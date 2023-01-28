Tyre Nichols video - live: Protests erupt after graphic footage exposes Memphis police beating
Tyre Nichols, 29, died on 10 January, three days after traffic stop turned into confrontation with police officers
Prosecutor gives press conference after 5 Memphis officers charged in Tyre Nichols death
Bodycam footage of the deadly arrest of Tyre Nichols was released to the public today, one day after five police officers were charged with the man’s murder.
The grainy footage captures a violent confrontation between police and Nichols.
“Watch out, I’m going to baton the f*** out of you,” one officer can be heard saying on the tape.
Despite the new details in the video, an initial analysis of the footage doesn’t reveal much more information about why police stopped Nichols, or the precise moment-by-moment series of events that played out between officers and the 29-year-old Black man.
Nichols died three days after his arrest. An independent autopsy released by his family shows he suffered “extensive bleeding” before his death.
On Thursday, officers Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith were all charged with second-degree murder.
Shelby County district attorney Steven Mulroy said on Thursday, announcing the charges: “The world is watching us and we need to show the world what lessons we can learn from this tragedy.
“We all want the same thing. We want justice for Tyre Nichols.”
‘Our own worst enemy’: LeBron James leads reactions after video of Tyre Nichols’ arrest released
NBA star LeBron James was among the first to react to newly-released footage of the deadly arrest of Tyre Nichols on Friday (27 January).
James first responded “TOO FACTUAL!!!” to an MSNBC journalist’s tweet about how “we’ve failed to fully understand race and it’s construction as a *systemic tool.* The entire system of policing sees the Black body as a problem. No matter who pulls the trigger.”
Read more from Tom Murray on how people are reacting to the Tyre Nichols video.
Martin Luther King III leads condemnation after Tyre Nichols’ arrest video released
‘I am deeply disturbed by the video released by Memphis Police today,’ Luther King III wrote
A reminder: Memphis police admitted they had ‘no proof’ of probably cause to stop Tyre Nichols
Memphis police on Friday released horrifying video of multiple officers beating Tyre Nichols, tasing him, and hitting him with a baton during a traffic stop earlier this month.
Police initially claimed the stop was because of “reckless driving,” though MPD Cerelyn Davis admitted on Friday there was “no proof” of probably cause to stop the 29-year-old Black man in the first place.
Here’s Bevan Hurley’s report on what led up to the stop.
Memphis police chief says there’s ‘no proof’ of Tyre Nichols reckless driving claim
‘We’ve taken a pretty extensive look to determine, you know, what that probable cause was, and we have not been able to substantiate that,’ Cerelyn Davis said
The ‘dangerous distraction’ of focusing on the race of the officers who arrested Tyre Nichols
Today, Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn “CJ” Davis’s department will release the video of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols being killed by five Memphis police officers. The officers reportedly arrested Nichols near his home, and when he allegedly attempted to flee, they beat him, with Nichols dying in the hospital three days later, on January 10. The footage has been described by all who have seen it as horrific and barbaric, with the Memphis Police Department timing the release of the video until the weekend to reduce public “disruption.”
The police officers who killed Nichols are Black, which has prompted many people - particularly online - to attempt to counter the idea that his death is linked to systemic racism and police brutality in the law enforcement system. Not only is this a simplistic and illogical argument, but it’s one meant to distract us from our fight. The fight against police brutality has never just been about white cops or racist cops. It’s about how the entire system encourages all those who join it - no matter what their own racial background - to dehumanize and target people of color.
All of the officers involved in Nichols’ death, who have been fired and charged with second degree murder, were members of the Memphis Police Department’s SCORPION (Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in our Neighborhoods) unit, a type of policing associated with discriminatory stops and searches in low-income, Black and Latinx neighborhoods. Tyre Nichols’ family attorney, Antonio Romanucci, has urged the Memphis Police department to disband the unit.
Nylah Burton explores this theme further in her piece for Independent Voices.
Pointing out the officers involved in Tyre Nichols’ death were Black is a distraction
The fight against police brutality has never just been about white cops or racist cops
Memphis police officers bragged about beating Tyre Nichols, video shows
Video shows officers boasting about punching Tyre Nichols as he lies close to them motionless and not moving.
After authortities released a series of videos captured by police in Memphis when they detained the 29-year-old earlier this month, officers can be heard laughing and bragging as the young man lies on the ground next to them.
