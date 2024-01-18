Election 2024 live updates: New Hampshire GOP debates scrapped by CNN and ABC
Nikki Haley vows she will only take part in next Republican debate if Donald Trump finally faces his rivals, leaving only Ron DeSantis willing to participate
Donald Trump addresses supporters after landslide Iowa caucus win
ABC News and CNN have scrapped their planned Republican primary debates ahead of next week’s New Hampshire primary after Nikki Haley declared she would only take part if Donald Trump finally faced his rivals on stage, leaving only Ron DeSantis willing to participate.
Ms Haley wrote on X after the Iowa caucuses that Mr Trump had “ducked” all of the GOP debates and now had “nowhere left to hide”.
“The next debate I do will either be with Donald Trump or with Joe Biden. I look forward to it,” she added.
On Monday night, Mr Trump roared to victory in Iowa, with 51 per cent of the Republican vote.
Ms Haley lost out to Mr DeSantis in the battle for second place, with both vowing to soldier on to New Hampshire.
Vivek Ramaswamy dropped out of the race and swiftly endorsed Mr Trump after securing less than eight per cent of the vote, appearing with him at a Granite State rally the following evening, where he was tipped as a possible running mate.
Asa Hutchinson also pulled out on Tuesday, after failing to make any meaningful impact on the race.
Bannon explodes as Speaker Johnson says Biden’s presidency is ‘God’s will’
Steve Bannon, a former adviser to Donald Trump, ripped into House Speaker Mike Johnson after the Republican congressman said Joe Biden’s presidency was “God’s will.”
Mr Bannon has spent the last several years hosting his War Room right-wing podcast, and made clear on a recent episode that he disagreed with Mr Johnson’s take on Mr Biden’s presidency.
Mr Johnson made the comments on Wednesday during a press conference. He was asked if Mr Biden’s presidency was “God’s will.”
Graig Graziosi has the story:
Steve Bannon explodes as Speaker Mike Johnson says Biden’s presidency is ‘God’s will’
Right-wing agitator said men like the Speaker would lead to ‘mass conversions’ to Islam
Harris responds to Haley claiming US has ‘never’ been racist country
Kamala Harris has rejected Nikki Haley’s claim on Fox News that the United States has “never” been a racist country.
The vice president criticised the Republican 2024 hopeful a day after Ms Haley rejected the suggestion she finished third in the Iowa caucuses behind two white men because of the colour of her skin.
Ms Haley, Donald Trump’s former ambassador to the UN, made her comments during a Tuesday appearance on Fox News in response to comments by MSNBC host Joy Reid.
Continue reading...
Kamala Harris responds to Nikki Haley claiming US has ‘never’ been racist country
Vice president criticised 2024 Republican hopeful’s stance on racism in American history
In bid to argue ‘political bias’ in classified documents case, Trump demands Biden administration papers
In a new court filing, lawyers for former president Donald Trump argued that the federal case against him for allegedly holding onto classified documents is “politically motivated.”
The documents, which were filed Tuesday, lay out the possible legal strategy Trump’s defence team plans to use to combat the criminal charges against him.
Julia Reinstein reports:
Trump argues ‘political bias’ against him in classified documents case
In the court filing, Trump’s defense attorneys criticised the classified documents case as a ‘crusade’ rooted in ‘bias and political animus’
Maga lawmaker reacts angrily after being called out over Trump family separation scandal
Maga Republican lawmaker Anna Paulina Luna lashed out at an immigration expert after he laughed at her defence of the Trump administration’s policies of separating migrant children from their parents.
During a House of Representatives hearing on Wednesday, Ms Luna contested that the policies had inflicted psychological trauma on the children.
Responding to Cato Institute immigration expert David Bier, she said: “You talk about intentional trauma and that the Trump administration caused intentional trauma by separating these children from their quote-unquote ‘parents’.
“The fact is, is that… you don’t know what these people are like.” Ms Luna then paused to ask: “Mr Bier why are you laughing?”
Mike Bedigan reports on how he replied:
Maga Republican reacts after being called out over Trump family separation scandal
GOP lawmaker Anna Paulina Luna lashed out an immigration expert after he laughed at her defence of the policies
What to watch for in New Hampshire’s primary
Republican candidates for president landed in New Hampshire this week after the bitterly cold Iowa caucuses ended in a landslide victory for Donald Trump early Monday evening.
Mr Trump’s two remaining competitive rivals, Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley, are now set up for their second showdown with the frontrunner in New Hampshire, which votes in a “semi-open” primary style which allows the state’s sizable population of independent voters to participate in the respective major party primaries.
This is the second chance for either of them to prove that this entire exercise isn’t just one long, drawn-out coronation.
John Bowden reports:
What to watch for in New Hampshire, the second contest of 2024
Former president remains favoured but faces a closer rival in Nikki Haley
Trump trolls Haley with Hillary Clinton meme
Donald Trump has unleashed a barrage of disparaging memes against his political rival Nikki Haley, including a crudely photoshopped image seemingly comparing her to Hillary Clinton.
The former president made multiple posts on his social media platform Truth Social on Tuesday and Wednesday, following his decisive win at the Iowa caucuses, and ahead of their next clash in New Hampshire next week.
Mike Bedigan reports:
Trump trolls Nikki Haley with Hillary Clinton meme image
The former president made a barrage of posts attacking his former UN ambassador on his social media platform Truth Social
Macron says he could work with Trump: ‘I take the leaders people give me’
We’ve just heard about Justin Trudeau’s anxiety over the prospect of a second Trump administration.
By contrast, France’s president is rather more pragmatic.
Here’s Maroosha Muzaffar on what he had to say.
Macron says he could work with Trump: ‘I take the leaders people give me’
French president previously suggested US interest in protecting global order receded under Trump
Hutchinson ‘gratified’ for rebuffing of ridicule over campaign ending
Trump re-election ‘won’t be easy’ for Canada, says Trudeau
Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau has said that if Trump is re-elected as US president, it will not “be easy” for Canada.
His remarks on Tuesday echo concerns by Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank, who previously warned that the re-election of the former president would be a threat to Europe.
Mike Bedigan has more.
Trump re-election ‘won’t be easy’ for Canada, says PM Justin Trudeau
The Canadian prime minister says the former president returning to the White House would be a ‘victory of populism”’
