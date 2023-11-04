Special Counsel asks judge to block cameras in Trump trial: LIVE
DC appeals court says temporary pause ‘should not be construed in any way as a ruling on the merits’ of Trump’s request for a hold on speech restrictions
Jimmy Kimmel roasts Eric Trump for claiming he is ‘a construction guy’
A federal appeals court has temporarily lifted a gag order placed on former President Donald Trump in his 2020 election interference case.
The US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit issued the ruling on Friday, putting a hold on the limited gag order to allow judges more time to review Mr Trump’s request for a longer pause on the restrictions on his speech during his appeals.
The court said that the pause “should not be construed in any way as a ruling on the merits” of Mr Trump’s request.
This comes after Eric Trump concluded his testimony at Mr Trump’s $250m civil fraud trial in New York on Friday. Judge Arthur Engoron expanded a gag order in that case originally imposed on the former president to include his attorneys after a heated exchange over accusations of bias from the court clerk.
The fraud trial is a civil proceeding while the election interference case is one of four criminal indictments against Mr Trump.
The Trump Organization is accused by New York Attorney General Letitia James of inflating asset values to fraudulently obtain better financing terms from banks. The outcome of this trial could topple the company.
Special counsel doesn’t want Trump trial to turn into a TV spectacle
Federal prosecutors have asked a judge in Washington DC to prohibit media organisations from televising the criminal trial proceedings in the government’s case against Donald Trump regarding his alleged involvement in efforts to overturn the 2020 election and January 6.
In a filing sent to US District Judge Tanya Chutkan on Friday, special counsel Jack Smith cited a longstanding judicial rule that bars the broadcasting of federal criminal trials and said the rule should be no different for the ex-president.
Under Rule 53 of the Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure, a court “must not permit the taking of photographs in the courtroom during judicial proceedings or the broadcasting of judicial proceedings from the courtroom.”
Mr Smith said that the rule is in place purely “to avoid the risks that policymakers have determined cameras pose to the fair administration of justice” and that it should remain for Mr Trump to be fairly prosecuted.
But several media organisations, including The New York Times, The Associated Press, NBC Universal and more, have said the unprecedented case against the ex-president is clearly in the public interest and would benefit from being broadcast.
Voices: Trump’s children learnt their father’s best tricks - and it could be his downfall
Elise Seyfried writes:
I used to resent one of my co-workers who habitually came in late, left early, even helped themselves to other people’s work. There seemed to be no consequences for them, ever. “They’re getting away with murder!” I would sputter in frustration. I understood this to be just a figure of speech; I never really believed things could escalate to actual mayhem.
I thought of this colleague when, in 2016, Donald Trump boasted on tape that he could shoot someone on Fifth Ave and not lose voters. “Figure of speech!” I thought at the time. But then came the next seven years, and the endless cascade of lies and double-dealing from the 45th President. And yet Trump seemed to be correct in his belief that accountability was for suckers.
Until perhaps, at long last, now.
GOP Rep Ken Buck plots scorched-earth exit from Congress
Rep. Ken Buck has had enough.
When the Colorado Republican announced this past week that he would not seek reelection, he began with the type of criticism of Democratic policies that is standard fare for a hard-line conservative. But then Buck turned his ire to fellow Republicans, spending most of the three-minute announcement video accusing them of being “obsessively fixated on retribution and vengeance for contrived injustices of the past.”
Buck’s scorched-earth approach caught few on Capitol Hill by surprise.
With a deadpan demeanor, an independent streak and a background as a federal prosecutor, Buck has gained national prominence as a House Republican fed up with Donald Trump’s lies about the 2020 presidential election he lost to Democrat Joe Biden and the Trump allies in Congress who amplify them. It’s a stand few others in the GOP are taking and is a remarkable turn that shows just how deeply Trump’s once-fringe lies about that race have settled into the Republican mainstream.
Buck regularly appears on networks such as CNN and, with no plans to leave Congress before the end of his term, he probably will be a prominent foil to Republicans during his final months in office. His political heresy extends to the impeachment inquiry into Biden, which Buck has dismissed as baseless.
“Our nation is on a collision course with reality, and a steadfast commitment to truth — even uncomfortable truths — is the only way forward,” Buck said in the video.
ICYMI: Ivanka Trump loses appeal to delay New York civil fraud trial testimony
Former president Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump lost an appeal to postpone her testimony in her father’s $250m civil fraud lawsuit.
An interim appeals court swiftly denied her motion to seek temporary stay on Thursday night for a testimony on 8 November after her attorney said she would encounter “undue hardship” as it was scheduled “in the middle of a school week”.
“Ms Trump, who resides in Florida with her three minor children, will suffer undue hardship if a stay is denied and she is required to testify at trial in New York in the middle of a school week, in a case she has already been dismissed from, before her appeal is heard,” her attorney said in an appeal filed Thursday.
