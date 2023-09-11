American explorer trapped in Turkey cave now halfway to escape as rescue continues – latest
Mark Dickey fell ill with gastrointestinal bleeding while exploring a deep underground cave in Turkey
Trapped American explorer sends video message from inside Turkish cave
Rescue teams in Turkey have successfully carried American researcher Mark Dickey up from the depth of a cave at 3,410 feet (1,040m) halfway to the surface.
“Mark is now at -500 meters as of 19:08, local time (GMT +3). Half of the rescue distance is over,” the Speleological Federation of Turkey posted in an update on Sunday.
The well-known speleologist became trapped inside the Morca cave last Saturday, after suffering from bleeding in the digestive tract.
An international team of cave rescuers and medical personnel had been working to stabilise the cave expert before launching the operation,
Rescue teams are using explosives to blast open passages of the cave to safely extract Mr Dickey via a stretcher.
Earlier, it was estimated that the “difficult operation” would last at least three-four days, with an official from Turkey’s disaster relief agency noting it would take a healthy person 16 hours to exit.
“Our medical team is working really hard to try to keep Mark’s condition as stable as possible,” European Cave Rescue Association official Giuseppe Conti said on Sunday.
Rescuers could take days to bring Mark Dickey back to surface
Search and rescue officials could take days to bring the ill American explorer out of Turkey’s third-deepest cave.
Mr Dickey fell sick at a depth of 1,040 metres on Sunday while accompanied by an international team of explorers last week.
Recep Salci, head of AFAD’s search and rescue department, earlier said it could take up to 10 days to bring Dickey back to the surface “depending on his condition”.
Mr Dickey is being assisted by doctors with IV fluids and blood. Teams of doctors with three or four other personnel have been taking turns accompanying the caver, AP reported.
What we know about Turkey’s third-deepest cave
Rescuers are racing against time to save ill American caver Mark Dickey, who is stuck inside Turkey’s third-deepest cave.
The Morca cave – located in the Taurus Mountains near Anamur, South Turkey, runs to a depth of 1,276 metres, according to the country’s caving federation.
Mr Dickey fell sick at a depth of 1,040 metres while accompanied by an international team of explorers last week.
It takes about 12 hours for a caver to get down and 16 hours to climb up, according to Recep Salci, the head of search and rescue for Turkey’s disaster management authority.
Rescue underway to save Mark Dickey
Mark Dickey’s fiancé assists with rescue effort to save stranded caver
The fiancé of a caver who fell ill on an expedition in Turkey is assisting with a massive rescue effort to save him.
Mark Dickey’s partner and fellow caver Jessica Van Ord was with him when he began suffering gastrointestinal bleeding more than 1,000m below ground in the Morca cave complex on 2 September, according to Reuters.
Ms Van Ord remained by Mr Dickey’s side as an Italian rescue team with medical personnel reached the 40-year-old New Yorker and gave him IV fluids and blood inside the cave.
She has been staying at a base camp near the mouth of the cave, and working with the 150-strong team of cavers who have travelled to Turkey to help bring Mr Dickey out by stretcher.
Over 150 rescuers join international effort to save Mark Dickey
More than 150 rescuers from Turkey and across the globe have been pressed into action to save 40-year-old Mark Dickey from the country’s third-deepest cave.
“Our medical team is working really hard to try to keep Mark’s condition as stable as possible. Since yesterday [Saturday], we started lifting the stretcher and transporting him through the cave,” Giuseppe Conti, European Cave Rescue Association technical commission chairperson, told reporters.
“We have to do it very carefully because we cannot risk any conditions worsening (for) Mark. So we must pay attention metre after metre. Currently, the stretcher is about ... 500 metres from the surface.”
Mark Dickey rescue team reach halfway mark
Rescue teams in Turkey had successfully carried American researcher Mark Dickey to a depth of 500m, or roughly halfway to the surface, by Sunday afternoon.
“Mark is now at -500 meters as of 19:08, local time (GMT +3). Half of the rescue distance is over,” the Speleogical Federation of Turkey posted in an update on Sunday.
Who is Mark Dickey?
Mark Dickey, 40, is an experienced caver who embarked on an expedition mission to map one of the deepest caves in the world – the Morca cave system in southern Turkey.
Hailing from Croton-on-Hudson, New York, Mr Dickey is a highly-trained caver, cave rescuer himself and well-known in the international speleological (cave expert) community, according to the European Cave Rescue Association (ECRA).
His resume of cave explorations and expert status is endless: secretary of the ECRA medical committee, lead instructor for Caving Academy, a US-based organisation that prepares other cavers for exploration and a national instructor for the National Cave Rescue Commission.
He also volunteers with the New Jersey Initial Response Team, a nonprofit search-and-rescue team.
Ariana Baio has more.
He helped rescue people from caves. Now he’s stuck in one of the world’s deepest
Expert caver Mark Dickey was unable to climb out of the Morca cave in Turkey after falling seriously ill. Ariana Baio reports
What is a speleologist?
In simple terms, a Speleologist studies all aspects of caves including their geology, biology, hydrology, and history, according to Start Caving.com.
Speleologists often research how the cave is formed and how It changes – this is known as speleogenesis and speleomorphology.
“Speleology is an interdisciplinary field that combines a lot of scientific skills,” Start Caving says.
The Independent’s Faiza Saqib has more.
What is a speleologist?
The Cave Exploration Society says Morca cave is the 74th deepest cave in the world and the third deepest in Turkey - here’s everything you need to know about Speleology
Rescuers reach halfway mark
