Trump posts led to ‘serious and credible’ threats against judge: Live

✕ Close Related Video: Trump claims he wasn’t referring to clerk when he violated fraud trial gag order

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Donald Trump’s violation of his New York fraud trial gag order led to Justice Arthur Engoron and his staff being “inundated” with threats against them described as “serious and credible and not hypothetical or speculative” by a court security official.

Captain Charles Hollon wrote in an affidavit: “When Mr Trump violated the gag orders, the number of threatening, harassing and disparaging messages increased.”

Many of the threats were antisemitic and came by phone, text, email, and social media, with transcriptions of voicemails delivered to Judge Engoron’s law clerk amounting to 275 pages. The scale of the threats is part of a filing to oppose the pause of the former president’s gag order.

In other Trump legal news, a former executive at Donald Trump’s real estate empire broke down in tears on the witness stand as he gave testimony at the New York civil fraud trial on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Harrison Floyd, one of Mr Trump’s co-defendants in District Attorney Fani Willis’s sprawling Fulton County election subversion case in Georgia escaped having his bond revoked over tweets that Judge Scott McAfee did not deem amounted to witness harassment. Ms Willis had asked for him to be jailed.