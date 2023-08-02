2024 polls – live: Trump overwhelming favourite to win Republican nomination, polls show as legal woes mount
Trump and Biden tied in hypothetical 2024 rematch at 43 per cent each
The 2024 election looks set to be a rematch between President Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump.
Despite his mounting legal problems, Mr Trump is by far the most popular candidate in the Republican field.
Only Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has reached double digits but he remains miles behind Mr Trump.
Author Marianne Williamson and anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist Robert F Kennedy Jr are challenging Mr Biden for the Democratic nomination, but they’re not considered real threats to the president.
Mr Trump was indicted for the third time on 1 August for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election. As Democrats coalesce behind Mr Biden, Mr Trump’s mounting legal woes appear to only strengthen his support among his base.
The Republican primary is scheduled to begin with the Iowa caucuses on 15 January and the New Hampshire primary on 23 January. The primary season may go all the way into June, but who the nominee will be is expected to become clear well before that point.
Trump dominates GOP primary as general election looks set to be 2020 rematch
A recent Times/Siena found that 54 per cent of likely GOP primary voters prefer Mr Trump as the nominee, compared to 17 per cent for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
All other candidates are in the low single digits.
That same poll, conducted last month, found that Mr Trump and Mr Biden are tied in a hypothetical 2024 rematch at 43 per cent each.
Among registered Republicans, 88 per cent supported Mr Trump, while 83 per cent of registered Democrats backed Mr Biden.
Independents supported Mr Biden, 42 to 37 per cent.
Most voters are not excited about their options – 55 per cent said they see Mr Trump somewhat or very unfavourably, with that number being 54 per cent for Mr Biden.
The poll was conducted between 23 and 27 July and included 1,329 registered voters.
