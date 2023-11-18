Trump launches new fraud trial attack after gag order lifted: Live

✕ Close Trump refers to ‘radical leftists’ as ‘vermin’ during Claremont campaign rally

Donald Trump may still appear on the 2024 primary presidential ballot in Colorado, a state judge ruled – shutting down efforts to remove the former president by invoking the 14th Amendment.

The attempt to remove Mr Trump from the ballot was based on the claim that he is constitutionally barred from office because of the January 6 insurrection.

Earlier, the judge in Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial brought against him by New York Attorney General Letitia James threw out the former president’s bid for a mistrial.

Justice Arthur Engoron said he could not “in good conscience” let Trump pursue a request that was “utterly without merit.”

The ruling comes after Mr Trump launched a fresh attack on Judge Engoron’s court clerk almost as an appeals court judge paused the gag order which was introduced following his previous comments about her on social media.

The former president took to Truth Social to take advantage of the opportunity to attack the judge’s “ridiculous” and “unconstitutional” gag order, and his “politically biased and out of control, Trump Hating Clerk”.

Meanwhile, in the Washington, DC, federal case against Mr Trump concerning 2020 election interference, Justice Tanya Chutkan denied a motion to remove language relating to violence during the January 6 Capitol riot from the indictment.

The former president’s legal team argued the statements were prejudicial but the judge noted the jury would not receive a copy of the indictment.

Finally, Fulton County prosecutors have proposed a trial date of 5 August in the Georgia election subversion case. Mr Trump opposes the date and has called for a hearing.