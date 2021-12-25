The price of getting a US passport is about to go up
$20 price hike necessary to ensure US continues to produce ‘one of the most secure travel and identity documents in the world’
The cost of a United States passport is increasing by $20, the State Department announced earlier this week.
From 27 December a first-time or replacement passport will cost $165, renewal will incur a $130 fee, and those wanting a faster processing time will be charged an extra $65.
The rise in fees was necessary to ensure the US continues to produce “one of the most secure travel and identity documents in the world”, the State Department said in a tweet.
On Dec 27, the cost for a passport book will increase by $20. The increased fee is necessary to ensure we continue to produce one of the most secure travel and identity documents in the world. For current passport fees, see: https://t.co/Ky2VrT7dtB. pic.twitter.com/SAw5HwaVUg— Travel - State Dept (@TravelGov) December 20, 2021
The 13.7 per cent increase for a new passport comes as inflation hit a near 40-year high in November, with year-on-year prices soaring by 6.8 per cent.
The Covid-19 pandemic has led to a massive backlog on processing passport requests.
The State Department said it had reduce the wait time down to eight to 11 weeks in October. For those wishing to pay extra to expedite the service, it would still take five to seven weeks.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, anyone wanting to renew or order a new passport has to do so via secure mail.
Earlier this month President Joe Biden signed an executive order to allow current passport holders to renew their documents online.
US agencies have 180 days to report back to Mr Biden.
