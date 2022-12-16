Twitter suspends liberal journalist Aaron Rupar and CNN, NYT and Washington Post reporters
Billionaire’s social media platform also suspended Donnie O’Sullivan, Drew Harwell and Ryan Mac
‘I don’t pay any attention to him’: Dr Fauci responds to Elon Musk’s Twitter threats
Twitter has suspended the account of prominent liberal journalist Aaron Rupar as well as reporters from CNN, The New York Times and The Washington Post.
Rupar, who has more than 788,000 followers, had his account suspended the day after Twitter suspended then restored an account that followed the movements of the billionaire’s private jet.
And it came on the same day that Twitter suspended the account of social media rival platform Mastodon.
Also suspended are Donnie O’Sullivan of CNN, Drew Harwell of The Washington Post and Ryan Mac of The New York Times, all of whom have covered Mr Musk in recent months.
Rupar’s suspension came a day after he published a Substack article written by Noah Berlatsky criticising Mr Musk, with the headline ‘Elon Musk’s Reactionary Populism.’
“It’s all about punching down at the already marginalized,” the article stated.
Mr Rupar was an Associate Editor at Vox Media until 2021, and has been covering national politics as an independent journalist ever since.
Rupar regularly covers right-wing politicians such as Donald Trump, as well as Fox News and hosts such as Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity.
Mr Musk, who reluctantly bought the San Francisco-based company for $44bn in October, had previously tried to buy the jet-tracking account.
His suspension of the @ElonJet account came weeks after he said he had not done it because of his “commitment to free speech.”
“My commitment to free speech extends even to not banning the account following my plane, even though that is a direct personal safety risk,” he tweeted on 6 November.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies