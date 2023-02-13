Trump attacks pregnant Rihanna in bizarre rant about Super Bowl halftime show

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former president Donald Trump lashed out at pop superstar Rihanna after her widely acclaimed halftime performance at the 2023 Super Bowl.

Mr Trump posted on Truth Social: “EPIC FAIL: Rihanna gave, without question, the single worst Halftime Show in Super Bowl history.”

He continued: “This after insulting far more than half of our Nation, which is already in serious DECLINE, with her foul and insulting language.”

In a final attack, he wrote: “Also, so much for her ‘Stylist!’”

The “foul and insulting language” Mr Trump refers to is likely a reference to a photo taken in August 2020 in which Rihanna posed in front of a piece of art that featured a car with the words “F*** Trump” painted on it.

Earlier in the week, the former president had already lashed out at Rihanna, who chose to use her performance not just to showcase her greatest hits, but also to reveal that she is pregnant with her second child.

He wrote: “Without her ‘Stylist’ she’d be NOTHING.”

Adding: “Bad everything, and NO TALENT!”

Mr Trump posted about the singer and fashion mogul in response to another Truth Social post from Texas congressman Ronny Jackson, Mr Trump’s former White House doctor.

“Rihanna spray painted ‘F*** Donald Trump’ on a car at the Cadillac Ranch in Amarillo,” he wrote on Thursday. “She’s made a career of spewing degenerate filth while badmouthing America every chance she gets. Why is the NFL showcasing this crap? Rihanna SHOULD NOT be the halftime performer!!”

In 2020, Rihanna visited the famed Cadillac Ranch roadside attraction in Texas, and posted a series of photos of her spraying a half-buried car with the words, ‘F*** Trump,’ captioning the picture “art.”

Trump supporters later painted over her message, KSAT reports.

Throughout the Trump administration, Rihanna mocked and criticised the president online, including resharing a video that appeared to show First Lady Melania Trump refusing to hold Donald Trump’s hand and suggesting she was a Rihanna fan.