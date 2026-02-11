What we know about the Tumble Ridge school shooting in Canada

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

At least nine people have been killed in a school shooting in a picturesque, isolated town in Western Canada.

Reports from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police say that the shooter, initially described as a brown-haired woman in a dress, has also been found dead after opening fire at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School in British Columbia on Tuesday afternoon.

The school has around 160 to 175 students, according to the district, and is considered the heart of the local community, which itself sits at the foothills of the Rocky Mountains.

open image in gallery Nine people were killed during a mass shooting on Tuesday afternoon, with at least 7 of the victims being shot to death at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School ( Facebook/Tumbler RidgeLines )

A further 27 people were injured in the attack on the school, although two of the nine victims are believed to have been killed off-campus at a nearby residence.

Although police have not definitively confirmed that the two attacks are linked, the RCMP told reporters that this is currently one of their main lines of inquiry.

The shooter is the tenth death associated with the attack, with police giving the as-yet unnamed person’s cause of death as a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

What happened during the shooting at Tumbler Ridge?

Canadian police first received a report about an active shooter at the school at around 1.20pm, with authorities responding in around 2 minutes according to David Eby, the premier of British Colombia.

“I was getting briefly off of my support block, which ends at one thirty our time,” Darian Quist, a Grade 12 student at the school told CBC. “I was heading down to the mechanics classroom, nothing seemed wrong.”

But, then, everything changed.

Quist said that one of his teachers began shouting in the corridor that the school was being plunged into a lockdown.

“For a while, I didn’t think anything was going on,” he said, until reports on his phone about the shooting began to come through. “We got tables and barricaded the doors and I believe we sat in there for two hours, two hours and thirty minutes, until members of the RCMP and I believe SWAT came through the door and escorted us at the high school.”