Trump launches new fraud trial attack after gag order lifted: Live
Justice Arthur Engoron denies mistrial order by Donald Trump’s legal team who claim he and his law clerk showed bias in case
Trump refers to ‘radical leftists’ as ‘vermin’ during Claremont campaign rally
Donald Trump may still appear on the 2024 primary presidential ballot in Colorado, a state judge ruled – shutting down efforts to remove the former president by invoking the 14th Amendment.
The attempt to remove Mr Trump from the ballot was based on the claim that he is constitutionally barred from office because of the January 6 insurrection.
Earlier, the judge in Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial brought against him by New York Attorney General Letitia James threw out the former president’s bid for a mistrial.
Justice Arthur Engoron said he could not “in good conscience” let Trump pursue a request that was “utterly without merit.”
The ruling comes after Mr Trump launched a fresh attack on Judge Engoron’s court clerk almost as an appeals court judge paused the gag order which was introduced following his previous comments about her on social media.
The former president took to Truth Social to take advantage of the opportunity to attack the judge’s “ridiculous” and “unconstitutional” gag order, and his “politically biased and out of control, Trump Hating Clerk”.
Meanwhile, in the Washington, DC, federal case against Mr Trump concerning 2020 election interference, Justice Tanya Chutkan denied a motion to remove language relating to violence during the January 6 Capitol riot from the indictment.
The former president’s legal team argued the statements were prejudicial but the judge noted the jury would not receive a copy of the indictment.
Finally, Fulton County prosecutors have proposed a trial date of 5 August in the Georgia election subversion case. Mr Trump opposes the date and has called for a hearing.
Mr Trump starts blasting judge and New York AG in civil fraud case again after gag order lifted
“Judge Arthur Engoron, the most overturned and stayed Judge in the State, and the Racist New York State Attorney General, the most corrupt & incompetent A.G. in the Country... have FRAUDULENTLY Undervalued my properties, by many times, in order to make me look bad,” Mr Trump wrote in a rage-filled Truth Social post on Saturday morning.
“This Judicial and Prosecutorial corruption and misconduct took place BEFORE THE TRIAL EVEN STARTED, & WITHOUT ANY KNOWLEDGE OF THE CASE. Judge Engoron just did what the highly partisan A.G. told him to do. He is her complete and total puppet!” the former president wrote.
Fresh Trump claims about his role in January 6 Capitol riot revealed in new audio
Former President Donald Trump said he thinks he would’ve been “very well received” by crowds at the Jan 6 insurrection, according to newly revealed audio.
The revelation was brought to light in ABC News’ Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl’s new book, Tired of Winning: Donald Trump and the End of the Grand Old Party.
The recording was from a conversation Mr Karl and Mr Trump had in 2021, which mainly focused on the former president’s reaction to the day’s events.
Michelle Del Rey reports.
Audio reveals fresh Trump claims about January 6 Capitol riot
The former president said he thinks he would’ve been ‘very well received’ by activists
Trump bid for mistrial in New York fraud case denied by judge
The New York judge overseeing Donald Trump’s civil trial for fraud allegations has rejected a motion from the former president’s attorneys for a mistrial.
A filing from attorneys for Mr Trump and his co-defendants argued that the case was “tainted” with “tangible and overwhelming” evidence of “apparent and actual bias” from Judge Arthur Engoron and his chief clerk, who has been the subject of ongoing attacks from Mr Trump and his allies, which prompted the judge to issue a gag order in the case that prevented parties from disparaging court staff.
In his order on Friday, Judge Engoron shot down “nonsensical” legal arguments from Mr Trump’s legal team involving his clerk, and underscored his “unfettered right” to consult with his law clerks throughout the course of a trial.
Alex Woodward reports.
Trump loses bid for mistrial in New York fraud case
Judge Engoron shoots down ‘nonsensical’ arguments and ‘disingenuous’ and ‘bad faith’ statements
Trump lashes out at court clerk as soon as gag order lifted
In probably the least surprising development in all of the many Trump trials and cases that this blog tracks, Donald Trump launched a fresh tirade on both the judge and his chief court clerk in his New York civil fraud trial just hours after a gag order banning him from criticising court personnel was paused.
Judge Arthur Engoron had issued the gag order in the case after the former president made a series of false and disparaging remarks about his chief clerk of court Allison Greenfield both to reporters outside the courtroom and on his Truth Social account.
Mr Trump had already violated the gag order twice and incurred $15,000 in fines as a result.
The judge then expanded the order to include his attorneys after Mr Trump’s attorneys also criticised the clerk in the courtroom earlier this month, alleging “bias” against his client and amplifying allegations outlined in a right-wing news website.
But on Thursday, Associate Justice David Friedman of the state’s intermediate appeals court agreed to temporarily lift the gag order, “considering the constitutional and statutory rights at issue”.
