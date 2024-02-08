Tucker Carlson set to release controversial interview with Vladimir Putin: Live
The sit-down interview will be broadcast at 6pm Eastern time (11pm GMT) on Thursday
US news anchor Tucker Carlson is set to release a controversial interview with Russian president Vladimir Putin on Thursday.
Mr Carlson announced the sit-down interview, which has already been recorded, would be broadcast at 6pm Eastern time (11pm GMT) on his website.
The former Fox News host travelled to Moscow for Putin’s first interview with a Western media figure since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
Mr Carlson, who has heaped praise on Mr Putin for years, claimed not a “single Western journalist” had bothered to interview the Russian president since the conflict began nearly two years ago.
But the Kremlin slapped down the claim and said Mr Carlson “was not correct” as Mr Putin received “numerous requests” for interviews which are denied because Moscow does not deem the media outlets impartial.
His access to Mr Putin is in stark contrast with restraints on other foreign journalists in Russia, where to US citizens - Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and Radio Free Europe’s Alsu Kurmasheva - are imprisoned.
Welcome to The Independent’s live blog
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live blog. We will be bringing you live coverage and reaction to Tucker Carlson’s controversial interview with Vladimir Putin throughout the day.
Mr Carlson announced the sit-down interview, which has already been recorded, would be broadcast at 6pm Eastern time (11pm GMT) on his website.
The former Fox News host travelled to Moscow for Putin’s first interview with a Western media figure since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
Tucker Carlson is back in the limelight for all the wrong reasons. But where has he been?
Tucker Carlson is back in the limelight for all the wrong reasons. Did he ever leave?
Tucker Carlson’s interview with Vladimir Putin is his biggest moment post Fox News
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies