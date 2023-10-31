✕ Close Trump claims he wasn’t referring to clerk when he violated fraud trial gag order

The fifth week of Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial is underway in New York but another Trump trial has begun in Colorado.

The latest legal action concerns a lawsuit seeking to block Mr Trump from the 2024 presidential ballot based on the 14th Amendment and its ban on insurrectionists running for office. Denver District Court Judge Sarah B Wallace will hear arguments on the Civil War-era federal constitutional amendment throughout the week.

Meanwhile, in New York, Mr Trump’s sons Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump are expected to testify in the fraud trial this week, with the former president and Ivanka Trump taking the stand the following week.

And in Washington, DC, the judge in the former president’s federal election interference case has reinstated a gag order on him in the federal case brought by special counsel Jack Smith.

US District Judge Tanya Chutkan issued a gag order in the case in early October, banning Mr Trump from making statements about prosecutors and potential witnesses in the case.

The order was briefly paused on 20 October before being reinstated on Sunday.

Mr Trump lashed out at the ruling on Truth Social fuming that it is “NOT CONSTITUTIONAL!”