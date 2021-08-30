The Pentagon has admitted that as many as 250 Americans who wanted to leave Kabul are stranded there, as the US flew its final evacuation from Afghanistan and ended a 20-year presence.

As a top US general - and pointedly not President Joe Biden - announced the final US evacuation flight had left the South Asian country, he also said that not every American who had expressed a wish to leave had made it out before the August 31 deadline.

“There’s a lot of heartbreak associated with this departure. We did not get everybody out that we wanted to get out,” said General Frank McKenzie, commander of the US Central Command.

“But I think if we stayed another 10 days we wouldn’t have gotten everybody out ... and there still would’ve been people who would’ve been disappointed.”

He added: “No words from me could possibly capture the full measure of sacrifices and accomplishments of those who served.”

The admission that around 250 Americans who wanted to be on those final flights were not, will be leapt on by Republicans and other critics of Joe Biden, whose handling of the nation’s departure from Afghanistan has been widely condemned.

While US officials will point that 122,000 people have been airlifted out of Kabul since August 14, the day before the Taliban regained control of the country after two decades, it be matter less to the critics who said the US should have stayed until every American was safely accounted for.

More follows...