Appeals courts temporarily lifts Trump’s gag in election fraud case
A federal appeals court temporarily lifted a gag order on Donald Trump in his 2020 election interference case in Washington on Friday — the latest twist in the legal fight over the restrictions on the former president’s speech.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit decision puts a hold on the limited gag order to give the judges time to consider Trump’s request for a longer pause on the restrictions while his appeals play out. The appeals court said the temporary pause “should not be construed in any way as a ruling on the merits” of Trump’s bid.
The court set oral arguments for Nov. 20 before a panel of three judges — all appointees of Democratic presidents.
An attorney for Trump declined to comment on Friday.
The gag order, imposed by U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, bars Trump from making public statements targeting prosecutors, court staff and potential witnesses in the case accusing him of conspiring to overturn the 2020 election he lost to President Joe Biden. It still allows the former president to assert his innocence and his claims that the case against him is politically motivated.
Chutkan, who was appointed to the bench by former President Barack Obama reimposed the gag order on Sunday, after prosecutors pointed to Trump’s recent social media comments about his former chief of staff Mark Meadows.
It’s the most serious restriction a court has put on the speech of the GOP presidential primary frontrunner and criminal defendant in four separate cases. Gag orders are not unheard of in high-profile cases, but courts have never had to wrestle before with whether they can curtail the speech of a presidential candidate.
George Santos sinks lower with vile attack on GOP lawmaker’s son
Serial liar George Santos unleashed a vile attack on the son of a fellow Republican lawmaker, calling him a “felon” and a “drug dealer” who has been “poisoning people on the streets with meth”.
The revolting diatribe came about after the GOP Rep Steve Womack revealed his disappointment that Mr Santos had survived a vote to expel him from Congress on Wednesday.
“Last night, the House saw its shadow. Unfortunately, this means there will be two more weeks of Santos,” Mr Womack quipped on X, formerly Twitter.
In response, the embattled New York congressman chose to launch a venomous and highly personal attack on Mr Womack’s son James Womack.
Rachel Sharp reports on what he said.
George Santos unleashes vile attack on GOP lawmaker’s son
Indicted New York congressman chose to launch a venomous and highly personal attack on Rep Steve Womack’s son
‘Vaping groping’ Lauren Boebert slammed by Marjorie Taylor Greene
Marjorie Taylor Greene has lashed out at “vaping groping” Lauren Boebert in the latest spat between the friends turned sworn foes.
The Georgia congresswoman had gone on the attack against fellow Republican Rep Chip Roy after he voted against her resolution to censure Muslim lawmaker Rashida Tlaib over her stance on the Israel-Hamas war.
Mr Roy was one of 23 Republicans who joined 199 Democrats in rejecting Ms Greene’s measure and defended the move in a post on X, formerly Twitter.
“Rep. Rashida Tlaib has repeatedly made outrageous remarks toward Israel and the Jewish people. Her conduct is unbecoming of a member of Congress and certainly worthy of condemnation - if not censure,” Mr Roy wrote on X.
The post clearly rattled Ms Greene who fired off an angry reply – while managing to take aim at her fellow MAGA fan but sworn rival Ms Boebert in the process.
Watch: Eric Trump claims world ‘laughing about what’s going on'
Jimmy Kimmel rips Donald Trump Jr over testimony
Jimmy Kimmel served Donald Trump Jr a brutal mockery after he took to the witness stand on Wednesday in a $250 million fraud lawsuit against the Trump family business brought by the New York attorney general.
The former president’s son testified over fraudulent documents concerning the financial status of the real estate company, the Trump Organization.
Mr Trump Jr, who denies any involvement alongside his brother Eric Trump, made a witty remark about regretting not wearing make-up as photographers lined the courtroom.
One person who certainly did not find Mr Trump Jr’s jokes funny was talk show host Mr Kimmel.
Amelia Neath has the story.
Jimmy Kimmel tears down Trump Jr after fraud trial
Jimmy Kimmel and other talk show hosts delt out a series of jabs at the Trumps after Don Trump Jr took the stand on Wednesday
Why are Trump’s children testifying at New York civil fraud trial?
The main focus on Donald Trump’s myriad of legal woes shifted to Lower Manhattan in October as his civil fraud case came to trial at New York state’s Supreme Court.
New York Attorney General Letitia James brought the case against the Trump Organization and maintains that between 2011 and 2021 the company falsified financial statements regarding the development of several real estate projects and artificially inflated Mr Trump’s net worth in order to get better financing terms from banks and insurance companies.
This was done by over-stating valuations of the former president’s most prestigious holdings including his triplex penthouse at Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue in Midtown Manhattan and his current home at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida.
Their entire New York real estate empire is already in peril after a pre-trial ruling included the cancellation of their business licences in the state.
As the prosecution’s case draws to a close, three of his adult children are taking the stand to testify under oath, which begs the question: how are they wrapped up in all this and why is their testimony important at the trial?
Why are Trump’s children testifying at New York civil fraud trial?
Former president Donald Trump’s three eldest children, Donald Jr, Eric, and Ivanka, are testifying in the civil fraud trial against the Trump Organization
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies