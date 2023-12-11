Trump warns Biden: ‘Be very careful what you wish for’: Live

✕ Close Donald Trump claims there was ‘no fraud whatsoever’ at New York for trial

Donald Trump blamed Joe Biden for opening a “Pandora’s box” of tit-for-tat political retribution in a speech to party faithful in New York on Saturday night.

Speaking at a black tie dinner at the Cipriani Wall Street restaurant, the former president warned the country would never be the same after his indictments on 91 counts in four separate criminal cases.

“I can only say to Joe: Be very careful what you wish for, but (what) you have done is a terrible thing,” Mr Trump said to a raucous audience of 1,000 GOP officials, lawmakers and donors at the New York Young Republican Club’s 111th Annual Gala.

Mr Trump later doubled down on claims he would be a “dictator on day one” of a second term.

“You know why I wanted to be a dictator? Because I want a wall, and I want to drill, drill, drill,” Mr Trump said.

On Sunday, Mr Trump announced he would no longer testify at his civil fraud trial in New York on Monday.

In two all-caps posts on Truth Social, he wrote that he had already “SUCCESSFULLY & CONCLUSIVELY” testified and did not see any need to appear again.