Trump Georgia co-defendant avoids jail over harassing tweets: Live

One of Donald Trump’s co-defendants in the sprawling Fulton County election subversion case in Georgia has escaped having his bond revoked over tweets that Judge Scott McAfee did not deem amounted to harassment of witnesses in the case under the current terms.

District Attorney Fani Willis, leading the prosecution case, had asked for Harrison Floyd to be jailed. The defence and prosecution teams are now meeting to clarify the terms of the bond.

In other developments in former president Trump’s world of legal woes, on Monday, his lawyers were in federal court in Washington DC for oral arguments concerning the partial gag order in his federal election interference case.

Judge Tanya Chutkan ruled that Mr Trump cannot make “disparaging or “inflammatory” comments about people or entities involved in the case brought by Special Counsel Jack Smith.

Mr Trump’s team argued that restrictions during his 2024 campaign would violate his right to free speech.

A panel of judges didn’t appear to buy that argument, but an official ruling is yet to be made.

Meanwhile, the former president’s New York civil fraud trial has closed out its eighth week. His gag order in that case has been paused.