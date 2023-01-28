Close Prosecutor gives press conference after 5 Memphis officers charged in Tyre Nichols death

Bodycam footage of the deadly arrest of Tyre Nichols was released to the public today, one day after five police officers were charged with the man’s murder.

The grainy footage captures a violent confrontation between police and Nichols.

“Watch out, I’m going to baton the f*** out of you,” one officer can be heard saying on the tape.

Despite the new details in the video, an initial analysis of the footage doesn’t reveal much more information about why police stopped Nichols, or the precise moment-by-moment series of events that played out between officers and the 29-year-old Black man.

Nichols died three days after his arrest. An independent autopsy released by his family shows he suffered “extensive bleeding” before his death.

On Thursday, officers Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith were all charged with second-degree murder.

Shelby County district attorney Steven Mulroy said on Thursday, announcing the charges: “The world is watching us and we need to show the world what lessons we can learn from this tragedy.

“We all want the same thing. We want justice for Tyre Nichols.”