Ron DeSantis suspends presidential bid and endorses Trump after campaign meltdown: 2024 live updates
Several polls had Mr DeSantis trailing behind Mr Trump and Ms Haley
Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis is pulling out of the presidential race and endorsing former president Donald Trump.
The former candidate cancelled his Sunday media appearances just ahead of the New Hampshire primary, leading some to speculate about the future of his campaign.
Mr DeSantis’ press secretary Bryan Griffin previously said the team cancelled the media appearances due to a “scheduling issue.” The cancellations came days ahead of the New Hampshire Republican primary on Tuesday. Several polls had the Florida governor trailing in third place behind Donald Trump and Nikki Haley. If he received less than 10 per cent of the vote on Tuesday — as recent polls from CNN and Suffolk University showed — he would’ve been ineligible to receive any delegates from the state.
In a video statement, Mr DeSantis said, he decided to run for president “to fight for those who’ve been forgotten in this country.”
Mr DeSantis came in second in the Iowa caucus, leading some political watchers to think that his campaign might succeed to some extent. Mr Trump is still predicted to be the Republican favourite.
“Following our second place finish in Iowa, we’ve prayed and deliberated on the way forward,” Mr DeSantis said. “If there was anything I could do to produce a favourable outcome, more campaign stops, more interviews, I would do it.”
But, he said, “I can’t ask our supporters to volunteer their time and donate their resources if we don’t have a clear path to victory. Accordingly, I am today suspending my campaign.”
‘Wounded falling bird from sky’: Slide in relationship between Trump and DeSantis
Former president Donald Trump seemed to revel in skewering Ron DeSantis throughout the campaign, often making clear it was a personal grudge because he considered the governor’s decision to run in the first place an act of disloyalty.
Mr Trump endorsed Mr DeSantis, then a congressman, in a competitive 2018 Republican primary for Florida governor.
Mr DeSantis went on to win the nomination and the general election. By the time Mr DeSantis won a landslide re-election four years later, though, he was positioning himself for his own White House campaign.
As recently as November, Mr Trump came to Florida and addressed a boisterous crowd at a state Republican meeting standing in front of a sign that read: “Florida is Trump Country.”
That evening, Mr Trump did not mention Mr DeSantis until more than 30 minutes into his speech. Even then, it was to brag about polls showing his advantages over the governor.
“I endorsed him, and he became a rocket ship in 24 hours,” Mr Trump said, claiming that Mr DeSantis had begged for his endorsement.
“Now he’s like a wounded falling bird from the sky.”
Mr Trump never did debate Mr DeSantis or any other 2024 rival. He has said he would not until one proves they are a legitimate threat to him winning the nomination.
Mr DeSantis concentrated his campaign in recent months in Iowa, where he finished in second place in last week’s caucuses - 30 percentage points behind Mr Trump and barely ahead of Ms Haley.
Ms Haley, meanwhile, has long prioritised New Hampshire as a potential springboard ahead of her home-state South Carolina primary next month.
ICYMI: DeSantis endorsed Trump after dropping out of race
After announcing the end of his presidential bid, the Florida governor announced his endorsement for the former President.
“It’s clear to me a majority of Republican primary voters want to give Donald Trump another chance,” Mr DeSantis said.
ICYMI: New Hampshire polls showed DeSantis trailing in third place with single digits just before he dropped out of race
Before presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis dropped out of the race on Sunday, polls had him in third place significantly behind Nikki Haley.
Mr Trump was polled at 50 per cent in Tuesday’s primary, with Ms Haley in second place at 39 per cent and Mr DeSantis at 6 per cent, according to a CNN poll released on Sunday.
New Hampshire polls showed DeSantis trailing in third place ahead of primary
Florida governor was facing another tough result in Tuesday’s primary when he dropped out of the race
'It's not easy': A reluctant Trump endorsement from DeSantis
Ron DeSantis on Sunday reluctantly endorsed Donald Trump in the presidential race.
“It’s clear to me that a majority of Republican primary voters want to give Donald Trump another chance,” Mr DeSantis said, offering matter-of-fact analysis through a forced smile without adding plaudits for Mr Trump.
“I signed a pledge to support the Republican nominee, and I will honour that pledge,” he continued, before adding a dig at the remaining contender, Nikki Haley. Mr DeSantis described the former UN ambassador and one-time South Carolina governor as a stand-in for “the old Republican guard of yesteryear, a repackaged form of warmed-over corporatism”.
Mr Trump seemed unbothered by Mr DeSantis’ approach, striking a tone of camaraderie as fellow political combatants.
“I will tell you it’s not easy,” Mr Trump said on Sunday night in Rochester.
“They think it’s easy doing this stuff, right? It’s not easy.”
