Trump plans his fraud trial return during gag order appeal: Latest

✕ Close Liz Cheney says she wants Republicans to lose their House majority in 2024

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A judge has denied Donald Trump’s attempt for a fast-tracked appeal of his gag order in his New York fraud trial, days after a ruling allowed the order to stay in place after court filings revealed the scope of abuse and harassment Judge Arthur Engoron’s staff has received.

Monday’s latest appeals court ruling means that the former president will likely still face a gag order when he makes his expected return to New York State Supreme Court this week, and when he gets another round on the witness stand next week.

His court battle follows warnings from Liz Cheney and voting rights advocates about his antidemocratic threats as he seeks the Republican nomination for president. At a campaign rally in Iowa on Saturday, the former president amplified bogus fraud claims to call on his supporters to “go into” cities to “watch” elections, while Ms Cheney has warned about the “existential crisis” he poses to American elections and the future of Congress.

On Monday, one of his GOP rivals Doug Burgum dropped out of the race, while only three remaining candidates not named Trump will take the debate stage later this week.