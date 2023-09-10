Jump to content

Liveupdated1694354467

American explorer trapped in Turkey cave carried 300 metres closer to escape as rescue continues – latest

Mark Dickey fell ill with gastrointestinal bleeding while exploring a deep underground cave

Graeme Massie,Maanya Sachdeva
Sunday 10 September 2023 15:01
Trapped American explorer sends video message from inside Turkish cave

Rescue teams in Turkey have successfully carried an American researcher up from the depth of a cave at 3,410 feet (1,040m) to the 2,300 feet (700m) mark – where he will rest at a base camp before they continue the taxing journey to the surface

"Mark [Dickey] was delivered to the campsite at -700 meters as of 03:24 local time (GMT+3). At this stage, he will set out again after resting and having the necessary treatments," the Speleological Federation of Turkey said. The rescue will take days to complete, rescuers estimate.

Rescue teams are using explosives to blast open passages of the cave to safely extract Mr Dickey via a stretcher.

The well-known speleologist became trapped inside the Morca cave last Saturday, after suffering from bleeding in the digestive tract. An international team of cave rescuers and medical personnel had been working to stabilise the cave expert before launching the operation,

Earlier, it was estimated that the “difficult operation” would last at least three-four days, with an official fromTurkey’s disaster relief agency noting it would take a healthy person 16 hours to exit.

1694354326

Evacuation underway for US researcher Mark Dickey

Rescue teams have begun a rescue mission for US researcher Mark Dickey who became seriously ill while he was 1,000 meters (3,000 feet) below the entrance of a cave in Turkey, officials say.

“This afternoon, the operation to move him from his camp at 1040 meters to the camp at 700 meters began,” Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Directorate, AFAD, told The Associated Press.

The mission is expected to take three to four days.

The 40-year-old experienced caver began vomiting on Sept. 2 because of stomach bleeding while on an expedition with a handful of others in the Morca cave in southern Turkey’s Taurus Mountains.

Bevan Hurley10 September 2023 14:58
1694344212

190 rescuers

Turkish authorities said there are 190 personnel from eight countries taking part in the rescue of Mark Dickey, 153 of them search and rescue experts.

The most challenging part of the rescue operation is widening the narrow cave passages to allow stretcher lines to pass through at low depths, Yusuf Ogrenecek of the speleological federation said.

The extraction is expected to take up to 10 days depending on Mr Dickey’s condition.

Chris Stevenson10 September 2023 12:10
1694342163

Caver lifted to 700 metres

Rescue teams in Turkey have successfully carried an American researcher up from the depth of a cave at 3,410 feet (1,040m) to the 2,300 feet (700m) mark where he will rest at a base camp before they continue the taxing journey to the surface.

“Mark [Dickey] was delivered to the campsite at -700 meters as of 03:24 local time (GMT+3). At this stage, he will set out again after resting and having the necessary treatments,” the Speleological Federation of Turkey wrote on its official account on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Chris Stevenson10 September 2023 11:36
1694341300

An international effort

Rescue teams from Italy, Turkey, Bulgaria Hungary, Poland and Croatia have been placed throughout different checkpoints in the cave as the operation to evacuate Mark Dickey

Chris Stevenson10 September 2023 11:21
1694339860

Images of the rescue

Here are some of the latest images of the rescue:

A medical team takes care of American caver Mark Dickey, centre, inside the Morca cave

(AP)

A rescuer is seen at the entrance of Morca Cave

(Reuters)

A European Cave Rescue Association (ECRA) member goes down into the Morca cave

(AP)
Chris Stevenson10 September 2023 10:57
1694338480

How will American cave explorer be rescued?

Tulga Sener, the head of the rescue commission medical unit, told Reuters that Mr Dickey’s health condition was stable and his vital signs normal, adding that three doctors would attend to him on his way up.

It is believed that Mr Dickey will have to take significant rest at frequent points on the way out.

Explosives will need to be used to expand some of the more narrow points of the cave to allow safe passage said Recep Salci, the head of search and rescue for AFAD, with the aim of bringing Mr Dickey up on a stretcher.

Rescuers will use a “security belt” system to lift him through the cave’s narrowest openings.

“Our aim is to bring him out and to have him hospitalised as soon as possible,” Mr Salci said.

Chris Stevenson10 September 2023 10:34
1694336800

Narrow passages cause problems

“This is a vertical cave with a lot of water,” Agnes Berentes, a photographer with Mark Dickey on the mission, told Reuters.

“We have to use our vertical rope techniques. And it has a lot of narrow passages. This will be the hardest part of the areas of the rescue,” she said.

Chris Stevenson10 September 2023 10:06
1694335480

Explorer’s condition ‘fragile but stable'

The trapped explorer Mark Dickey’s condition is “stable but fragile,” Carl Heitmeyer, acting public information officer for the New Jersey Initial Response Team, said in an emailed statement.

The cave, difficult, deep and muddy, is “very much eating up rescuers’ gear,” he added, meaning that an already arduous rescue is taking time.

Chris Stevenson10 September 2023 09:44
1694334031

Explorer ‘out within days'

Rescuers will have the trapped explorer Mark Dickey out "within several days," Mersin Governor Ali Hamza Pehlivan has said.

Mr Dickey, 40, was on an international exploration mission in the Morca cave in Mersin province's Taurus mountains when he began suffering from gastrointestinal bleeding at a depth of 1,040 metres (3,400ft)

More than 150 rescuers from Turkey and other nations have been working to save him from the country's third deepest cave.

"Depending on the developments at the stations in between, hopefully the evacuation will have been completed within several days," Mr Pehlivan told reporters.

Chris Stevenson10 September 2023 09:20
1694313000

Recap: American researchers shares emotional message from ‘nearly a 1000m’

Mark Dickey recorded a video message that was released by Turkish authorities late on Thursday.

“Hi, I’m Mark Dickey from nearly a thousand metres,” Mr Dickey said in the message, dressed in a red puffer jacket and using a headlamp.

“As you can see, I’m up, I’m alert, I’m talking. But I’m not healed on the inside yet, so I’m going to need a lot of help to get out of here,” he added.

“The caving world is a really tight-knit group, and it’s amazing to see how many people have responded on the surface,” Mr Dickey said in the video. “I do know that the quick response of the Turkish government to get the medical supplies that I need, in my opinion, saved my life.

“I was very close to the edge.”

Maanya Sachdeva10 September 2023 03:30

