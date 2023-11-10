✕ Close Watch what Donald Trump’s rivals said about him during third GOP debate

Donald Trump appeared in an ebullient mood on Truth Social after holding a boisterous rally in Hialeah, Florida, in which he was endorsed for the 2024 election by former press secretary and current Governor of Arkansas Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

The former president is following up the rally with an interview on Univision on Thursday evening — the night after his rivals for the 2024 Republican nomination appeared on stage in Miami in the party’s third presidential debate.

Adding to his good humour, Mr Trump also took credit for Joe Manchin’s announcement that he will not be seeking re-election.

The former president also clocked up a victory in Minnesota where the state Supreme Court ruled that he will not be removed from the 2024 ballot under the 14th Amendment.

Meanwhile, Ivanka Trump has testified in his civil fraud trial in New York – becoming the fourth member of the family to do so after Mr Trump’s chaotic appearance, and testimony from her brothers Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump last week.

The New York Attorney General’s office has now rested its case and Mr Trump’s defence case will be presented to Judge Arthur Engoron on Monday.