US Navy says Iran seized and released American sea drone in Gulf

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The US Navy says Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps seized an American sea drone in the Gulf and tried to tow it away, before releasing the vessel when a warship and helicopter approached.

Iranian officials claimed to have seized two drones before releasing them, the Associated Press reported.

Iranian state television showed images of at least one drone on the deck of a vessel with sailors looking at it.

This marks the second-such incident involving Iran in recent days as negotiations over Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers hang in the balance.

The U.S. Navy prevented a support ship from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN) from capturing an unmanned surface vessel operated by the U.S. 5th Fleet in the Arabian Gulf, Aug. 29-30.



Read more ⬇️https://t.co/ff1fwHsmNV — U.S. Naval Forces Central Command/U.S. 5th Fleet (@US5thFleet) August 30, 2022

On Tuesday, the US Navy dispatched a patrol boat and helicopter to prevent an Iranian support ship from capturing an unmanned surface vessel.

The increasingly combative confrontations come as Iran has begun shipping strike drones to Russia for use in Ukraine.

The Washington Post reported that transport planes carrying unmanned aerial vehicles capable of carrying weapons to attack military targets departed Iran for Russia on 19 August.

The flights were picked up by US and allied spy agencies, The Post reported.