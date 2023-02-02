Tyre Nichols – updates: Mourners honour ‘beautiful person’ at Memphis funeral as family urges Congress to act
Video footage shows 29-year-old Black man beaten by Memphis officers
A funeral for Tyre Nichols is underway in Memphis, more than three weeks after the 29-year-old Black man was fatally beaten by a group of police officers on 7 January. He died in hospital three days later.
Vice President Kamala Harris addressed the congregation at at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church, where Rev Al Sharpton also delivered the eulogy and prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump issued a “call to action” in the wake of Nichols’s death and the police killings of Black Americans.
Rev Sharpton condemned the actions of the Black officers who are charged with Nichols’s murder, arguing that the sacrifies of civil rights leaders like Dr Martin Luther King Jr paved the way for their public service.
“People had to march and go to jail and some people lost their lives to open the doors for you. How dare you act like that sacrifice was for nothing?” he said.
City officials released the prior disciplinary records for the five officers who are now charged with murder, revealing that four of them had prior complaints against them.
‘We mourn with you’: Kamala Harris gives passionate speech at Tyre Nichols’s funeral
Vice President Kamala Harris was invited to attend the funeral of Tyre Nichols by his mother and stepfather, and the Rev Al Sharpton invited her to address the congregation gathered in Memphis on Wednesday.
She told his parents that “the people of our country mourn with you” and praised them for their “strength, courage, and grace”.
‘Blood on their hands’: Tyre Nichols’ mother warns lawmakers against blocking George Floyd bill
Wednesday’s funeral for Tyre Nichols in Memphis saw a re-energised call for the passage of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, federal legislation that was passed by the House of Representatives in 2021 but has otherwise stalled in Congress.
‘The police are not always telling the whole truth'
“Police are partisan actors just like everyone else in power,” writes The Independent’s Josh Marcus, reflecting on his coverage of policing and criminal justice. “It’s vital to take their claims with a grain of salt.”
Tyre Nichols’ death shows us the police are not always telling the truth | Voices
Police are partisan actors just like everyone else in power. It’s vital to take their claims with a grain of salt.
‘Elite’ police units in spotlight after brutal killing by Scorpion officers
Memphis Police Department’s now-disbanded SCORPION unit – which stands for “Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods” – was introduced in October 2021. It was dissolved in the aftermath of Tyre Nichols’s death.
The Independent’s Graeme Massie examines several similar controversial units in departments across the US that have been accused of abuse and excessive force.
‘Elite’ police units in spotlight after brutal Tyre Nichols killing by officers
Memphis Police Department has now disbanded ‘Scorpion’ unit after release of beating video
Marjorie Taylor Greene compares Tyre Nichols’ beating to shooting of Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt
Far-right congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene invoked the fatal shooting of Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt after the mention of Tyre Nichols, who was fatally beaten by police.
She then suggested that people who have been jailed for their roles in the insurrection are facing “civil rights abuse” in jail.
Ms Greene went on to say that Congress was doing nothing to address the treatment of other participants in the attack, many of whom remain incarcerated ahead of their respective trials.
There’s a simple reason for that: Ms Babbitt was part of a crowd that was actively trying to breach a door that had been barricaded in a restricted area. She was shot by an officer while attempting to climb through a window that her fellow rioters had broken. Federal prosecutors have closed the case and the officer was cleared of wrondoing.
Marjorie Taylor Greene equates police killing of Tyre Nichols with Ashli Babbitt
Georgia Republican roundly denounced by critics for response to latest police killing of unarmed Black motorist
Initial Memphis police report falsely claims Tyre Nichols ‘fought’ officers
A leaked incident report on Tyre Nichols’ arrest and fatal beating by Memphis police officers contains glaring inaccuracies that were later exposed after the release of bodycam and surveillance footage.
The report, written two hours after Nichols’ beating on 7 January, claimed that the 29-year-old was “irate” and refused lawful detention, tried to start a fight with officers, and also attempted to take an officer’s gun, during an initial traffic stop.
Initial Memphis police report falsely claims Tyre Nichols ‘fought’ officers
Memphis police claimed in an incident report that Tyre Nichols was ‘irate’, refused arrest, fought officers and tried to steal a gun from one.
ICYMI: Four of five officers charged with murdering Tyre Nichols had prior complaints, records reveal
Four of the five former Memphis Police Department officers charged for the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols were suspended or reprimanded in prior incidents while working for the department, according to recently unveiled personnel files.
The officers faced little if any consequences, according to the city’s records of their cases, and they were praised in at least two instances, with other officers describing their actions as one-time events.
Four of five officers charged with murdering Tyre Nichols had prior complaints
Two officers were written up after failing to fill out required reports about the use of force during arrests, and two others were suspended without pay for traffic accidents, records reveal
Watch: Daughter of Rodney King reacts to video of Tyre Nichols
‘I’m Just Trying to Go Home'
LaToya Yizar, who says her mother was Tyre Nichols’ godmother, read a poem at his funeral invoking the words he told officers the night he was beaten.
From the lectern at Mississippi Boulevard Baptist Church in Memphis, she read “I’m Just Trying to Go Home”.
In his eulogy, the Rev Al Sharpton said that “home is not just a place.”
“Home is where you are at peace. Home is where you don’t have to keep your dukes up. Home is where you’re not vulnerable,” he said. “Home is where everything is all right.”
Full story: Mourners demand justice at funeral for Tyre Nichols as family calls on Congress to combat police violence
Soft purple light surrounded a closed casket beneath a wooden cross inside Mississippi Boulevard Baptist Church in Memphis, where hundreds of people gathered to celebrate the life of Tyre Nichols in a ceremony marked by the weight of his loss and a raging fury against police violence.
The 29-year-old Black man was fatally beaten by a group of Memphis Police Department officers in January, and horrific footage of the incident released last week has revived an international, urgent demand for reform.
Reflecting the far-reaching shock of his death, those in attendance at his funeral on 1 February included Vice President Kamala Harris, filmmaker Spike Lee and members of Congress, with a eulogy from the Rev Al Sharpton. There was also a “call to action” from civil rights attorney Ben Crump demanding “swift justice” against police who commit violence against Black Americans.
Mourners demand justice at funeral for Tyre Nichols
Civil rights leaders, Kamala Harris and family members plea for his memory to ‘shine a light on the path toward peace and justice’
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies