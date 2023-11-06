Trump lawyers argue special counsel’s legal filings are too long: LIVE
Ex-president’s legal team argues ‘Court should not permit the prosecution to address Constitutional issues for 60 pages’
Donald Trump’s legal team is requesting special counsel Jack Smith keep it brief when submitting filings to a federal judge in the government’s 2020 election subversion and January 6 case.
In a two-page filing sent to Judge Tanya Chutkan on Saturday, Mr Trump’s defence team asked that the judge prohibit Mr Smith’s prosecution team from exceeding the 45-page limit in an “oversized” filing that responds to Mr Trump’s attempt to have the case thrown out.
Meanwhile, a federal appeals court has temporarily lifted a gag order placed on Mr Trump in the case.
The US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit issued the ruling on Friday, putting a hold on the limited gag order to allow judges more time to review Mr Trump’s request for a longer pause on the restrictions on his speech during his appeals.
The court said that the pause “should not be construed in any way as a ruling on the merits” of Mr Trump’s request.
Voices: Trump's children learnt their father's best tricks - and it could be his downfall
Elise Seyfried writes:
I used to resent one of my co-workers who habitually came in late, left early, even helped themselves to other people’s work. There seemed to be no consequences for them, ever. “They’re getting away with murder!” I would sputter in frustration. I understood this to be just a figure of speech; I never really believed things could escalate to actual mayhem.
I thought of this colleague when, in 2016, Donald Trump boasted on tape that he could shoot someone on Fifth Ave and not lose voters. “Figure of speech!” I thought at the time. But then came the next seven years, and the endless cascade of lies and double-dealing from the 45th President. And yet Trump seemed to be correct in his belief that accountability was for suckers.
Until perhaps, at long last, now.
Chris Christie responds to crowd boos at Florida Republican event
Chris Christie waged a battle with a Trump-loving audience at the Florida Freedom Summit, slamming the crowd for being afraid of the truth and detached from reality.
The former New Jersey governor was greeted with boos at the Gaylord Palms Resort in Kissimmee outside Orlando on Saturday.
Mr Christie, who’s waging what’s seen by many as a doomed campaign to take down Mr Trump, faced the audience’s wrath immediately after entering the stage, with the booing continuing throughout his 15-minute speech, according to CBS News.
“Your anger against the truth is reprehensible,” he told the crowd. “The problem is you want to shout down any voice that says anything different than what you want to hear.”
“You can go and boo about it as much as you like, but it doesn’t change the truth and the truth is coming,” he added.
“What a shock, you’re for Trump. I’m going to fall over dead. The problem is you fear the truth,” Mr Christie said.
“I assume that you’re yelling for $33 trillion in debt,” he told the audience. “It must be one of the things you’re for. You’re probably for it. Because you won’t be here to pay for it. But our grandchildren and great-grandchildren will be here to pay for it.”
DC election trial: Trump asks appeals court to let him attack witnesses in Jan 6 case
Attorneys for former president Donald Trump have asked the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit to overturn a district court order barring him from attacking or disparaging witnesses and other figures connected to the election subversion and conspiracy case pending against him in Washington.
In court papers filed late Thursday with the appellate court, Mr Trump’s legal team argues that the gag order imposed by Judge Tanya Chutkan on 16 October was inappropriate and an infringement on his right to free speech because he is “the leading candidate for President of the United States”.
At the time she entered the order, Judge Chutkan acknowledged Mr Trump’s status as a candidate and said her order would not bar him from “criticising the government generally ... or the Justice Department” or statements characterising his prosecution as “politically motivated”.
But she said she would prohibit anyone involved in the case from “targeting” court personnel, prosecutors, or their families.
She also prohibited statements about witnesses or potential witnesses, or about their testimony and noted that the ex-president’s past conduct and the tendency of those targeted by him to receive threats and harassment figured prominently in her decision to impose the order.
Trump to take the stand Monday in civil fraud trial
Donald Trump is set to take the stand in his $250m civil fraud trial in New York on Monday.
The former president’s testimony is expected to also conclude on Monday, but it may continue on Wednesday following the court’s election day closure on Tuesday, CNN notes.
The trial may determine the future of Mr Trump’s business empire in New York – state Attorney General Letitia James is seeking damages and to bar the ex-president from doing business in the state.
His daughter Ivanka Trump is set to testify on Wednesday.
Trump’s legal team complains special counsel Jack Smith’s filings are too long
Donald Trump’s legal team is requesting special counsel Jack Smith keep it brief when submitting filings to a federal judge in the government’s 2020 election subversion and January 6 case.
In a two-page filing sent to Judge Tanya Chutkan on Saturday, Mr Trump’s defence team asked that the judge prohibit Mr Smith’s prosecution team from exceeding the 45-page limit in an “oversized” filing that responds to Mr Trump’s attempt to have the case thrown out.
At the end of October, Mr Trump filed four motions to dismiss the federal case against him on statutory and constitutional grounds.
Mr Smith first asked Judge Chutkan to allow the prosecution to exceed the 45-page limit before they submit their response to Mr Trump’s motions.
But the ex-president’s team says it is unnecessary and believes Mr Smith should file four separate responses to the motions to dismiss in order to “avoid confusion over the application of any arguments to the parties’ respective briefing.”
