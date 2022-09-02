Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

US Navy says Iran seized and released American sea drone in Gulf

Drone capture and release comes amid mounting tensions between two countries in the Gulf

Bevan Hurley
Friday 02 September 2022 14:21
Comments
US navy stops Iranian ship's attempt to steal sea drone

The US Navy says Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps seized an American sea drone in the Gulf and tried to tow it away, before releasing the vessel when a warship and helicopter approached.

Iranian officials claimed to have seized two drones before releasing them, the Associated Press reported.

Iranian state television showed images of at least one drone on the deck of a vessel with sailors looking at it.

This marks the second-such incident involving Iran in recent days as negotiations over Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers hang in the balance.

On Tuesday, the US Navy dispatched a patrol boat and helicopter to prevent an Iranian support ship from capturing an unmanned surface vessel.

Recommended

The increasingly combative confrontations come as Iran has begun shipping strike drones to Russia for use in Ukraine.

The Washington Post reported that transport planes carrying unmanned aerial vehicles capable of carrying weapons to attack military targets departed Iran for Russia on 19 August.

The flights were picked up by US and allied spy agencies, The Post reported.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in