He would die in hospital several days later.
“I was hitting him with straight haymakers, dog” says one officer.
Another is heard to say: “I jumped in, started rocking him.”
Andrew Buncombe reports.
Tyre Nichols video captures officers boasting about punching him as he is motionless
‘I jumped in and started rocking him’
What is SCORPION, the unit that arrested Tyre Nichols?
The specialised police unit which the five Memphis police officers accused of killing Tyre Nichols were part of was established with the intention of stopping serious crimes.
But now, the very future of the unit, known as SCORPION or Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods, is in question as lawyers and community activists call for its wholesale overhaul.
The unit, consisting of 40 officers, was set up in October 2021 and received a high-profile launch. The officers were to be split into four teams and focus on car theft, gang-related offences, and drug crimes.
On Friday, as the city prepared to release video footage of the arrest of Nichols, family lawyer Ben Crump called for the Department of Justice to investigate the unit.
Andrew Buncombe reports.
What’s the police SCORPION unit accused in killing of Tyre Nichols?
Lawyer Ben Crump claimss units can act like ‘pack of wolves’
Read Joe Biden’s full statement on the Tyre Nichols video
President Joe Biden has spoken out about the Tyre Nichols case, following the release of horrific video of the 29-year-old Black man being beaten by police.
Here’s what the president said, in full:
Like so many, I was outraged and deeply pained to see the horrific video of the beating that resulted in Tyre Nichols’ death. It is yet another painful reminder of the profound fear and trauma, the pain, and the exhaustion that Black and Brown Americans experience every single day. My heart goes out to Tyre Nichols’ family and to Americans in Memphis and across the country who are grieving this tremendously painful loss. The footage that was released this evening will leave people justifiably outraged. Those who seek justice should not to resort to violence or destruction. Violence is never acceptable; it is illegal and destructive. I join Mr. Nichols’ family in calling for peaceful protest. I spoke with RowVaughn Wells and Rodney Wells, Mr. Nichols’ mother and stepfather, this afternoon. There are no words to describe the heartbreak and grief of losing a beloved child and young father. Nothing can bring Mr. Nichols back to his family and the Memphis community. But Mr. and Mrs. Wells, Mr. Nichols’ son, and his whole family deserve a swift, full, and transparent investigation. We must do everything in our power to ensure our criminal justice system lives up to the promise of fair and impartial justice, equal treatment, and dignity for all. Real and lasting change will only come if we take action to prevent tragedies like this from ever happening again. That is why I called on Congress to send the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act to my desk. When Senate Republicans blocked that bill, I signed an executive order that mandated stricter use of force standards and accountability provisions for federal law enforcement, as well as measures to strengthen accountability at the state and local level.
WATCH: Protests across Memphis as video shows violent police arrest of Tyre Nichols
Protestors have taken to the streets and the highways of Memphis to protest the brutally violent arrest of Tyre Nichols, who died three days after being arrested for a supposed traffic stop.
Watch the latest from the city on The Independent’s YouTube channel.
Memphis police video shows officer kicking Nichols in head while he’s down
The final video released by Memphis police of the violent arrest of Tyre Nichols shows a shocking scene.
Officers, upon catching up to Nichols after he fled his initial arrest, eventually reach him and multiple policemen pin him to the ground.
Video from an overhead neighbourhood camera is slightly unclear, but an officer appears to kick Nichols in the head repeatedly as other officers hold his body to the pavement.
Numerous other officers look on as the scene unfolds.
Officer says Tyre Nichols reached for his gun and was on drugs
Police body camera footage is revealing new details about the violent arrest of Tyre Nichols earlier this month, which ultimately led to the 29-year-old Black man’s death three days later.
In one section of the video, an officer claims that Nichols reached for his gun.
“He literally had his hand on my gun,” the police officer says. “That motherf***** was on there.”
Other policeman added that they thought Nichols was high on drugs, with one officer describing him as “high as a kite.”
Officers can be heard gloating and comparing stories as Tyre Nichols sits slumped against car in police video
Police body camera footage captures Memphis police cheerfully swapping stories as Tyre Nichols sits, apparently motionless, against a police cruiser.
“I was hitting him with straight haymakers,” one officer appears to say. “I jumped in, started rocking him,” another chimes in.
Throughout this conversation, which lasts for minutes, the video captures occasional scenes of Nichols lying slumped against a police car, without visible attempts to render medical aid.
