Trump gag order reinstated as 2024 disqualification trial begins: Live
US District Judge Tanya Chutkan reinstated gag order on Mr Trump in federal case, as 2024 disqualification trial gets underway in Colorado and New York fraud trial enters fifth week
Trump claims he wasn’t referring to clerk when he violated fraud trial gag order
The fifth week of Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial is underway in New York but another Trump trial has begun in Colorado.
The latest legal action concerns a lawsuit seeking to block Mr Trump from the 2024 presidential ballot based on the 14th Amendment and its ban on insurrectionists running for office. Denver District Court Judge Sarah B Wallace will hear arguments on the Civil War-era federal constitutional amendment throughout the week.
Meanwhile, in New York, Mr Trump’s sons Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump are expected to testify in the fraud trial this week, with the former president and Ivanka Trump taking the stand the following week.
And in Washington, DC, the judge in the former president’s federal election interference case has reinstated a gag order on him in the federal case brought by special counsel Jack Smith.
US District Judge Tanya Chutkan issued a gag order in the case in early October, banning Mr Trump from making statements about prosecutors and potential witnesses in the case.
The order was briefly paused on 20 October before being reinstated on Sunday.
Mr Trump lashed out at the ruling on Truth Social fuming that it is “NOT CONSTITUTIONAL!”
ICYMI: Ivanka Trump must testify in father’s civil fraud trial, judge rules
Ivanka Trump must testify in a civil fraud trial stemming from a blockbuster lawsuit targeting her father, adult brothers and the Trumps’ business empire.
Ms Trump, who was dropped from the lawsuit earlier this year, recently tried to quash a subpoena for her testimony in the case, noting that she is no longer a defendant and no longer lives in the state. She formerly lived at Trump Park Avenue.
After hearing arguments from Donald Trump’s attorneys and counsel from the office of New York Attorney General on the motion on 27 October, Judge Arthur Engoron ruled from the bench that the former president’s oldest daughter must testify, finding that she still conducts business and owns property in the state and has failed to show any evidence disputing that.
Her testimony — originally scheduled for 3 November — has now been pushed back until 8 November, after her father’s testimony, and on the same day as the third Republican primary debate.
ICYMI: Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen and his fraud trial judge
When he left the courtroom in his civil fraud trial on 24 October, Donald Trump learned that another one of his former campaign attorneys pleaded guilty in Georgia, and that his White House chief of staff knew his 2020 election claims were bogus.
The next day, after spending two days fuming at the defence table, arms crossed, shoulders hunched, staring into a middle distance and forced to listen to his former attorney Michael Cohen testify against him, the former president stood outside the lower Manhattan courtroom’s heavy wooden doors and violated a gag order in the case a second time.
And after the judge overseeing the case roundly rejected Mr Trump’s attorneys’ request to close the case, the former president tossed up his arms, got out of his seat and abruptly left the room.
On 26 October, he logged into his Truth Social account.
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen and his fraud trial judge
Ex-president launched a series of attacks against his former attorney and the case after storming out of court
Jan 6 rioter fights off federal agents as he resists arrest in courtroom scrum
Several federal law enforcement officers tackled a man convicted of crimes connected to January 6 after he tried to flee a Washington DC courtroom on 30 October.
Moments earlier, US District Judge Paul Friedman revoked Vitali GossJankowski’s pre-sentencing release from prison after prosecutors revealed he had sent intimidating messages to law enforcement. The judge ordered US Marshals to take him into immediate custody.
GossJankowski – a former Gallaudet University football player who stands at roughly 6’3” – then tried to escape the federal courthouse, pushing his way through several officers, throwing them to the ground, and dragging them behind him as he reached the door, according to CBS News and WUSA9.
He crashed into a nearby podium and tables, sending a computer to the floor, while officers rushed to the scene and eventually wrapped arms around him.
Alex Woodward reports.
Jan 6 rioter fights off federal agents as he resists arrest in courtroom
Vitali GossJankowski barrels through officers after federal judge orders his immediate arrest and detention
Chilling: Trump warns Biden amid slew of criminal cases
Donald Trump appeared to suggest that President Joe Biden may face retribution for the investigations into him launched by the Department of Justice.
“Why didn’t Crooked Joe Biden tell his Injustice Department to file the lawsuits and Indictments against me 3 years ago, instead of right in the middle of my campaign for President?” Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social shortly before 1am on Monday.
“You’re setting a BAD precedent for yourself, Joe. The same can happen to you,” Mr Trump warned. “These Third World Biden Indictments, which should never have been filed, would have been tried and over with years ago. My SleazeBag Opponent shouldn’t be able to do this during my campaign, OR BEFORE THE ELECTION!”
Mr Trump’s ominous post came just hours after he made similar statements attacking Mr Biden during a campaign event in Iowa on Sunday.
