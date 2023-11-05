Special Counsel asks judge to block cameras in Trump trial – LIVE

✕ Close Jimmy Kimmel roasts Eric Trump for claiming he is ‘a construction guy’

A federal appeals court has temporarily lifted a gag order placed on former President Donald Trump in his 2020 election interference case.

The US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit issued the ruling on Friday, putting a hold on the limited gag order to allow judges more time to review Mr Trump’s request for a longer pause on the restrictions on his speech during his appeals.

The court said that the pause “should not be construed in any way as a ruling on the merits” of Mr Trump’s request.

This comes after Eric Trump concluded his testimony at Mr Trump’s $250m civil fraud trial in New York on Friday. Judge Arthur Engoron expanded a gag order in that case originally imposed on the former president to include his attorneys after a heated exchange over accusations of bias from the court clerk.

The fraud trial is a civil proceeding while the election interference case is one of four criminal indictments against Mr Trump.

The Trump Organization is accused by New York Attorney General Letitia James of inflating asset values to fraudulently obtain better financing terms from banks. The outcome of this trial could topple the company.