Trump instantly lashes out at court clerk as soon as gag order lifted
Gag order was issued after Trump made series of false and disparaging remarks about chief clerk
Trump furious after Biden sees no charges in documents case
Donald Trump lashed out at President Joe Biden and the Department of Justice in an all-caps Truth Social rant after the news came that Mr Biden will face no charges following allegations that he mishandled classified documents.
The special counsel in the case, Robert Hur, isn’t expected to charge anyone linked to the alleged mishandling of classified documents at two places connected to Mr Biden, two people told CNN.
Mr Hur and his fellow investigators are writing a report after concluding their investigation, which lasted around a year, with the prosecutors expected to issue a critical assessment of Mr Biden and his staff for how they handled the sensitive documents.
Appeals court judge pauses Trump fraud trial gag order
An appeals court judge in New York has paused a gag order intended to block Donald Trump from disparaging members of a court in a civil fraud trial targeting the former president’s family business and real-estate empire, a measure that his attorneys claim is a violation of his First Amendment rights.
The judge overseeing the fraud case issued the order after the former president made a series of false and disparaging remarks about his chief clerk outside the courtroom and on his Truth Social account.
Mr Trump already has violated the order twice, incurring $15,000 in fines.
Read more...
Gag order in Trump’s fraud trial paused by appeals court judge
An order blocking him from attacking court staff violates his First Amendment rights, attorneys claim
Manchin: Trump would destroy US democracy if he wins in 2024
West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, days removed from announcing he won’t seek reelection, said Wednesday that if the nation’s voters give former President Donald Trump another term in the White House, “he will destroy democracy in America.”
Manchin, whose home state voters overwhelmingly backed Trump in the last two presidential elections, made the comment on a press call with West Virginia-based reporters amid speculation that Manchin himself might be weighing a third-party run for president.
The moderate West Virginia Democrat said Wednesday that he would never want to be a “spoiler” who contributed to getting any other candidate elected. But he said he would do what he had to in order to save the country.
“If they said, ‘You’re the only person to do it,’ I’ll do whatever I can to save this nation,” he said.
Read more:
Trump would destroy US democracy if he wins in 2024, Manchin says
West Virginia senator made remarks days after announcing he won’t seek re-election
ICYMI: Trump co-defendant’s attorney confesses to Georgia witness videos leak
The source of the leak of several witness proffer videos in Donald Trump’s sweeping RICO election interference case in Georgia has now been revealed.
Jonathan Miller, an attorney for one of Mr Trump’s co-defendants Misty Hampton, confessed in a court hearing on Wednesday that he was responsible the leak.
Mr Miller told Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee that he was coming clean so that he can “sleep well tonight” and to prevent anyone else shouldering the blame – after legal teams for Mr Trump and co-defendant Rudy Giuliani sought to pin the leak on District Attorney Fani Willis’ office.
“In being transparent with the court and to make sure that nobody else gets blamed for what happened and so that I can go to sleep well tonight, judge, I did release those videos to one outlet,” Mr Miller confessed.
“In all candor to the court, I need the court to know that.”
According to Trump, Kim Kardashian is world’s ‘most overrated celebrity'
Former President Donald Trump took a break from bashing public officials in his New York civil fraud case and his 2024 rivals to take on Kim Kardashian.
In a rambling Truth Social rant, the former president called the reality TV star-turned-social justice campaigner the “World’s most overrated celebrity.”
His criticism comes as Jonathan Karl writes in his new book, Tired of Winning: Donald Trump and the End of the Grand Old Party, how the reality star leveraged her celebrity to urge the then-president to commute certain prison sentences.
Kelly Rissman reports.
Trump rants that Kim Kardashian is world’s ‘most overrated celebrity’
Ex-president wrote that he helped ‘with prisoner commutation,’ but ‘much more so for Kanye West than for Kim’
Fulton County prosecutors want Trump’s co-defendant jailed for witness intimidation
One of Donald Trump’s co-defendants in Georgia’s election interference case could return to jail after he repeatedly violated the terms of his release, according to prosecutors in Atlanta.
A filing from the office of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis argues that Harrison Floyd, the leader of Black Voices for Trump, has “engaged in a pattern of intimidation” against his co-defendants and witnesses since he was released on bond in August.
Mr Floyd, like his co-defendants, was charged under the state’s anti-racketeering statute for allegedly joining a criminal enterprise to reverse Mr Trump’s loss in the state in the 2020 presidential election. He also is charged with conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings and influencing witnesses.
The terms of his release prohibited him from intimidating co-defendants and witnesses and from communicating “in any way, directly or indirectly, about the facts of the case” with any co-defendants or witnesses, except through his counsel.
Alex Woodward explains how he violated those terms.
Georgia prosecutors want Trump’s co-defendant jailed for witness intimidation
The leader of Black Voices for Trump ‘poses a significant threat of intimidating witnesses’