Trump gives chilling warning to Biden about his slew of criminal cases
‘You’re setting a BAD precedent for yourself, Joe. The same can happen to you,’ Trump warns Biden
Did Trump immediately violate new gag order in Jan 6 case?
Donald Trump has appeared to break a gag order immediately after it was reinstated by a Washington DC federal judge.
US District Judge Tanya Chutkan is overseeing the case brought by special counsel Jack Smith‘s office against Mr Trump over the 6 January 2021 insurrection and the months-long attempt to overturn the 2020 election.
On Sunday, Judge Chutkan reinstated a gag order against Mr Trump that was initially put in place earlier this month, restricting what he can and cannot say about the proceedings in public.
About an hour and 15 minutes after the gag order was reinstated, the former president lashed out at his former Attorney General Bill Barr, a potential witness in his federal election subversion case – a move that may well be a violation of the judge’s order.
In a Truth Social post on Sunday night, Mr Trump branded Mr Barr “gutless and lazy”.
Has Trump already violated newly-reinstated gag order in Jan 6 case?
Trump, facing two gag orders, lashes out at ‘Dumb, Weak, Slow Moving, Lethargic, Gutless, and Lazy’ Bill Barr
Trump federal Jan 6 gag order reinstated
The judge in Donald Trump’s federal election interference case has reinstated a gag order on the former president.
US District Judge Tanya Chutkan issued a gag order in the case back in early October, banning Mr Trump from making statements about prosecutors, court personnel and potential witnesses in the case.
But, the order was briefly put on pause on 20 October as Mr Trump’s attorneys appealed the decision.
Last week, Special counsel Jack Smith’s team urged the judge to lift the stay and reinforce the ban, after Mr Trump was fined $10,000 for breaking a gag order in his separate civil fraud case in New York.
On Sunday evening, Judge Chutkan sided with Mr Smith’s team and reinstated the ruling.
Trump appears to forget where he is at rally
Donald Trump appeared to forget where he was during his latest campaign swing through Iowa over the weekend.
The former president took to the stage in Sioux City on Sunday where he told the crowd that he thinks he’ll win the caucuses in the state in January – and that he is disregarding the guidance of his advisors not to take anything for granted.
“I go around saying ‘of course we’re going to win Iowa’. My people said you cannot assume that,” Mr Trump told the audience at the Orpheum Theater in Sioux City, Iowa.
“There’s no way Iowa is voting against Trump,” he said, citing the benefits to farming states from his tariffs on China.
But when Mr Trump first took the stage, he greeted the crowd by muddling up what city and state he was in.
Read more...
Trump appears to forget where he is at Iowa rally
‘Hello to a place where we’ve done very well, Sioux Falls. Thank you very much,’ Trump says in Sioux City, Iowa
Scotus takes up social media cases similar to one about Donald Trump's Twitter feed
The Supreme Court is tackling the question of when public officials can block critics from commenting on their social media accounts, an issue that first arose in a case involving former President Donald Trump.
The justices are hearing arguments in two cases Tuesday involving lawsuits filed by people who were blocked after leaving critical comments on social media accounts belonging to school board members in southern California and a city manager in Port Huron, Michigan, northeast of Detroit.
The cases are part of a term-long focus on the relationship between government and the private digital platforms.
Early next year, the court will evaluate Republican-passed laws in Florida and Texas that prohibit large social media companies from taking down posts because of the views they express. The tech companies said that the laws violate their First Amendment rights. The laws reflect a view among Republicans that the platforms disproportionately censor conservative viewpoints.
Also on the agenda is a challenge from Missouri and Louisiana to the Biden administration’s efforts to combat controversial social media posts on topics including COVID-19 and election security. The states argue that the administration has been unconstitutionally coercing the platforms into cracking down on conservative positions.
Will a Colorado judge bar Donald Trump from the 2024 election?
Donald Trump’s future on the presidential ballot in Colorado could be decided in a courtroom.
A weeklong hearing in Denver could determine whether the former president’s actions surrounding the attack on the US Capitol on 6 January, 2021 and his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election violate the 14th Amendment and disqualify him from running again in the state.
The 14 Amendment, adopted in the aftermath of the US Civil War, prohibits anyone who has sworn an oath to uphold the constitution — including elected officials — and who “engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof” from holding office in the future.
A lawsuit filed by a group of Republican voters and a government watchdog group argues that Mr Trump has “failed” that test and rendered him “constitutionally ineligible to appear on any Colorado ballot as a candidate for federal or state office”.
Alex Woodward reports.
Will a Colorado judge remove Donald Trump from the ballot?
A weeklong hearing will determine if he’s ineligible under the 14th Amendment’s insurrection clause
