Trump lawyers argue special counsel’s legal filings are too long: LIVE

Donald Trump’s legal team is requesting special counsel Jack Smith keep it brief when submitting filings to a federal judge in the government’s 2020 election subversion and January 6 case.

In a two-page filing sent to Judge Tanya Chutkan on Saturday, Mr Trump’s defence team asked that the judge prohibit Mr Smith’s prosecution team from exceeding the 45-page limit in an “oversized” filing that responds to Mr Trump’s attempt to have the case thrown out.

Meanwhile, a federal appeals court has temporarily lifted a gag order placed on Mr Trump in the case.

The US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit issued the ruling on Friday, putting a hold on the limited gag order to allow judges more time to review Mr Trump’s request for a longer pause on the restrictions on his speech during his appeals.

The court said that the pause “should not be construed in any way as a ruling on the merits” of Mr Trump’s request.