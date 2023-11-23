Trump posts led to ‘serious and credible’ threats against judge: Live
Death threats and antisemitic rants ‘inundated Justice Arthur Engoron and his law clerk after former president attacked them on social media, court security official says in affidavit
Donald Trump’s violation of his New York fraud trial gag order led to Justice Arthur Engoron and his staff being “inundated” with threats against them described as “serious and credible and not hypothetical or speculative” by a court security official.
Captain Charles Hollon wrote in an affidavit: “When Mr Trump violated the gag orders, the number of threatening, harassing and disparaging messages increased.”
Many of the threats were antisemitic and came by phone, text, email, and social media, with transcriptions of voicemails delivered to Judge Engoron’s law clerk amounting to 275 pages. The scale of the threats is part of a filing to oppose the pause of the former president’s gag order.
In other Trump legal news, a former executive at Donald Trump’s real estate empire broke down in tears on the witness stand as he gave testimony at the New York civil fraud trial on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Harrison Floyd, one of Mr Trump’s co-defendants in District Attorney Fani Willis’s sprawling Fulton County election subversion case in Georgia escaped having his bond revoked over tweets that Judge Scott McAfee did not deem amounted to witness harassment. Ms Willis had asked for him to be jailed.
Cohen says Trump’s latest subpoena is effort to ‘harass, intimidate, and retaliate’ against him
Donald Trump’s former fixer and lawyer Michael Cohen has asked a Manhattan judge to quash an “wildly overbroad” subpoena issued as part of the former president’s criminal hush money trial, The Messenger reports.
Mr Cohen’s request is also backed by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who has also asked New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan to reject the subpoena on similar grounds.
“The subpoena issued to Mr Cohen is an obvious and blatant act of witness intimidation, and merely the latest incident in a years-long pattern of harassment and retaliation by defendant Trump,” the 33-page motion from Mr Cohen’s lawyers states.
Both Mr Cohen and the DA’s office note that the former president sued Mr Cohen for $500m before backing down and withdrawing the lawsuit.
The DA says the Trump camp’s aim is to gather evidence for if he ever were to refile the suit.
“Ever since Mr Cohen accepted criminal responsibility for his actions including actions taken on behalf of, at the direction of, and in coordination with Defendant Trump — and began providing information to authorities in numerous investigations of Defendant Trump and his various business entities, Defendant Trump has repeatedly abused the judicial system in an effort to silence Mr Cohen,” attorney Danya Perry wrote on behalf of her client, Mr Cohen.
Here’s the latest on the hush-money case regarding the creation of falsified business records for reimbursing Mr Cohen for payments to silence porn star Stormy Daniels concerning her alleged affair with Mr Trump.
Trump doctor touts former president’s ‘excellent’ health following ‘weight reduction’
Donald Trump is in “excellent” health, according to a note he shared on Monday on social media, as both he and his potential 2024 opponent Joe Biden face continued questions about their age and mental fitness for the White House.
“I am pleased to report that President Trump’s overall health is excellent,” the former president’s physician, Bruce Aronwald, wrote in a letter Mr Trump shared on Truth Social. “His physical exams were well within the normal range and his cognitive exams were exceptional.”
The letter added that Mr Trump was showing improved results on certain tests, likely because of “weight reduction.”
Josh Marcus reports.
Both likely candidates in 2024 presidential election have faced questions about their age and health
You may recall this news item from Mr Trump’s surrender to the Fulton County Jail earlier this year:
Ex-president surrendered himself on Thursday evening following a fourth criminal indictment – this time in Georgia
2024 presidential debate dates and venues announced
The dates and venues for the three 2024 presidential debates have been announced.
The debates, which will take place in September and October will be staged at US university campuses in the states of Texas, Virginia and Utah.
The news was announced by the nonpartisan, nonprofit Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD) on Monday.
The first debate will take place on 16 September at Texas State University in San Marcos. It will be followed by the second at Virginia State University in Petersburg on 1 October.
The final debate will take place just over a week later at The University of Utah, in Salt Lake City, on 9 October.
Mike Bedigan has further details.
The debates, which will take place in September and October, will be staged at university campuses in Texas, Virginia and Utah
Trump’s former White House counsel delivers withering takedown of ex-president
There are a significant number of former Trump administration officials, staffers, and aides who have become vocal critics of former president Donald Trump, his 2024 campaign, and the prospect of him returning to the White House.
They are running against him (Chris Christie, Nikki Haley, Mike Pence), are testifying against him (Cassidy Hutchinson, Bill Barr), or are more than willing to eviscerate him on cable news (John Bolton, Chris Christie, Bill Bar, Cassidy Hutchinson, Olivia Troya, Stephanie Grisham, etc...).
The Washington Post asked in an article earlier this week whether their declarations that he shouldn’t be president would make a difference, and tapped former White House counsel Ty Cobb, who defended Mr Trump during the probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election.
Once a loyal soldier for the former president, he gave this withering quote in the Post article saying it was imperative that people vote against him:
“He has never cared about America, its citizens, its future or anything but himself. In fact, as history well shows from his divisive lies, as well as from his unrestrained contempt for the rule of law and his related crimes, his conduct and mere existence have hastened the demise of democracy and of the nation,” Cobb wrote in an email. “Our adversaries and our allies both recognize that even his potential reelection diminishes America on the world stage and ensures continued acceleration of the domestic decline we are currently enduring. If that reelection actually happens, the consequences will extinguish what, if anything, remains of the American Dream.”
Ouch.
Fani Willis makes Trump courtroom debut
Georgia prosecutor Fani Willis made her debut arguing before a judge and questioning witnesses in a case surrounding Donald Trump’s sprawling election interference case as she pressed a judge to revoke a bond order for one of the former president’s co-defendants.
