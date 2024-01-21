Ron DeSantis suspends presidential bid and endorses Trump after campaign meltdown: 2024 live updates
Several polls had Mr DeSantis trailing behind Mr Trump and Ms Haley
Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis is pulling out of the presidential race and endorsing former president Donald Trump.
The former candidate cancelled his Sunday media appearances just ahead of the New Hampshire primary, leading some to speculate about the future of his campaign.
Mr DeSantis’ press secretary Bryan Griffin previously said the team cancelled the media appearances due to a “scheduling issue.” The cancellations came days ahead of the New Hampshire Republican primary on Tuesday. Several polls had the Florida governor trailing in third place behind Donald Trump and Nikki Haley. If he received less than 10 per cent of the vote on Tuesday — as recent polls from CNN and Suffolk University showed — he would’ve been ineligible to receive any delegates from the state.
In a video statement, Mr DeSantis said, he decided to run for president “to fight for those who’ve been forgotten in this country.”
Mr DeSantis came in second in the Iowa caucus, leading some political watchers to think that his campaign might succeed to some extent. Mr Trump is still predicted to be the Republican favourite.
“Following our second place finish in Iowa, we’ve prayed and deliberated on the way forward,” Mr DeSantis said. “If there was anything I could do to produce a favourable outcome, more campaign stops, more interviews, I would do it.”
But, he said, “I can’t ask our supporters to volunteer their time and donate their resources if we don’t have a clear path to victory. Accordingly, I am today suspending my campaign.”
New Hampshire polls showed DeSantis trailing in third place with single digits
Before presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis dropped out of the race on Sunday, polls had him in third place significantly behind Nikki Haley.
Mr Trump was polled at 50 per cent in Tuesday’s primary, with Ms Haley in second place at 39 per cent and Mr DeSantis at 6 per cent, according to data released on Sunday.
Read the story below.
New Hampshire polls show DeSantis trailing in third place ahead of primary
Latest polls project Florida governor will take third place in the upcoming primary on Tuesday
Haley pays tribute to DeSantis campaign
Presidential candidate Nikki Haley responded to the news of Ron DeSantis dropping out of the race while speaking at a campaign event on Sunday ahead of the New Hampshire primary.
“We just heard that Ron DeSantis has dropped out of the race,” Ms Haley told the crowd of supporters. “I want to say to Ron, he ran a great race. He’s been a good governor and we wish him well.”
She added: “Having said that, it’s now one fella and one lady left.” Ms Haley is currently trailing behind Mr Trump in the polls.
DeSantis endorses Trump
“It’s clear to me a majority of Republican primary voters want to give Donald Trump another chance,” Mr DeSantis said in a video message on Sunday suspending his campaign and endorsing the former president.
“They watched his presidency get stymied by relentless resistance,” he continued, pointing out his disagreements with Mr Trump.
Still, he said, “Trump is superior to the current incumbent, Joe Biden. That is clear.
“I signed a pledge to support the Republican nominee and I will honour that pledge. He has my endorsement because we can’t go back to the old Republican guard of yesteryear.”
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis pulling out of presidential race
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is pulling out of the presidential race, he announced in a video statement on Sunday.
“Following our second place finish in Iowa, we’ve prayed and deliberated on the way forward,” Mr DeSantis said. “If there was anything I could do to produce a favourable outcome, more campaign stops, more interviews, I would do it.”
But, he said, “I can’t ask our supporters to volunteer their time and donate their resources if we don’t have a clear path to victory. Accordingly, I am today suspending my campaign.”
Mr DeSantis came in second behind former president Donald Trump in Iowa, but had been trailing behind Nikki Haley and Mr Trump ahead of the New Hampshire primary next week.
Read more below.
Ron DeSantis drops out of presidential race after campaign’s failure to launch
Ron DeSantis is suspending his presidential campaign
As the New Hampshire Republican primary approaches, polls are placing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in third place far behind front-runner Donald Trump and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley.
A poll from CNN conducted by the University of New Hampshire places Mr Trump at 50 per cent in Tuesday’s primary, with Ms Haley in second place at 39 per cent. Meanwhile, Mr DeSantis is polling at just 6 per cent, according to the data released on Sunday.
