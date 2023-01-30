✕ Close Protesters march in Memphis after video released of Tyre Nichols being beaten by police

Donald Trump has described the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols as “horrible” and says that it “never should have happened.”

The former president’s comments came one day after the city of Memphis publicly released video footage of the attack earlier this month.

Meanwhile, the five former police officers charged in the killing of Tyre Nichols will be arraigned in mid-February. Court records show they are scheduled to appear for a “bond arraignment” on February 17, Fox News reported on Sunday.

Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr, and Justin Smith have all since been fired from their positions, and the specialised Scorpion unit to which they belonged has been disbanded.

Their arraignment hearing will be presided over by Shelby County criminal court Judge James Jones.

The news came as Ben Crump, attorney for the Nichols family, called for federal reform to stop the cycle of police killings of Black men.