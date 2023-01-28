Tyre Nichols footage – live: Graphic arrest video exposing violent Memphis police beating sparks protests
Tyre Nichols, 29, died on 10 January, three days after traffic stop turned into confrontation with police officers
Protesters march in Memphis after video released of Tyre Nichols being beaten by police
Bodycam footage of the deadly arrest of Tyre Nichols was released to the public today, one day after five police officers were charged with his murder.
The grainy footage captures a violent confrontation between police and Nichols, where officers can be seen using fists, batons, and stun guns against him, then laughing and bragging about the arrest.
“Watch out, I’m going to baton the f*** out of you,” one officer can be heard saying on the tape.
Despite the new details in the video, an Independent initial analysis of the footage doesn’t reveal much more information about why police stopped Nichols, or the precise moment-by-moment series of events that played out between officers and the 29-year-old Black man.
Nonetheless, the shocking footage inspired widespread protests across Memphis and beyond.
Nichols died three days after his arrest. An independent autopsy released by his family shows he suffered “extensive bleeding” before his death.
On Thursday, officers Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith were all charged with second-degree murder.
How five police officers were charged with the ‘heinous’ murder of Tyre Nichols
A 29-year-old father died in hospital several days after he was taken into custody by police during a traffic stop.
Now five officers at the Memphis Police Department have been removed from their posts and jailed on second-degree murder charges.
Gustaf Kilander reports on how we got here.
Tyre Nichols video shows officers boasting as he lies motionless: ‘Hitting him with straight haymakers, dog’
Video shows officers boasting about punching Tyre Nichols as he lies close to them motionless and hunched over.
After authorities released a series of videos captured by police in Memphis when they beat and kicked the 29-year-old as they detained him earlier this month, officers can be heard laughing and bragging as the young man lies on the ground next to them.
He would die in hospital several days later.
“I was hitting him with straight haymakers, dog” says one officer.
Another is heard to say: “I jumped in, started rocking him.”
Just like George Floyd, Tyre Nichols called out for mother during violent police arrest
Tyre Nichols is seen calling out for his mother after being pursued, punched and pepper-sprayed by police in Memphis newly released video.
They are later seen bragging about punching him, in footage packed with expletives.
“I was hitting him with straight haymakers, dog” says one officer.
Another is heard to say: “I jumped in, started rocking him.”
Protesters block bridge following Tyre Nichols body cam release
Demonstrators blocked the Memphis-Arkansas Bridge in a peaceful protest against police brutality following the release of disturbing body cam footage showing the beating of Tyre Nichols by Memphis officers.
The Memphis Police Department issued a traffic alert warning the public to avoid the I55 freeway in downtown Memphis following the march.
Five officers have been charged with murder after the 22-year-old was brutally beaten following a traffic stop and died three days later in hospital.
What has president Biden said about the Tyre Nichols video?
President Joe Biden called a video revealing the beating of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police officers “horrific” and said it was a “painful reminder” of the fear Black and Brown Americans face regularly, while calling for peaceful demonstrations.
“Like so many, I was outraged and deeply pained to see the horrific video of the beating that resulted in Tyre Nichols’ death,” the president said in a statement. “It is yet another painful reminder of the profound fear and trauma, the pain, and the exhaustion that Black and Brown Americans experience every single day.”
Memphis police released the video on Friday evening of five former officers from the department beating Nichols, who died three days later. The chief of police had warned that the video showed a violation of “basic human rights.”
Tyre Nichols: Police officer appears to laugh and smoke cigarette in disturbing body cam
Memphis police officers appear to laugh and one can be seen smoking a cigarette in body cam footage released after the death of Tyre Nichols.
Mr Nichols was beaten by police following a traffic stop and died three days later in hospital.
The disturbing footage shows police officers laughing together as the 22-year-old lies slumped on the floor.
“I was hitting him with straight haymakers, dog” says one officer, referring to the beating.
Cops who killed Nichols ‘antithesis’ of police values, says officer
Massachusetts state police superintendent colonel Christopher Mason has called the assault by Memphis police officers on 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, that led to his death, the “antithesis” of the police’s professional values.
“From a professional viewpoint, the actions of the defendants are an offence to every police officer who embraces their calling for what it should be – a mission to serve and protect with courage and compassion. Those who killed Mr Nichols are the antithesis of those values,” the top state police officer said in a statement on Saturday, as he called for peaceful condemnation of the murder leading to Nichols’ death.
Protesters take to the streets after release of Tyre Nichols video
Protesters have shut down parts of Interstate 55 in Memphis after the city released videos of the police beating of Tyre Nichols.
The videos were released on Friday evening and show five Memphis police officers beating Nichols, 29, during the arrest. He died from his injuries three days after the shocking incident.
The five officers, all of whom are Black, were immediately fired from the force and now face murder charges.
The protests began shortly after the video was released at 7pm ET, with a large crowd taking to I-55 in downtown Memphis headed towards the Mississippi River bridge, according to ABC24.
Police brag about punching Tyre Nichols in body camera video
Video shows officers boasting about punching Tyre Nichols as he lies close to them motionless and hunched over.
After authorities released a series of videos captured by police in Memphis when they beat and kicked the 29-year-old as they detained him earlier this month, officers can be heard laughing and bragging as the young man lies on the ground next to them.
He would die in hospital several days later.
“I was hitting him with straight haymakers, dog” says one officer.
What we learned from the Tyre Nichols video
Memphis officials released video on Friday showing the violent arrest of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who was beaten by multiple police officers during a lengthy confrontation during a traffic stop.
Our team has reviewed the shocking footage.
Here’s what we learned.
