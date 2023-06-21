Watch live as Federal Reserve chair gives testimony to US House on economic situation

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell delivers his semiannual monetary policy testimony to the US House financial services committee.

Mr Powell will on Wednesday (21 June) affirm that more interest rate increases are likely until additional progress is made on bringing down inflation.

“We at the Fed remain squarely focused on our dual mandate to promote maximum employment and stable prices for the American people,” he said, in prepared remarks for testimony.

“My colleagues and I understand the hardship that high inflation is causing, and we remain strongly committed to bringing inflation back down to our 2 per cent goal.

“Price stability is the responsibility of the Federal Reserve, and without it, the economy does not work for anyone. In particular, without price stability, we will not achieve a sustained period of strong labour market conditions that benefit all.”

Mr Powell is making the speech as part of his semiannual appearance on Capitol Hill.