Donald Trump celebrates Ron Desantis’ decision to end presidential campaign
Donald Trump has celebrated one-time Republican rival Ron DeSantis as his newest supporter after the Florida governor ended his presidential campaign and endorsed the former president.
For Mr Trump, it has become a familiar ritual to welcome the backing of someone who once tried to take him on.
Nonetheless, it was notable at Sunday’s rally in New Hampshire to see Mr Trump praise Mr DeSantis without calling him “DeSantimonious” or “DeSanctus”, putting an end to perhaps the most bitter rivalry of Republicans’ 2024 campaign.
“I just want to thank Ron and congratulate him on doing a very good job,” Mr Trump said at the outset of his remarks.
“He was very gracious, and he endorsed me. I appreciate that, and I also look forward to working with Ron.”
Mr Trump described Mr DeSantis as “a really terrific person”.
Earlier in the day, Mr DeSantis said via video that he would be ending his campaign two days before New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation Republican primary.
ICYMI: Infamous ‘LizaMinnelliOutlives’ X account posts about DeSantis suspending campaign
“Liza Minnelli has outlived Ron DeSantis’s presidential campaign. The anti-LGBT bully never gained traction despite spending millions of dollars,” the account said in a post on X shortly after the Republican presidential hopeful suspended his campaign.
The New Hampshire primary is Tuesday. When will we have the results?
While New Hampshire is unlikely to face the same kind of harsh weather conditions as the Iowa caucusgoers last week, the results could be delayed by a significant amount of hand-counting or by calls for a recount by a former president who has made a habit of questioning results he doesn’t like.
Amid the battle within the Democratic Party about which states should come first in the primary calendar, President Joe Biden, who is not on the ballot, is expected to get a large number of write-in votes on Tuesday 23 January, meaning that hand-counting may delay the final results on the Democratic side.
Mr Biden is being challenged by self-help author Marianne Williamson and Rep Dean Phillips but neither is seen as a threat.
New Hampshire Secretary of State David Scanlan has told election officials to release the results of the Republican primary ahead of the Democratic results if hand-counting on the left side of the aisle slows down the processing of ballots.
When will we know the results of the New Hampshire primary?
In 2020, the first results were announced at 7.32pm for the Republicans and at 7.34pm for the Democrats
Matt Gaetz seemingly calls Ron DeSantis ‘diet Trump’
At a Sunday event in New Hampshire, Florida representative Matt Gaetz appears to call Ron DeSantis ‘diet Trump’ just hours after the governor ended his presidential campaign.
“In a way, DeSantis endorsing us now, it really creates a contrast of ideas. Because with DeSantis and Trump, you saw a lot of the same ideas,” Mr Gaetz said. “I guess we figured out we wanted Trump instead of diet Trump.”
DeSantis (finally) drops out of the race. Here’s what that means for Trump and Haley
And then there were two.
Ron DeSantis’s presidential bid ended unceremoniously on Sunday with a Twitter video marking the end of a campaign that had begun on the same platform. It was a ho-hum but not necessarily surprising end for a candidate who had placed a distant second in a state where he has thrown everything he had against the frontrunner and who faced a difficult primary contest calendar going ahead.
Now, the race is down to Nikki Haley and Donald Trump, the latter of whom remains the far-and-away favourite to win it all after a decisive victory in the Iowa caucuses; the former president won 51 per cent of the vote. The 2024 GOP primary has, so far, played out exactly as the polls predicted it would.
So what does Sunday’s development mean for Mr DeSantis’s two rivals for the nomination?
DeSantis (finally) drops out of the race. Here’s what that means for Trump and Haley
In New Hampshire, Nikki Haley seeks to prove that 2024 primary won’t be a coronation
DeSantis PAC leader spent time doing jigsaw puzzle as his campaign fizzled, report says
The leader of a super PAC allied with Ron DeSantis and his now-defunct presidential bid spent time at work building a jigsaw puzzle as the governor’s campaign died out, a new report reveals.
Just hours before the Florida governor announced he was dropping out of the 2024 presidential race, NBC News published a scathing story detailing the pitfalls of the since-ended campaign. The report revealed Scott Wagner, CEO of the super PAC Never Back Down, spent a significant amount of time constructing a 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle at the organization’s headquarters in West Des Moines, Iowa.
“Staffers are putting their dedication and devotion to electing Gov. DeSantis and they come in and the CEO, the chairman of the organization, is sitting there working on a puzzle for hours,” a Never Back Down staffer told NBC News.
DeSantis PAC leader spent time doing jigsaw puzzle as his campaign fizzled: report
Florida governor suspended his failing campaign and endorsed Donald Trump on Sunday
