, the Pentagon’s press secretary, said during a press briefing on Thursday that the US believes the Russian government “is planning to stage a fake attack by Ukrainian military or intelligence forces against Russian sovereign territory or against Russian-speaking people.”
He added: “As part of this fake attack, we believe that Russia would produce a very graphic propaganda video which would include corpses and actors that would be depicting mourners and images of destroyed locations, as well as military equipment at the hands of Ukraine or the West, even to the point where some of this equipment would be made to look like it was Western supplied... to Ukraine equipment.”
California politicians under fire for not wearing masks during gathering
A number of California politicians are under fire for not wearing masks after they posed for photos with LA Lakers legend Earvin “Magic” Johnson.
California governor Gavin Newsom, LA mayor Eric Garcetti and San Francisco mayor London Breed posed for photos with Mr Johnson at the NFC championship game over the weekend.
SoFi Stadium, where the game took place, also requires attendees to wear a mask.
Mr Garcetti defended himself by claiming, without providing evidence, that “when people ask for a photograph, I hold my breath. There is a zero per cent chance of infection from that.”
If you’ve been wondering what Rudy Giuliani has been up to...
ICYMI: The Masked Singer is facing a mix of outrage and bewilderment on social media after the Fox show reportedly had Rudy Giuliani on as a contestant.
Deadline reported on Wednesday that two judges on the show, Robin Thicke and Ken Jeong, walked out in protest after a losing singer removed his mask, revealing himself to be Mr Giuliani. On Twitter, many viewers protested as well.
“My biggest question is why anyone would think that was a good idea??” one user tweeted. “Credit to Ken and Robin for having integrity to walk out!”
Nathan Place reports on what Trump’s former lawyer has been up to of late.
Outrage grows over Rudy Giuliani’s ‘Masked Singer’ appearance
‘People who tried to steal the election should not be celebrated or normalised on national TV shows,’ writes Twitter user
Donald Trump is ‘frustrated’ with Chris Sununu
Corey Lewandowski — once the campaign manager for Donald Trump — has said that the former president is “frustrated” with New Hampshire governor Chris Sununu.
In an interview with Fox News, Mr Lewandowski said Mr Trump asked him to potentially find someone to “launch a credible primary challenge against Republican Gov. Chris Sununu.”
Mr Sununu is running for reelection this year. Mr Lewandowski said the former president asked him to find someone to “run against Chris Sununu, to make sure they understand that the ‘America First’ agenda is more than just a saying. It’s actually about putting people first and listening to what constituents have to say.”
Trump claims he was victim of ‘attempted coup'
ICYMI: Donald Trump has tried to turn the tables by claiming that he was the victim of an attempted coup to remove him from office.
The former president made the wild claim despite new details emerging of his own attempt to steal Joe Biden’s 2020 election win.
Mr Trump’s aides drafted two versions of an executive order to seize voting machines intended for the Department of Defense and the Department of Homeland Security, sources told CNN.
Graeme Massie has the story.
Trump tries to turn tables by claiming he was victim of attempted coup
One-term president made claim in interview with right-wing Newsmax channel
Trump ‘said the criminal part out loud’, says Raskin
Democrat congressman and former impeachment manager Jamie Raskin has argued that Donald Trump has admitted to planning to overturn the results of the 2020 election along with Mike Pence, his vice president.
Mr Raskin told CBS News on Tuesday that a statement issued by the former US president on Sunday was proof that he had “said the criminal part out loud” about his intentions to remain in power.
Mr Trump said in the statement that Mr Pence “did have the right to change the outcome” of the election when Congress met on 6 January, and “unfortunately, he didn’t exercise that power”.
“He could have overturned the Election,” Mr Trump added.
The remarks were among the most open admissions to date by Mr Trump that his inner circle had thought about overturning the 2020 election.
Gino Spocchia reports.
Donald Trump ‘said the criminal part out loud’ with election plan, says Jamie Raskin
Former president argued: ‘He could have overturned the election!’
