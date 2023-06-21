Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live as Federal Reserve chair gives testimony to US House on economic situation

Oliver Browning
Wednesday 21 June 2023 15:05
Comments

Watch live as Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell delivers his semiannual monetary policy testimony to the US House financial services committee.

Mr Powell will on Wednesday (21 June) affirm that more interest rate increases are likely until additional progress is made on bringing down inflation.

“We at the Fed remain squarely focused on our dual mandate to promote maximum employment and stable prices for the American people,” he said, in prepared remarks for testimony.

“My colleagues and I understand the hardship that high inflation is causing, and we remain strongly committed to bringing inflation back down to our 2 per cent goal.

“Price stability is the responsibility of the Federal Reserve, and without it, the economy does not work for anyone. In particular, without price stability, we will not achieve a sustained period of strong labour market conditions that benefit all.”

Recommended

Mr Powell is making the speech as part of his semiannual appearance on Capitol Hill.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in