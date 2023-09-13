UNC campus on lockdown over ‘armed and dangerous person’ two weeks after shooting

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The University of North Carolina campus has had a campus lockdown of over an “armed and dangerous person” lifted after more than an hour, say officials.

A campus alert was sent out at 12.54pm ET, asking students and staff to “go inside now” and to “avoid windows” because of the threat posed “on or near campus.” It happened two weeks after a fatal shooting of a professor by a student at the state’s flagship university.

WRAL News reported that the boyfriend of an employee at Alpine Bagel Cafe at the student union entered the cafe, waved around a gun and left. No shots were fired during the incident.

Video from the scene showed law enforcement vehicles parked near the student union near the intersection of Stadium Drive and South Road, and audio of the sirens going off across the campus was posted to X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

At 2.10pm the university put out an updated alert that stated: “All clear. All clear. Resume normal activities.”

Just last month, Zijie Yan, an associate professor in the Department of Applied Physical Sciences, was gunned down on the Chapel Hill campus.

Tailei Qi, a 34-year-old graduate student at the university was charged with first-degree murder and having a gun on education property.

Alert Carolina – UNC at Chapel Hill



North Carolina: UNC-Chapel Hill student Jagur Williams shared these photos of students barricading in a lecture hall Wednesday afternoon.



UNC Police issued an alert and sounded an alarm on campus regarding an armed and dangerous person. pic.twitter.com/SJef01GnBa — LWNC (@LwncNews) September 13, 2023

Campus police have asked anyone seeing suspicious activity to call 911.

When the threat is over, school officials say sirens will sound again with a different tone to announce along with the voice message: “All clear. Resume normal activities.”

!Alert Carolina!

Emergency: Armed, dangerous person on or near campus. Go inside now; avoid windows. https://t.co/6mTpT0X7HF — Alert Carolina (@AlertCarolina) September 13, 2023

The latest lockdown comes just 24 hours after UNC students protested state gun laws at the State House in nearby Raleigh, chanting “Vote Them Out” towards the politicians present.

UNC students, protesting NC gun laws following on-campus shooting, chanted “Vote Them Out” in the state House just now.



House Speaker Tim Moore (a UNC grad, in a Tar Heels tie today) joked as police escorted the students out that they must have secretly been Duke students #ncpol pic.twitter.com/LxVj1a73kH — Will Doran (@will_doran) September 12, 2023

Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools sent out a message to parents stating that they had entered a “secure mode” lockdown, with classes continuing.

The incident took place on the same morning that there was a UNC-Chapel Hill employee forum where faculty and staff gave feedback on the university’s response to the August shooting.

And Wednesday’s campus alarm went off just minutes after the university sent out an email asking the community to rate their response to the first shooting.

UNC-Chapel Hill sophomore Hallie Brew told WRAL that she was in her dorm room when the campus alarm went off.

“Texts started flooding in from peers who were in the union saying that they saw people running outside and just expressing that we all can’t believe this is happening again, not even a month after the first experience that we’ve had locked down,” said Ms Brew.