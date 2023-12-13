Trump ‘immunity’ claim in election interference case goes before Supreme Court: Live

✕ Close Donald Trump claims there was ‘no fraud whatsoever’ at New York for trial

Donald Trump’s claim that “presidential immunity” protects him from prosecution in his federal election interference case will soon be heard by the US Supreme Court.

On Monday, special counsel Jack Smith asked the nation’s highest court to expedite and rule on the matter speedily – something the court agreed to do just hours later. Mr Trump now has until 4pm on 20 December to respond.

The latest twist in the case comes as Mr Trump’s civil fraud trial is wrapping up in Lower Manhattan and as the defamation trial of Trump lawyer and former mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani got underway in Washington, DC following the selection of an eight-person jury.

A judge has already found Mr Giuliani liable for defaming Georgia election workers Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss by falsely claiming they committed election fraud.

On Monday, Mr Giuliani spewed his defamatory comments once again outside the courtroom leading to his lawyer being admonished by the judge.

Ms Moss took the stand on Tuesday, recalling in emotional testimony the harassment and threats she suffered due to Mr Giuliani’s false allegations, and how her life has been turned upside down by him.