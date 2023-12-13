Trump ‘immunity’ claim in election interference case goes before Supreme Court: Live
The former president civil fraud trial is wrapping up in New York while his former lawyer Rudy Giuliani is on trial for defamation in Washington DC
Donald Trump claims there was ‘no fraud whatsoever’ at New York for trial
Donald Trump’s claim that “presidential immunity” protects him from prosecution in his federal election interference case will soon be heard by the US Supreme Court.
On Monday, special counsel Jack Smith asked the nation’s highest court to expedite and rule on the matter speedily – something the court agreed to do just hours later. Mr Trump now has until 4pm on 20 December to respond.
The latest twist in the case comes as Mr Trump’s civil fraud trial is wrapping up in Lower Manhattan and as the defamation trial of Trump lawyer and former mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani got underway in Washington, DC following the selection of an eight-person jury.
A judge has already found Mr Giuliani liable for defaming Georgia election workers Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss by falsely claiming they committed election fraud.
On Monday, Mr Giuliani spewed his defamatory comments once again outside the courtroom leading to his lawyer being admonished by the judge.
Ms Moss took the stand on Tuesday, recalling in emotional testimony the harassment and threats she suffered due to Mr Giuliani’s false allegations, and how her life has been turned upside down by him.
Weeks before caucuses, Trump hits new high in Iowa polls
A new poll shows that a majority of likely Iowa caucusgoers support former president Donald Trump, with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley trailing significantly.
The new NBC News/Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll shows that 51 per cent of Republicans back the four-times-indicted-twice-impeached former president ahead of the 15 January caucus.
Mr Trump’s support has grown since October, when 43 per cent of likely caucusgoers backed him, it reveals.
‘America will burn’ if Trump is jailed before election
NewsNation GOP debate host Megyn Kelly has a dire prediction for American politics should Donald Trump face actual consequences for any of the more than 90 felony charges he now faces in court.
Kelly spoke to far-right gadfly Glenn Beck this past week after she was part of the team moderating the fourth and final Republican primary debate of 2023; a handful have just been scheduled to occur over January and February.
In her conversation with Beck, Kelly explained that she thought there would be violence in the streets were Mr Trump to be convicted and imprisoned before the 2024 election occurs next November.
Report: Trump contacted ex-Mar-a-Lago employee turned witness
Donald Trump and his associates allegedly repeatedly contacted a former Mar-a-Lago employee who knew of key conversations and moments in the federal classified documents case against the former president.
According to multiple human sources and other material accessed by CNN, Mr Trump took a rare step and reached out to the employee a few days after he quit working at the Florida estate to inquire why he was leaving.
Mr Trump’s associates later allegedly offered the former employee free tickets to a golf tournament.
The former employee, who later told the federal special counsel’s office investigating the documents case about the communications, even allegedly got an offer from Mr Trump’s lawyer for assistance in finding legal representation, with the lawyer mentioning in a voicemail that he was aware the former employee had been subpoenaed to provide information to a grand jury.
The Independent has contacted the Justice Department and a lawyer for the former president in the documents case for comment.
Full details: Trump’s ‘presidential immunity’ claim will be tested at the Supreme Court
The US Supreme Court has agreed to expedite consideration of special counsel Jack Smith’s request for a decision on Donald Trump’s “immunity” claim in his election subversion case that the former president wants dismissed.
An answer would mark the first time the nation’s highest court has weighed in on the criminal prosecutions of the former president, who was charged in a grand jury indictment for his alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
Hours after Mr Smith’s request on Monday, justices agreed to expedite the case. Mr Trump has until 4pm on 20 December to respond.
The former president has argued that he is protected from prosecution for crimes committed while in office, citing “presidential immunity” that the federal judge overseeing the case has rejected. He has appealed that ruling.
Mr Smith’s team with the US Department of Justice asked for the justices to determine “whether a former President is absolutely immune from federal prosecution for crimes committed while in office or is constitutionally protected from federal prosecution when he has been impeached but not convicted before the criminal proceedings begin.”
“The United States recognizes that this is an extraordinary request,” according to the filing. “This is an extraordinary case.”
How prosecutors could use Trump’s Twitter evidence in his election conspiracy case
When and where Donald Trump used Twitter while a mob of his supporters stormed the US Capitol on January 6 will be used as key evidence in the former president’s trial on criminal conspiracy charges, according to federal prosecutors.
Monday’s court filing outlining three expert witnesses who are expected to testify at trial include people who work with geolocation data on mobile devices – including phones that belonged to Mr Trump and others at the White House – and who have previously mapped the movement of rioters who breached the Capitol grounds and halls of Congress.
Read more...
Biden says world leaders keep telling him ‘You can’t let Trump win’
Foreign leaders have repeatedly implored Joe Biden not to let Donald Trump win next year’s US election, the president has claimed.
At a fundraising event in Philadelphia on Monday, the 81-year-old said he had faced private entreaties to beat Mr Trump at every single global summit he had attended, according to the Associated Press.
“There’s not an international event that I’ve attended – not one – where the rest of the world doesn’t come up to me – leaders, no matter what country they’re from – and say, ‘You can’t let him win. You can’t let him win,” Mr Biden reportedly told the audience.
The remarks came as multiple polls showed Mr Trump dominating rivals for the Republican Party’s presidential nomination next year, with support from as many as six in ten GOP voters.
Io Dodds reports.
‘I’m in a dark place’: Election worker targeted by Rudy Giuliani’s lies is afraid for her life
Life for Shaye Moss turned upside down after Rudy Giuliani made life hell for her family.
Three years after spreading a lie that the election worker in Georgia manipulated ballots to rig the 2020 presidential election, Donald Trump’s former attorney listened to her in person for the first time as she described the abuse she endured, the pain she lives with, and the overwhelming anxiety she continues to experience.
She testified from the witness stand in a federal courtroom on Tuesday as part of a jury trial that will determine how much Mr Giuliani owes Ms Moss and her mother Ruby Freeman for his defamatory statements in the volatile aftermath of the 2020 election.
He was already found liable for defaming the mother-daughter pair of election workers, whose lives were bombarded with racist threats and harassment fuelled by false claims amplified across social media and right-wing media networks.
Alex Woodward and Oliver O’Connell have the details in their full report.
ICYMI: Giuliani spews defamatory claims about election workers outside defamation trial
Rudy Giuliani stands accused of once again defaming election workers Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, whom he falsely accused of changing votes during the counting of the 2020 election.
Attorneys for the election workers argued in a filing late Monday that the former Trump lawyer and New York mayor crafted arguments with his lawyer that went against the court’s previous ruling that Mr Giuliani’s defamatory statements about the election workers were false.
The legal filing from the attorneys for the mother and daughter points to an ABC News report in which Mr Giuliani said he “told the truth” about the election workers “changing votes”. He added that he shouldn’t be held accountable because of “other people overreacting”.
Gustaf Kilander reports.
NBC News demands Trump campaign takes down fake clip
NBC News has reportedly demanded that Donald Trump’s campaign remove a video that has been doctored to abuse his Republican presidential nominee rivals.
The video, shared last month on social media, shows footage of NBC News correspondent Garrett Haake introducing a segment ahead of the third GOP debate – which Mr Trump once again did not attend.
As the clip cuts from Mr Haake to footage of the candidates, Mr Haake’s voice appears to continue, making disparaging comments about the GOP hopefuls.
The video was later confirmed to be a parody, and had been audio deceptively edited, sources close to the demands by NBC told Semafor.
Read on...
And with that, the Giuliani defamation trial wraps for the day.
Day three will begin at 9.15am ET tomorrow.
