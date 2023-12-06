Trump attacks indictments in town hall with Sean Hannity on Fox News: Live
Donald Trump is taking part in a Fox News town hall on Tuesday, one night before the next Republican debate.
Sean Hannity is hosting the pre-taped event held in Davenport, Iowa. He kicked off by asking Mr Trump if he planned to “abuse power” if elected president again, to which he replied, citing his four indictments: “You mean like they’re using right now?”
Mr Trump was riled up by a new ad by the Lincoln Project that he claims uses Artificial Intelligence to make him look “as bad and pathetic as Crooked Joe Biden”.
Meanwhile, a judge has denied an attempt for a fast-tracked appeal of his gag order in his New York fraud trial, days after a ruling allowed the order to stay in place after court filings revealed the scope of abuse and harassment Judge Arthur Engoron’s staff has received.
Monday’s latest appeals court ruling means Mr Trump will likely still face a gag order when he makes his expected return to the state Supreme Court next week.
His son Eric Trump was due to take the stand for again on Wednesday as a witness for the defence, but now will not.
An appeals court judge has rejected Donald Trump’s request for a fast-tracked appeal of his gag order in his New York fraud trial, days before he is scheduled to return to the witness stand before his attorneys bring their case to a close.
On Monday, the former president’s legal team asked a state appeals court for a fast-tracked appeal process to challenge last week’s decision that keeps the gag order in place. A judge denied the request, and his lawyers will instead have to make their case before a full panel of judges next week.
The decision effectively guarantees that Mr Trump will remain under a gag order through the final days of his defence team’s presentations in a civil trial that could imperil the family’s vast real estate empire.
Last week, another appeals court allowed the gag order to stand after court filings revealed the wave of abusive messages and credible death threats to the judge overseeing the trial and members of his staff.
Moments later, Mr Trump attacked the judge’s wife on his Truth Social.
Can Megyn Kelly shine at a debate without Trump?
Megyn Kelly made headlines in 2015 when she confronted Donald Trump at a presidential debate. Now as the fourth GOP primary debate approaches, she could have another starpower moment as moderator — but it will have to be without the former president.
Kelly, a lawyer-turned-journalist, was moderating her first presidential debate when Mr Trump, a real-estate-mogul-turned-politician, was competing in his first GOP primary debate. In this potent interaction, their paths changed forever.
The exchange made her into something of a cultural icon and boosted her career, at least temporarily, while it set the tone for his soon-to-be successful campaign.
She is a lawyer, he’s in legal trouble. He was accused of sexual misconduct, while she was allegedly the victim of someone else’s. At almost every intersection, they are coming from opposite ends of the spectrum, but have each, separately, carved out a niche rightwing audience.
And when they come together, no one can turn away.
Poll: Trump dominating GOP field as rivals sputter
Ahead of the fourth GOP debate in Alabama, Donald Trump is in his most comfortable polling position yet.
The ex-president remains atop the GOP field in a major way, having consolidated support from six in 10 Republican voters nationally according to a NewsNation/Decision Desk HQ poll released on Monday. Though Mr Trump will not appear this Wednesday for the debate held by NewsNation alongside his GOP fellows, his decision to skip the 2023-24 debate cycle appears to not have hurt his chances in the slightest.
Indeed, the poll shows few pieces of good news for his opponents. Mr DeSantis and Ms Haley are statistically tied, at 11 and 10 per cent respectively, while the former president’s base of support appears to trust him more on the most important issues to voters this year, including the economy.
Gaetz accuses media of ‘greenlighting’ Trump assassination
Far-right Florida Rep Matt Gaetz has claimed that the press is “green-lighting” the assassination of former President Donald Trump by reporting on what a second Trump term would look like.
On Monday, Mr Gaetz tweeted “They’re obviously green-lighting assassination” and included a screenshot from a Washington Post op-ed by Post Opinions contributing editor Robert Kagan bearing the headline “A Trump dictatorship is increasingly inevitable. We should stop pretending”.
Responding to Mr Gaetz, Condé Nast Legal Affairs Editor Luke Zaleski noted that “There is nothing you can say or do to confront Maga gaslighting that won’t be met with more MAGA gaslighting”.
“They’ll say anything to make themselves the victim and hero in everything. And there is nothing you can say to do anything about it. That is the MAGA gaslighting paradox,” he added.
Trump kicks off town hall with indictment comments
Donald Trump is currently appearing at a town hall with Fox News host Sean Hannity.
Hannity took the lead by asking Trump to be “very clear” about “any plans” to “abuse power” if he is elected president in 2024.
Trump referenced the many indictments against him as he replied: “You mean like they’re using right now?”
After raucous applause faded, he continued: “What has happened to us, again, has never happened before...”
Trump allies threaten criminal charges against media if elected
Kash Patel and Steve Bannon plan to “come after” journalists in unmoored Trump administration, Alex Woodward writes:
Nikki Haley’s star is rising. But can she catch up to Trump?
Nikki Haley is known for a lot of firsts — the first Asian American woman to serve as governor in US history, the first Indian American member of a presidential Cabinet, the first woman of colour to run for the GOP nomination — but will she become the first woman to serve as US president?
Few think so.
On paper, Ms Haley is arguably the ideal GOP candidate. She boasts impressive foreign policy experience amid the bloody conflict in Ukraine and the war between Israel and Hamas. She is the only woman in the race, giving her a sophisticated position to discuss reproductive rights as Republicans struggle to appeal to voters following the demise of Roe v Wade. Still, the 51-year-old can’t seem to catch up to Mr Trump. Ms Haley’s candidacy demonstrates a larger problem with the 2024 Republican race — no one can touch him.
However, some have argued that her path to the White House isn’t as far-reaching as it once was, as her star has risen in recent weeks. As of the beginning of November, she is tied with rival candidate Florida Gov Ron DeSantis for the spot trailing the prominent frontrunner.
Vivek Ramaswamy: Highly principled libertarian or ruthlessly ambitious kook
Haley’s approach to abortion is rooted in her earliest days in politics
As a state representative running a longshot campaign for South Carolina governor, Nikki Haley would often explain her opposition to abortion with a story about her family.
“I’m strongly pro-life, very pro-life, and not because my party tells me to be, but my husband was adopted, and so every day I know the blessings of having him there,” she said in 2010.
She won that race and was reelected as governor before serving as former President Donald Trump‘s United Nations ambassador. She’s now competing against Trump as the only woman seeking the Republican presidential nomination. And in a primary race animated by questions over the future of abortion access in the U.S., Haley is reviving the personal anecdote she would give in South Carolina — almost verbatim.
Tuberville ends Senate blockade on military promotions
Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville announced on Tuesday that he would end his blockade on more than 400 military promotions as he continues to battle the Department of Defense over abortion policy.
The Republican senator had spent months earning his colleagues’ ire with the hold, which had prevented military promotions from being confirmed via voice vote in the Senate, per tradition. Such promotions have never been politicised before, and Senate leaders had vehemently opposed Mr Tuberville using them as a bargaining chip.
Now, he will only continue his hold for four-star generals and above, meaning that only top military brass will be directly affected by his blockade.
John Bowden reports from Washington, DC.