Her appearance previewed the arguments, evidence and list of witnesses expected to testify in the upcoming trial, among several criminal cases surrounding the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican nomination for president.
Harrison Floyd, the leader of Black Voices for Trump, has “engaged in a pattern of intimidation” against his co-defendants and witnesses since he was released on bond in August, according to the Fulton County District Attorney’s office.
But following a three-hour hearing on Tuesday, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee declined to send Mr Floyd back to jail and directed the parties to draft an order that reels in his public statements.
Read more:
Georgia prosecutor pressed a judge to revoke bond for one of the ex-president’s co-defendants for witness intimidation
ICYMI: Trump’s Truth Social sues 20 media outlets over financial loss reports
Donald Trump’s Truth Social platform has filed a lawsuit against 20 media organisations for making what it claims to be defamatory statements about the company’s financial losses.
In the lawsuit, filed in the 12th Judicial Court of Sarasota County, Florida, on Monday, Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) accuses the “reckless and malicious” outlets of falsely reporting that the company had lost $73m since its launch.
The company claims that the “false reporting” was part of a “seemingly coordinated effort to destroy TMTG and Truth Social”.
“This case is about an unprecedented and seemingly coordinated media campaign, by no less than 20 major media outlets, to attack Trump Media & Technology Group (“TMTG”) and its social media platform, Truth Social, by falsely reporting that TMTG had lost $73 million,” the lawsuit reads.
“This number was an utter fabrication. Each defendant, in apparent coordination, reported the exact same false number within approximately 24 hours of one another, each citing to a public Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filing, in which the mystery $73 million loss appears nowhere.”
Voting Rights Act dealt ‘body blow’ by Trump-appointed judges
Over the last decade, the US Supreme Court has gradually chipped away at a landmark voting rights law adopted at the height of the civil rights movement.
A federal court ruling is teeing up another major Supreme Court case that could radically weaken the Voting Rights Act by blocking private citizens and civil rights groups from filing lawsuits to protect what has become America’s bedrock voting protections.
On Monday, a three-judge panel with the US Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit upheld a lower court ruling that determined that citizens and groups like the American Civil Liberties Union and the NAACP cannot legally challenge discriminatory state and local election laws.
According to two of the judges on the panel, only the US Department of Justice can do so.
The latest test to landmark civil rights law is a ‘travesty for democracy’ that could head to the Supreme Court
Full story: Trump’s fraud trial court flooded with credible death threats and antisemitic abuse
A flood of credible death threats and antisemitic messages have inundated the judge and court staff overseeing Donald Trump’s fraud trial in New York, according to the court’s top public safety officer.
Judge Arthur Engoron and his clerk received “hundreds of threats, disparaging and harassing comments and antisemitic messages” that followed the former president’s harassment, according to a court filing to support a gag order that blocks Mr Trump from attacking the court’s staff.
Transcriptions of threatening voicemails after Mr Trump first targeted Judge Engoron’s chief clerk fill more than 275 single-spaced pages, according to Wednesday’s filing.
The threats against them are “serious and credible and not hypothetical or speculative,” according to the filing from Charles Hollon, an officer-captain with the court’s Department of Public Safety assigned to a judicial threats unit.
“You should be executed,” one message reads.
Alex Woodward has been following the trial for The Independent and filed this report.
The judge and his chief clerk were indundated with violent messages after Trump’s attacks, filing reveals
Former Trump Organization exec breaks down during fraud trial testimony
After spending two days on the witness stand for a second time, Jeffrey McConney had enough.
Through tears, he told a defence attorney for his former boss Donald Trump and his co-defendants that he “gave up” his longtime accounting role with the Trump Organization following a crushing wave of legal threats against it.
“I just wanted to relax and stop being accused of misrepresenting assets for the company that I loved working for,” he testified in a lower Manhattan courtroom on Tuesday. “I’m sorry.”
Mr McConney is among more than a dozen defendants charged in a sprawling fraud lawsuit from New York Attorney General Letitia James, who has accused the former president, his two adult sons and chief associates of grossly inflating his net worth and assets to fraudulently obtain favourable financial terms over a decade in an effort to boost the family’s brand-building properties in its vast real estate empire.
Judge Arthur Engoron already found the defendants liable for fraud.
Alex Woodward reports.
The defence is taking aim at the accountants, but evidence appears to show Trump had final review of allegedly fraudulent documents at the heart of the case
Analysis: Trump un-gagged could prime his fraud trial for more chaos
For six weeks, lawyers with New York Attorney General Letitia James put more than two dozen witnesses on the stand and introduced dozens of documents to connect Donald Trump and his business empire to a decade of fraud allegations.
When the attorney general handed the case to his team of lawyers on 13 November, their first witness was Donald Trump Jr, who spent several hours testifying to his father’s “artistry” and “sexy” properties.
Two days later, Mr Trump’s attorneys demanded a mistrial. They lost. His attorneys also sued the judge overseeing the case, hoping to strike down a gag order that has blocked the former president from attacking court staff. They won.
Meanwhile, other members of Mr Trump’s legal team – a stable of attorneys defending him in four criminal cases and lawsuits across the country – are preparing for a separate courtroom battle to revoke a different gag order that prevents him from attacking witnesses and others in case accusing him of a conspiracy to overturn 2020 presidential election results.
In a filing to a federal judge, Mr Trump’s attorneys argued that the gag order blocks his “core political speech” – including his abilities to spread false claims about the chief court clerk in his fraud trial, in a courthouse that has been inundated with threatening messages.
