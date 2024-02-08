✕ Close Tucker Carlson reveals he's interviewing Putin in Moscow

US news anchor Tucker Carlson is set to release a controversial interview with Russian president Vladimir Putin on Thursday.

Mr Carlson announced the sit-down interview, which has already been recorded, would be broadcast at 6pm Eastern time (11pm GMT) on his website.

The former Fox News host travelled to Moscow for Putin’s first interview with a Western media figure since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Mr Carlson, who has heaped praise on Mr Putin for years, claimed not a “single Western journalist” had bothered to interview the Russian president since the conflict began nearly two years ago.

But the Kremlin slapped down the claim and said Mr Carlson “was not correct” as Mr Putin received “numerous requests” for interviews which are denied because Moscow does not deem the media outlets impartial.

His access to Mr Putin is in stark contrast with restraints on other foreign journalists in Russia, where to US citizens - Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and Radio Free Europe’s Alsu Kurmasheva - are imprisoned.