This latest poll from CNN indicates a marked change from their previous poll taken ahead of the Iowa caucuses, showing Mr Trump at 39 per cent and Ms Haley much closer at 32 per cent. Mr DeSantis, however, was still trailing far behind at 5 per cent even in early January.
Read more on the New Hampshire primary projections ahead of this Tuesday:
New Hampshire polls show DeSantis trailing in third place ahead of primary
Latest polls project Florida governor will take third place in the upcoming primary on Tuesday
DeSantis’ campaign cancels Sunday media appearances, prompting questions about the future of his campaign
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has cancelled his Sunday media appearances due to apparent scheduling conflicts just days ahead of the New Hampshire Republican primary.
The governor cancelled appearances on both CNN’s State of the Union and NBC’s Meet the Press on 21 January, CNN’s Jim Acosta reported on Saturday night, spurring questions about the state of his campaign. Less than an hour later, Mr DeSantis’ press secretary released a statement.
“The media hits were canceled due to a scheduling issue and will be rescheduled,” press secretary Bryan Griffin said on X. “The governor will be traveling Sunday morning with the campaign and has public events scheduled Sunday evening through Tuesday in NH.”
However, observers are still speculating this could indicate the end of the DeSantis presidential campaign.
DeSantis campaign denies he’s about to quit race as he cancels Sunday shows
While cancelling Sunday media appearances, the Florida governor added another campaign event in New Hampshire just days ahead of the primary
New Hampshire residents want better answers from the candidates on the opioid crisis
A small state with an outsized role in presidential politics, New Hampshire has heard from candidates promising action on the opioid crisis for several presidential elections now.
And some of those closest to the problem here say they’re dissatisfied with how the Republicans competing in Tuesday’s primary have focused on the border and law enforcement instead of treatment and recovery.
Some New Hampshire residents want better answers from the 2024 candidates on the opioid crisis
Drug overdose deaths in New Hampshire have increased in recent years, and some residents want to hear more from the presidential candidates about how they'd help
Why do presidents need total immunity?
Donald Trump has his reasons, as Julia Reinstein explains:
Trump invokes ‘rogue cops’ and ‘bad apples’ to explain why he needs total immunity
Ex-president facing 91 criminal charges says White House incumbents should be immune from prosecution even when they ‘cross the line’
Sanders, Gabbard and Carlson pitched as possible Trump running mates
Conservative media appears to have decided post-Iowa that Trump already has the Republican nomination sown up and is already turning its attention towards the identity of his possible running mate.
On Fox, Laura Ingraham reviewed the candidates and pitched Arkanasas governor and former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and ex-Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard, among others.
But the president’s son, Don Jr, has suggested that ex-Fox anchor Tucker Carlson is “certainly a contender”.
Gustaf Kilander has more on that odious prospect.
Tucker Carlson ‘certainly a contender’ for Trump’s VP pick, Don Jr says
‘They’re very friendly, I think they agree on virtually all of these things. They certainly agree on stopping the never-ending wars,’ Trump Jr says of Carlson and his father
Tim Scott endorses Trump
Senator Tim Scott, a one-time 2024 GOP presidential rival of Donald Trump’s, will endorse the former president’s bid to return to the White House at a rally in New Hampshire on Friday evening.
The New York Times reports that the senator from South Carolina is travelling to Florida today to fly up to the Granite State with Mr Trump for a weekend of campaigning ahead of Tuesday’s primary.
Senator Scott is the highest-ranking elected Black Republican and his endorsement of the former president will reignite speculation that he could be a contender to be Mr Trump’s running mate, should he win the party’s nomination.
Mr Scott ended his own campaign on 12 November and has since come to the conclusion that the former president is the best candidate to beat President Joe Biden in November, the Times reports citing a “person familiar with his thinking”.
Mr Trump appeared to avoid criticising the senator when they were in competition for the party’s nomination.
The decision of the senator from South Carolina is potentially a setback for Nikki Haley — as governor of South Carolina, she appointed Mr Scott to the Senate in 2012.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies