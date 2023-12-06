Trump attacks indictments in town hall with Sean Hannity on Fox News: Live

✕ Close Liz Cheney says she wants Republicans to lose their House majority in 2024

Donald Trump is taking part in a Fox News town hall on Tuesday, one night before the next Republican debate.

Sean Hannity is hosting the pre-taped event held in Davenport, Iowa. He kicked off by asking Mr Trump if he planned to “abuse power” if elected president again, to which he replied, citing his four indictments: “You mean like they’re using right now?”

Mr Trump was riled up by a new ad by the Lincoln Project that he claims uses Artificial Intelligence to make him look “as bad and pathetic as Crooked Joe Biden”.

Meanwhile, a judge has denied an attempt for a fast-tracked appeal of his gag order in his New York fraud trial, days after a ruling allowed the order to stay in place after court filings revealed the scope of abuse and harassment Judge Arthur Engoron’s staff has received.

Monday’s latest appeals court ruling means Mr Trump will likely still face a gag order when he makes his expected return to the state Supreme Court next week.

His son Eric Trump was due to take the stand for again on Wednesday as a witness for the defence, but now will not.